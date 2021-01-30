John Hunt Park Clinic Expands to Weekends

The Expansion will Allow the Clinic to Administer 1,000 More Doses Each Week
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|66323
|1112
|Mobile
|32747
|608
|Madison
|29333
|274
|Tuscaloosa
|22241
|299
|Montgomery
|20697
|363
|Shelby
|20013
|150
|Baldwin
|17922
|224
|Lee
|13679
|124
|Morgan
|12936
|171
|Etowah
|12424
|240
|Calhoun
|11918
|232
|Marshall
|10714
|144
|Houston
|9369
|200
|Limestone
|8618
|105
|Elmore
|8534
|132
|Cullman
|8504
|147
|Lauderdale
|8134
|151
|St. Clair
|8091
|149
|DeKalb
|8089
|136
|Talladega
|6762
|116
|Jackson
|6200
|69
|Walker
|6131
|194
|Colbert
|5710
|104
|Blount
|5655
|98
|Autauga
|5596
|69
|Coffee
|4857
|72
|Dale
|4261
|98
|Franklin
|3832
|55
|Russell
|3696
|18
|Covington
|3532
|87
|Chilton
|3531
|79
|Escambia
|3492
|48
|Tallapoosa
|3283
|113
|Dallas
|3195
|111
|Clarke
|3182
|38
|Chambers
|3174
|76
|Pike
|2731
|40
|Lawrence
|2628
|69
|Marion
|2597
|73
|Winston
|2377
|45
|Bibb
|2284
|51
|Geneva
|2232
|52
|Marengo
|2170
|34
|Pickens
|2060
|31
|Barbour
|1931
|40
|Hale
|1930
|53
|Fayette
|1848
|39
|Butler
|1800
|60
|Cherokee
|1688
|35
|Henry
|1656
|32
|Monroe
|1559
|22
|Randolph
|1512
|37
|Washington
|1464
|27
|Clay
|1323
|50
|Crenshaw
|1293
|47
|Macon
|1273
|38
|Cleburne
|1266
|28
|Lamar
|1235
|27
|Lowndes
|1205
|39
|Wilcox
|1125
|22
|Bullock
|1075
|29
|Perry
|1017
|19
|Conecuh
|1001
|23
|Sumter
|928
|28
|Greene
|795
|27
|Coosa
|674
|19
|Choctaw
|530
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|80369
|1237
|Davidson
|74404
|726
|Knox
|41070
|480
|Hamilton
|36803
|358
|Rutherford
|34818
|312
|Unassigned
|24539
|159
|Williamson
|22776
|171
|Sumner
|19144
|251
|Out of TN
|16437
|87
|Montgomery
|15591
|162
|Wilson
|15123
|178
|Sullivan
|13203
|231
|Blount
|12596
|141
|Washington
|12366
|213
|Maury
|11531
|140
|Bradley
|11497
|107
|Sevier
|11019
|133
|Putnam
|10337
|155
|Madison
|9526
|193
|Robertson
|8066
|91
|Hamblen
|7384
|142
|Anderson
|7181
|125
|Greene
|6848
|121
|Tipton
|6506
|79
|Coffee
|5871
|98
|Gibson
|5855
|122
|Dickson
|5724
|85
|Cumberland
|5639
|80
|Bedford
|5514
|98
|Roane
|5425
|91
|McMinn
|5349
|77
|Lawrence
|5326
|73
|Carter
|5293
|127
|Loudon
|5225
|57
|Warren
|5169
|61
|Jefferson
|5081
|83
|Dyer
|4942
|87
|Monroe
|4830
|67
|Hawkins
|4731
|82
|Franklin
|4340
|69
|Fayette
|4222
|55
|Obion
|4120
|86
|Rhea
|3975
|62
|Lincoln
|3940
|53
|Cocke
|3660
|70
|Marshall
|3641
|42
|Cheatham
|3582
|33
|Weakley
|3512
|52
|Campbell
|3445
|44
|Henderson
|3426
|63
|Giles
|3402
|76
|Carroll
|3259
|64
|White
|3211
|51
|Hardeman
|3199
|57
|Hardin
|3100
|54
|Lauderdale
|3023
|35
|Macon
|2986
|56
|Wayne
|2742
|26
|Henry
|2737
|63
|Overton
|2635
|46
|McNairy
|2535
|44
|DeKalb
|2515
|45
|Haywood
|2502
|55
|Marion
|2394
|34
|Smith
|2380
|30
|Claiborne
|2372
|38
|Scott
|2343
|34
|Hickman
|2333
|38
|Trousdale
|2316
|17
|Grainger
|2212
|41
|Fentress
|2198
|38
|Johnson
|2087
|36
|Morgan
|2006
|17
|Crockett
|1857
|39
|Chester
|1831
|39
|Bledsoe
|1813
|11
|Unicoi
|1716
|47
|Cannon
|1644
|23
|Lake
|1603
|22
|Polk
|1543
|18
|Decatur
|1505
|28
|Union
|1487
|25
|Grundy
|1467
|24
|Sequatchie
|1451
|20
|Humphreys
|1405
|18
|Benton
|1358
|35
|Lewis
|1339
|21
|Meigs
|1215
|17
|Stewart
|1144
|22
|Jackson
|1081
|24
|Clay
|978
|26
|Perry
|974
|25
|Houston
|957
|26
|Moore
|848
|10
|Pickett
|702
|21
|Van Buren
|680
|9
|Hancock
|435
|7