Rob's Friday, January 29th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Noticeably warmer Friday afternoon. Today's highs top out near 50 with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Widespread rain and some thunderstorms move into North Alabama late Saturday night.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|65992
|1101
|Mobile
|32552
|605
|Madison
|29098
|248
|Tuscaloosa
|22083
|283
|Montgomery
|20538
|356
|Shelby
|19878
|141
|Baldwin
|17779
|225
|Lee
|13602
|113
|Morgan
|12867
|162
|Etowah
|12359
|228
|Calhoun
|11833
|231
|Marshall
|10661
|140
|Houston
|9301
|190
|Limestone
|8564
|89
|Cullman
|8466
|145
|Elmore
|8449
|131
|Lauderdale
|8088
|127
|DeKalb
|8052
|130
|St. Clair
|8047
|147
|Talladega
|6711
|114
|Jackson
|6171
|62
|Walker
|6105
|185
|Colbert
|5686
|104
|Blount
|5612
|98
|Autauga
|5554
|69
|Coffee
|4795
|72
|Dale
|4235
|92
|Franklin
|3829
|55
|Russell
|3675
|16
|Chilton
|3523
|79
|Covington
|3504
|87
|Escambia
|3478
|47
|Tallapoosa
|3258
|112
|Dallas
|3181
|108
|Chambers
|3159
|76
|Clarke
|3150
|38
|Pike
|2704
|35
|Lawrence
|2616
|61
|Marion
|2585
|69
|Winston
|2373
|45
|Bibb
|2271
|51
|Geneva
|2205
|51
|Marengo
|2152
|34
|Pickens
|2035
|31
|Barbour
|1920
|40
|Hale
|1917
|52
|Fayette
|1841
|37
|Butler
|1788
|60
|Cherokee
|1682
|35
|Henry
|1640
|32
|Monroe
|1554
|21
|Randolph
|1505
|37
|Washington
|1454
|27
|Clay
|1319
|50
|Crenshaw
|1279
|47
|Macon
|1260
|38
|Cleburne
|1258
|28
|Lamar
|1230
|24
|Lowndes
|1195
|38
|Wilcox
|1113
|22
|Bullock
|1079
|29
|Perry
|1015
|19
|Conecuh
|999
|23
|Sumter
|925
|28
|Greene
|790
|27
|Coosa
|670
|19
|Choctaw
|525
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|79909
|1235
|Davidson
|74073
|723
|Knox
|40914
|476
|Hamilton
|36593
|358
|Rutherford
|34645
|310
|Unassigned
|24155
|157
|Williamson
|22593
|170
|Sumner
|19035
|250
|Out of TN
|16298
|85
|Montgomery
|15455
|160
|Wilson
|15046
|177
|Sullivan
|13109
|230
|Blount
|12550
|140
|Washington
|12299
|213
|Maury
|11445
|138
|Bradley
|11427
|107
|Sevier
|10981
|132
|Putnam
|10273
|155
|Madison
|9458
|193
|Robertson
|7997
|90
|Hamblen
|7341
|141
|Anderson
|7103
|124
|Greene
|6799
|121
|Tipton
|6451
|79
|Coffee
|5814
|97
|Gibson
|5800
|122
|Dickson
|5631
|85
|Cumberland
|5595
|80
|Bedford
|5490
|98
|Roane
|5406
|90
|McMinn
|5294
|76
|Lawrence
|5289
|73
|Carter
|5267
|127
|Loudon
|5178
|57
|Warren
|5143
|60
|Jefferson
|5042
|83
|Dyer
|4910
|87
|Monroe
|4760
|67
|Hawkins
|4653
|81
|Franklin
|4305
|69
|Fayette
|4192
|54
|Obion
|4091
|86
|Rhea
|3946
|61
|Lincoln
|3905
|53
|Cocke
|3635
|70
|Marshall
|3602
|42
|Cheatham
|3534
|33
|Weakley
|3490
|52
|Campbell
|3424
|44
|Henderson
|3396
|63
|Giles
|3379
|76
|Carroll
|3219
|64
|White
|3193
|51
|Hardeman
|3187
|57
|Hardin
|3081
|54
|Lauderdale
|3012
|35
|Macon
|2977
|56
|Wayne
|2723
|25
|Henry
|2718
|62
|Overton
|2614
|46
|McNairy
|2511
|43
|DeKalb
|2491
|45
|Haywood
|2463
|55
|Marion
|2385
|34
|Smith
|2364
|30
|Claiborne
|2349
|36
|Scott
|2321
|33
|Hickman
|2319
|38
|Trousdale
|2310
|17
|Fentress
|2192
|37
|Grainger
|2192
|41
|Johnson
|2065
|36
|Morgan
|1982
|17
|Crockett
|1849
|39
|Chester
|1807
|39
|Bledsoe
|1796
|11
|Unicoi
|1709
|47
|Cannon
|1626
|23
|Lake
|1591
|22
|Polk
|1533
|17
|Decatur
|1493
|28
|Union
|1478
|25
|Grundy
|1453
|24
|Sequatchie
|1436
|20
|Humphreys
|1389
|18
|Benton
|1353
|35
|Lewis
|1328
|21
|Meigs
|1204
|17
|Stewart
|1133
|21
|Jackson
|1074
|24
|Perry
|971
|25
|Clay
|970
|26
|Houston
|954
|26
|Moore
|844
|10
|Pickett
|698
|21
|Van Buren
|675
|9
|Hancock
|431
|7