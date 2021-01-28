North Alabama Better Business Bureau offers tips on avoiding scams after home repair fraud arrest

This comes after a home repair fraud arrest
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|65606
|1094
|Mobile
|32260
|595
|Madison
|28795
|237
|Tuscaloosa
|21859
|277
|Montgomery
|20388
|348
|Shelby
|19707
|139
|Baldwin
|17629
|217
|Lee
|13482
|112
|Morgan
|12795
|154
|Etowah
|12265
|213
|Calhoun
|11730
|228
|Marshall
|10543
|133
|Houston
|9221
|182
|Limestone
|8494
|85
|Cullman
|8412
|143
|Elmore
|8379
|123
|Lauderdale
|8049
|121
|DeKalb
|7985
|122
|St. Clair
|7985
|144
|Talladega
|6637
|114
|Jackson
|6115
|57
|Walker
|6078
|185
|Colbert
|5650
|104
|Blount
|5568
|95
|Autauga
|5499
|67
|Coffee
|4734
|71
|Dale
|4186
|92
|Franklin
|3801
|53
|Russell
|3642
|16
|Chilton
|3513
|79
|Covington
|3479
|86
|Escambia
|3434
|46
|Tallapoosa
|3228
|111
|Dallas
|3164
|105
|Chambers
|3137
|75
|Clarke
|3111
|39
|Pike
|2694
|35
|Lawrence
|2597
|59
|Marion
|2566
|67
|Winston
|2364
|43
|Bibb
|2261
|51
|Geneva
|2171
|51
|Marengo
|2133
|32
|Pickens
|2030
|31
|Barbour
|1898
|40
|Hale
|1897
|48
|Fayette
|1835
|34
|Butler
|1766
|60
|Cherokee
|1673
|33
|Henry
|1622
|29
|Monroe
|1542
|21
|Randolph
|1495
|36
|Washington
|1447
|27
|Clay
|1316
|50
|Crenshaw
|1270
|48
|Macon
|1246
|38
|Cleburne
|1241
|28
|Lamar
|1220
|24
|Lowndes
|1186
|37
|Wilcox
|1100
|22
|Bullock
|1074
|29
|Perry
|1008
|19
|Conecuh
|991
|23
|Sumter
|912
|28
|Greene
|786
|24
|Coosa
|661
|19
|Choctaw
|524
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|79637
|1223
|Davidson
|73910
|719
|Knox
|40739
|467
|Hamilton
|36369
|355
|Rutherford
|34539
|307
|Unassigned
|24056
|154
|Williamson
|22533
|166
|Sumner
|18985
|248
|Out of TN
|16661
|86
|Montgomery
|15388
|158
|Wilson
|14984
|175
|Sullivan
|13087
|229
|Blount
|12491
|137
|Washington
|12283
|211
|Maury
|11420
|136
|Bradley
|11378
|106
|Sevier
|10945
|129
|Putnam
|10239
|153
|Madison
|9425
|190
|Robertson
|7993
|89
|Hamblen
|7323
|137
|Anderson
|7085
|120
|Greene
|6796
|120
|Tipton
|6436
|77
|Coffee
|5806
|94
|Gibson
|5786
|119
|Dickson
|5624
|85
|Cumberland
|5578
|79
|Bedford
|5486
|98
|Roane
|5389
|88
|McMinn
|5285
|76
|Lawrence
|5279
|72
|Carter
|5250
|126
|Loudon
|5159
|57
|Warren
|5132
|59
|Jefferson
|5016
|79
|Dyer
|4903
|87
|Monroe
|4746
|65
|Hawkins
|4643
|79
|Franklin
|4294
|69
|Fayette
|4176
|53
|Obion
|4082
|86
|Rhea
|3940
|60
|Lincoln
|3891
|51
|Cocke
|3623
|69
|Marshall
|3597
|42
|Cheatham
|3529
|33
|Weakley
|3483
|52
|Campbell
|3402
|44
|Henderson
|3394
|64
|Giles
|3369
|76
|Carroll
|3210
|64
|White
|3186
|51
|Hardeman
|3177
|56
|Hardin
|3079
|52
|Lauderdale
|3008
|35
|Macon
|2971
|56
|Wayne
|2714
|25
|Henry
|2712
|61
|Overton
|2608
|46
|McNairy
|2505
|44
|DeKalb
|2488
|45
|Haywood
|2460
|55
|Marion
|2382
|34
|Smith
|2358
|30
|Claiborne
|2331
|36
|Scott
|2314
|32
|Trousdale
|2310
|17
|Hickman
|2308
|38
|Grainger
|2188
|41
|Fentress
|2182
|37
|Johnson
|2063
|36
|Morgan
|1977
|17
|Crockett
|1844
|39
|Chester
|1797
|39
|Bledsoe
|1793
|11
|Unicoi
|1707
|47
|Cannon
|1624
|23
|Lake
|1589
|22
|Polk
|1523
|17
|Decatur
|1492
|28
|Union
|1475
|25
|Grundy
|1449
|24
|Sequatchie
|1431
|20
|Humphreys
|1385
|18
|Benton
|1353
|35
|Lewis
|1317
|21
|Meigs
|1201
|17
|Stewart
|1133
|21
|Jackson
|1072
|24
|Clay
|969
|26
|Perry
|968
|25
|Houston
|954
|26
|Moore
|838
|9
|Pickett
|696
|21
|Van Buren
|674
|9
|Hancock
|427
|7