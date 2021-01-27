Vaccine Shortage In North Alabama

Thousands of people have received the cornavirus vaccine in North Alabama, but health officials say the state needs more vaccines to meet the demand.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|65189
|1049
|Mobile
|32138
|590
|Madison
|28596
|223
|Tuscaloosa
|21703
|276
|Montgomery
|20220
|336
|Shelby
|19584
|138
|Baldwin
|17496
|216
|Lee
|13378
|109
|Morgan
|12741
|145
|Etowah
|12196
|189
|Calhoun
|11626
|228
|Marshall
|10513
|126
|Houston
|9097
|168
|Limestone
|8424
|81
|Cullman
|8363
|125
|Elmore
|8283
|112
|Lauderdale
|7986
|112
|DeKalb
|7935
|112
|St. Clair
|7915
|139
|Talladega
|6552
|112
|Walker
|6068
|184
|Jackson
|6056
|49
|Colbert
|5601
|94
|Blount
|5517
|94
|Autauga
|5440
|65
|Coffee
|4705
|69
|Dale
|4151
|86
|Franklin
|3781
|50
|Russell
|3628
|16
|Chilton
|3480
|79
|Covington
|3446
|81
|Escambia
|3422
|44
|Tallapoosa
|3184
|109
|Dallas
|3141
|97
|Chambers
|3085
|75
|Clarke
|3073
|39
|Pike
|2677
|35
|Lawrence
|2569
|58
|Marion
|2557
|63
|Winston
|2352
|43
|Bibb
|2247
|51
|Geneva
|2147
|47
|Marengo
|2120
|31
|Pickens
|2018
|31
|Barbour
|1882
|40
|Hale
|1874
|44
|Fayette
|1812
|30
|Butler
|1759
|60
|Cherokee
|1674
|33
|Henry
|1613
|25
|Monroe
|1535
|21
|Randolph
|1482
|36
|Washington
|1440
|27
|Clay
|1310
|50
|Crenshaw
|1262
|45
|Macon
|1243
|37
|Cleburne
|1236
|27
|Lamar
|1213
|24
|Lowndes
|1176
|36
|Wilcox
|1094
|22
|Bullock
|1058
|29
|Perry
|1005
|18
|Conecuh
|982
|22
|Sumter
|908
|28
|Greene
|783
|23
|Coosa
|646
|19
|Choctaw
|522
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|79215
|1211
|Davidson
|73395
|716
|Knox
|40479
|455
|Hamilton
|36114
|353
|Rutherford
|34354
|299
|Unassigned
|23968
|147
|Williamson
|22359
|154
|Sumner
|18891
|245
|Out of TN
|16537
|84
|Montgomery
|15282
|156
|Wilson
|14907
|170
|Sullivan
|13036
|229
|Blount
|12443
|136
|Washington
|12236
|209
|Maury
|11346
|133
|Bradley
|11329
|104
|Sevier
|10910
|128
|Putnam
|10222
|153
|Madison
|9387
|188
|Robertson
|7952
|88
|Hamblen
|7286
|128
|Anderson
|7054
|116
|Greene
|6790
|120
|Tipton
|6409
|75
|Coffee
|5790
|88
|Gibson
|5777
|118
|Dickson
|5602
|85
|Cumberland
|5570
|79
|Bedford
|5478
|95
|Roane
|5375
|85
|McMinn
|5268
|74
|Lawrence
|5258
|70
|Carter
|5229
|124
|Loudon
|5127
|55
|Warren
|5116
|59
|Jefferson
|4994
|78
|Dyer
|4885
|87
|Monroe
|4728
|65
|Hawkins
|4624
|77
|Franklin
|4277
|68
|Fayette
|4167
|53
|Obion
|4076
|86
|Rhea
|3928
|58
|Lincoln
|3885
|49
|Cocke
|3606
|66
|Marshall
|3585
|41
|Cheatham
|3512
|32
|Weakley
|3473
|50
|Campbell
|3398
|42
|Henderson
|3392
|62
|Giles
|3357
|76
|Carroll
|3190
|62
|White
|3183
|50
|Hardeman
|3167
|55
|Hardin
|3075
|51
|Lauderdale
|3006
|35
|Macon
|2963
|54
|Henry
|2707
|61
|Wayne
|2704
|25
|Overton
|2606
|46
|McNairy
|2501
|44
|DeKalb
|2485
|45
|Haywood
|2456
|51
|Marion
|2370
|34
|Smith
|2358
|30
|Claiborne
|2318
|34
|Trousdale
|2310
|17
|Scott
|2309
|32
|Hickman
|2303
|37
|Grainger
|2182
|41
|Fentress
|2180
|36
|Johnson
|2058
|35
|Morgan
|1974
|17
|Crockett
|1841
|39
|Chester
|1795
|39
|Bledsoe
|1788
|11
|Unicoi
|1703
|47
|Cannon
|1622
|23
|Lake
|1585
|22
|Polk
|1514
|17
|Decatur
|1490
|28
|Union
|1465
|25
|Grundy
|1442
|22
|Sequatchie
|1430
|20
|Humphreys
|1381
|17
|Benton
|1344
|35
|Lewis
|1313
|21
|Meigs
|1198
|17
|Stewart
|1126
|21
|Jackson
|1070
|24
|Clay
|969
|26
|Perry
|967
|25
|Houston
|951
|26
|Moore
|835
|9
|Pickett
|692
|21
|Van Buren
|676
|9
|Hancock
|426
|7