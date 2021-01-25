500 People Vaccinated Today

North Alabama is making progress on its coronavirus vaccine roll out after five-hundred people got their first dose of the vaccine Monday at Huntsville Hospital's John Hunt Park location.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|64681
|1007
|Mobile
|31620
|572
|Madison
|28310
|217
|Tuscaloosa
|21525
|275
|Montgomery
|19954
|332
|Shelby
|19335
|132
|Baldwin
|17256
|189
|Lee
|13205
|107
|Morgan
|12639
|142
|Etowah
|12107
|181
|Calhoun
|11521
|206
|Marshall
|10471
|123
|Houston
|9009
|164
|Limestone
|8349
|81
|Cullman
|8274
|124
|Elmore
|8214
|110
|DeKalb
|7894
|107
|Lauderdale
|7871
|107
|St. Clair
|7854
|130
|Talladega
|6481
|112
|Walker
|6036
|183
|Jackson
|6015
|45
|Colbert
|5499
|94
|Blount
|5473
|86
|Autauga
|5376
|62
|Coffee
|4624
|64
|Dale
|4107
|85
|Franklin
|3749
|50
|Russell
|3575
|15
|Chilton
|3454
|73
|Covington
|3396
|80
|Escambia
|3354
|44
|Tallapoosa
|3149
|109
|Dallas
|3132
|96
|Chambers
|3042
|70
|Clarke
|3002
|36
|Pike
|2625
|31
|Lawrence
|2541
|55
|Marion
|2537
|61
|Winston
|2336
|42
|Bibb
|2223
|48
|Geneva
|2115
|47
|Marengo
|2093
|31
|Pickens
|1996
|31
|Hale
|1852
|44
|Barbour
|1827
|38
|Fayette
|1786
|29
|Butler
|1744
|60
|Cherokee
|1657
|31
|Henry
|1599
|25
|Monroe
|1524
|21
|Randolph
|1464
|36
|Washington
|1423
|27
|Clay
|1305
|46
|Crenshaw
|1240
|45
|Macon
|1223
|37
|Cleburne
|1218
|25
|Lamar
|1202
|22
|Lowndes
|1155
|36
|Wilcox
|1079
|22
|Bullock
|1035
|28
|Perry
|1000
|18
|Conecuh
|979
|22
|Sumter
|905
|27
|Greene
|779
|23
|Coosa
|636
|18
|Choctaw
|519
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|78795
|1178
|Davidson
|73045
|693
|Knox
|40173
|443
|Hamilton
|35861
|338
|Rutherford
|34166
|296
|Unassigned
|23960
|137
|Williamson
|22175
|144
|Sumner
|18819
|232
|Out of TN
|16390
|83
|Montgomery
|15154
|149
|Wilson
|14846
|164
|Sullivan
|12961
|220
|Blount
|12366
|134
|Washington
|12184
|205
|Maury
|11295
|131
|Bradley
|11210
|98
|Sevier
|10839
|122
|Putnam
|10187
|152
|Madison
|9344
|183
|Robertson
|7918
|87
|Hamblen
|7244
|118
|Anderson
|7013
|114
|Greene
|6766
|116
|Tipton
|6380
|69
|Coffee
|5781
|82
|Gibson
|5761
|116
|Dickson
|5584
|82
|Cumberland
|5556
|76
|Bedford
|5449
|91
|Roane
|5350
|82
|Lawrence
|5233
|69
|McMinn
|5227
|74
|Carter
|5199
|119
|Warren
|5112
|55
|Loudon
|5089
|52
|Jefferson
|4960
|78
|Dyer
|4869
|86
|Monroe
|4716
|63
|Hawkins
|4606
|72
|Franklin
|4249
|65
|Fayette
|4146
|52
|Obion
|4064
|83
|Rhea
|3913
|57
|Lincoln
|3878
|47
|Marshall
|3579
|39
|Cocke
|3565
|61
|Cheatham
|3495
|31
|Weakley
|3456
|48
|Campbell
|3384
|41
|Henderson
|3382
|59
|Giles
|3333
|76
|Carroll
|3182
|61
|White
|3177
|47
|Hardeman
|3156
|54
|Hardin
|3063
|50
|Lauderdale
|2992
|34
|Macon
|2946
|51
|Wayne
|2704
|24
|Henry
|2691
|59
|Overton
|2601
|46
|McNairy
|2489
|42
|DeKalb
|2473
|42
|Haywood
|2455
|48
|Marion
|2360
|33
|Smith
|2355
|30
|Trousdale
|2307
|16
|Scott
|2303
|32
|Hickman
|2297
|35
|Claiborne
|2288
|33
|Fentress
|2177
|35
|Grainger
|2169
|39
|Johnson
|2052
|34
|Morgan
|1973
|16
|Crockett
|1834
|38
|Chester
|1785
|39
|Bledsoe
|1781
|11
|Unicoi
|1700
|45
|Cannon
|1616
|20
|Lake
|1584
|21
|Polk
|1500
|17
|Decatur
|1489
|27
|Union
|1454
|25
|Grundy
|1430
|22
|Sequatchie
|1419
|19
|Humphreys
|1373
|17
|Benton
|1340
|35
|Lewis
|1310
|21
|Meigs
|1191
|16
|Stewart
|1121
|20
|Jackson
|1061
|23
|Clay
|965
|26
|Perry
|962
|25
|Houston
|951
|25
|Moore
|829
|9
|Pickett
|692
|20
|Van Buren
|674
|8
|Hancock
|419
|7