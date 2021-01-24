800 MILES FROM BUFFALO, BILLS FANS GATHER FOR AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The Rocket City Bills Backers formally organized in 2003 and now have more than 200 members.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|64437
|1007
|Mobile
|31435
|569
|Madison
|28158
|217
|Tuscaloosa
|21492
|275
|Montgomery
|19873
|332
|Shelby
|19248
|132
|Baldwin
|17128
|189
|Lee
|13137
|107
|Morgan
|12594
|142
|Etowah
|12070
|181
|Calhoun
|11496
|206
|Marshall
|10420
|123
|Houston
|8988
|164
|Limestone
|8320
|81
|Cullman
|8257
|124
|Elmore
|8183
|110
|DeKalb
|7871
|107
|Lauderdale
|7847
|107
|St. Clair
|7808
|130
|Talladega
|6445
|112
|Walker
|6028
|183
|Jackson
|5991
|45
|Colbert
|5486
|94
|Blount
|5462
|86
|Autauga
|5358
|62
|Coffee
|4607
|64
|Dale
|4096
|85
|Franklin
|3741
|50
|Russell
|3542
|15
|Chilton
|3443
|73
|Covington
|3385
|80
|Escambia
|3345
|44
|Tallapoosa
|3143
|109
|Dallas
|3129
|96
|Chambers
|3034
|70
|Clarke
|2980
|36
|Pike
|2624
|31
|Lawrence
|2533
|55
|Marion
|2531
|61
|Winston
|2333
|42
|Bibb
|2223
|48
|Geneva
|2102
|47
|Marengo
|2082
|31
|Pickens
|1995
|31
|Hale
|1849
|44
|Barbour
|1805
|38
|Fayette
|1778
|29
|Butler
|1731
|60
|Cherokee
|1651
|31
|Henry
|1595
|25
|Monroe
|1520
|21
|Randolph
|1455
|36
|Washington
|1417
|27
|Clay
|1297
|46
|Crenshaw
|1237
|45
|Macon
|1219
|37
|Cleburne
|1215
|25
|Lamar
|1199
|22
|Lowndes
|1148
|36
|Wilcox
|1079
|22
|Bullock
|1033
|28
|Perry
|999
|18
|Conecuh
|978
|22
|Sumter
|905
|27
|Greene
|779
|23
|Coosa
|634
|18
|Choctaw
|519
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|78387
|1172
|Davidson
|72746
|692
|Knox
|39988
|439
|Hamilton
|35697
|337
|Rutherford
|34042
|295
|Unassigned
|23786
|134
|Williamson
|22041
|144
|Sumner
|18744
|232
|Out of TN
|16291
|83
|Montgomery
|15092
|149
|Wilson
|14797
|164
|Sullivan
|12932
|220
|Blount
|12321
|133
|Washington
|12148
|204
|Maury
|11264
|131
|Bradley
|11163
|98
|Sevier
|10787
|121
|Putnam
|10170
|152
|Madison
|9309
|183
|Robertson
|7886
|87
|Hamblen
|7213
|117
|Anderson
|6983
|114
|Greene
|6749
|115
|Tipton
|6368
|69
|Coffee
|5769
|82
|Gibson
|5739
|116
|Dickson
|5570
|82
|Cumberland
|5544
|76
|Bedford
|5430
|91
|Roane
|5324
|81
|Lawrence
|5221
|69
|McMinn
|5203
|74
|Carter
|5191
|116
|Warren
|5104
|55
|Loudon
|5063
|51
|Jefferson
|4933
|78
|Dyer
|4852
|86
|Monroe
|4703
|63
|Hawkins
|4586
|72
|Franklin
|4228
|65
|Fayette
|4126
|51
|Obion
|4058
|82
|Rhea
|3906
|57
|Lincoln
|3872
|46
|Marshall
|3565
|38
|Cocke
|3557
|60
|Cheatham
|3485
|31
|Weakley
|3451
|48
|Henderson
|3370
|59
|Campbell
|3364
|40
|Giles
|3324
|76
|Carroll
|3171
|60
|White
|3169
|46
|Hardeman
|3147
|54
|Hardin
|3054
|50
|Lauderdale
|2988
|34
|Macon
|2939
|51
|Wayne
|2701
|24
|Henry
|2678
|58
|Overton
|2595
|46
|McNairy
|2471
|42
|DeKalb
|2470
|42
|Haywood
|2450
|47
|Marion
|2353
|32
|Smith
|2348
|30
|Trousdale
|2307
|15
|Scott
|2297
|32
|Hickman
|2289
|35
|Claiborne
|2274
|32
|Fentress
|2167
|34
|Grainger
|2160
|39
|Johnson
|2050
|34
|Morgan
|1946
|16
|Crockett
|1831
|38
|Bledsoe
|1780
|11
|Chester
|1780
|39
|Unicoi
|1700
|45
|Cannon
|1614
|20
|Lake
|1584
|21
|Decatur
|1488
|28
|Polk
|1485
|17
|Union
|1447
|25
|Grundy
|1431
|22
|Sequatchie
|1411
|19
|Humphreys
|1372
|17
|Benton
|1338
|35
|Lewis
|1309
|21
|Meigs
|1182
|16
|Stewart
|1112
|20
|Jackson
|1059
|23
|Clay
|965
|26
|Perry
|959
|25
|Houston
|948
|24
|Moore
|834
|9
|Pickett
|690
|20
|Van Buren
|673
|8
|Hancock
|418
|7