Man in Custody after High-Speed Chase

The Chase Started in Fyffe and ended in Jackson county
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|63969
|994
|Mobile
|31211
|565
|Madison
|27851
|208
|Tuscaloosa
|21233
|271
|Montgomery
|19698
|326
|Shelby
|19093
|130
|Baldwin
|16981
|188
|Lee
|13036
|105
|Morgan
|12526
|134
|Etowah
|11987
|179
|Calhoun
|11441
|206
|Marshall
|10357
|123
|Houston
|8886
|158
|Limestone
|8278
|76
|Cullman
|8203
|108
|Elmore
|8120
|104
|DeKalb
|7828
|103
|Lauderdale
|7798
|103
|St. Clair
|7763
|125
|Talladega
|6394
|111
|Walker
|6002
|177
|Jackson
|5946
|44
|Colbert
|5452
|76
|Blount
|5439
|86
|Autauga
|5327
|61
|Coffee
|4567
|62
|Dale
|4068
|83
|Franklin
|3724
|48
|Russell
|3492
|12
|Chilton
|3428
|73
|Covington
|3360
|68
|Escambia
|3301
|44
|Dallas
|3120
|96
|Tallapoosa
|3120
|107
|Chambers
|3011
|70
|Clarke
|2933
|36
|Pike
|2611
|31
|Marion
|2515
|58
|Lawrence
|2507
|52
|Winston
|2327
|42
|Bibb
|2212
|48
|Geneva
|2087
|46
|Marengo
|2065
|29
|Pickens
|1990
|31
|Hale
|1827
|42
|Barbour
|1793
|37
|Fayette
|1770
|29
|Butler
|1724
|59
|Cherokee
|1643
|30
|Henry
|1582
|24
|Monroe
|1513
|20
|Randolph
|1443
|36
|Washington
|1401
|27
|Clay
|1291
|46
|Crenshaw
|1229
|44
|Macon
|1209
|37
|Cleburne
|1207
|24
|Lamar
|1197
|21
|Lowndes
|1137
|36
|Wilcox
|1066
|22
|Bullock
|1022
|28
|Perry
|991
|18
|Conecuh
|968
|21
|Sumter
|900
|26
|Greene
|768
|23
|Coosa
|632
|15
|Choctaw
|517
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|77971
|1168
|Davidson
|72385
|688
|Knox
|39701
|432
|Hamilton
|35466
|337
|Rutherford
|33860
|294
|Unassigned
|23587
|134
|Williamson
|21906
|144
|Sumner
|18644
|232
|Out of TN
|16152
|82
|Montgomery
|14979
|149
|Wilson
|14728
|164
|Sullivan
|12893
|218
|Blount
|12267
|132
|Washington
|12102
|203
|Maury
|11179
|128
|Bradley
|11088
|95
|Sevier
|10704
|120
|Putnam
|10116
|151
|Madison
|9273
|183
|Robertson
|7826
|87
|Hamblen
|7172
|117
|Anderson
|6947
|114
|Greene
|6719
|115
|Tipton
|6329
|69
|Gibson
|5733
|114
|Coffee
|5732
|82
|Dickson
|5526
|82
|Cumberland
|5505
|76
|Bedford
|5403
|91
|Roane
|5300
|81
|Lawrence
|5188
|69
|Carter
|5171
|115
|McMinn
|5167
|74
|Warren
|5044
|54
|Loudon
|5035
|50
|Jefferson
|4901
|78
|Dyer
|4833
|86
|Monroe
|4670
|63
|Hawkins
|4552
|72
|Franklin
|4200
|65
|Fayette
|4087
|51
|Obion
|4045
|82
|Rhea
|3884
|57
|Lincoln
|3855
|46
|Marshall
|3533
|38
|Cocke
|3527
|58
|Cheatham
|3473
|31
|Weakley
|3442
|48
|Henderson
|3365
|59
|Campbell
|3349
|40
|Giles
|3305
|74
|Carroll
|3158
|60
|White
|3151
|44
|Hardeman
|3140
|54
|Hardin
|3042
|50
|Lauderdale
|2969
|33
|Macon
|2932
|51
|Wayne
|2674
|24
|Henry
|2669
|58
|Overton
|2588
|46
|DeKalb
|2463
|42
|McNairy
|2454
|42
|Haywood
|2437
|47
|Smith
|2342
|30
|Marion
|2339
|32
|Trousdale
|2303
|15
|Scott
|2288
|32
|Hickman
|2278
|35
|Claiborne
|2249
|32
|Fentress
|2157
|34
|Grainger
|2143
|39
|Johnson
|2046
|34
|Morgan
|1939
|16
|Crockett
|1824
|38
|Chester
|1774
|39
|Bledsoe
|1770
|11
|Unicoi
|1695
|45
|Cannon
|1603
|20
|Lake
|1578
|21
|Decatur
|1486
|28
|Polk
|1478
|17
|Union
|1432
|25
|Grundy
|1426
|22
|Sequatchie
|1403
|19
|Humphreys
|1367
|17
|Benton
|1334
|35
|Lewis
|1301
|21
|Meigs
|1176
|16
|Stewart
|1096
|20
|Jackson
|1057
|23
|Perry
|958
|25
|Clay
|954
|26
|Houston
|946
|24
|Moore
|829
|9
|Pickett
|690
|20
|Van Buren
|673
|7
|Hancock
|417
|7