Remembering Hank Aaron

WAAY-31's Megan Reyna discusses the legacy of Hank Aaron with his passing.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|63523
|957
|Mobile
|30967
|562
|Madison
|27627
|201
|Tuscaloosa
|21122
|268
|Montgomery
|19495
|326
|Shelby
|18941
|126
|Baldwin
|16798
|188
|Lee
|12901
|102
|Morgan
|12447
|129
|Etowah
|11911
|178
|Calhoun
|11365
|205
|Marshall
|10322
|119
|Houston
|8813
|156
|Limestone
|8231
|76
|Cullman
|8159
|106
|Elmore
|8056
|104
|DeKalb
|7796
|102
|Lauderdale
|7733
|99
|St. Clair
|7705
|122
|Talladega
|6347
|109
|Walker
|5993
|174
|Jackson
|5903
|41
|Colbert
|5432
|74
|Blount
|5411
|86
|Autauga
|5270
|61
|Coffee
|4541
|60
|Dale
|4054
|82
|Franklin
|3719
|48
|Russell
|3457
|12
|Chilton
|3409
|72
|Covington
|3341
|68
|Escambia
|3283
|44
|Dallas
|3101
|96
|Chambers
|2973
|70
|Clarke
|2905
|36
|Tallapoosa
|2665
|107
|Pike
|2588
|30
|Marion
|2501
|55
|Lawrence
|2491
|50
|Winston
|2314
|42
|Bibb
|2198
|48
|Geneva
|2069
|46
|Marengo
|2052
|29
|Pickens
|1986
|31
|Hale
|1808
|42
|Barbour
|1778
|36
|Fayette
|1745
|28
|Butler
|1713
|58
|Cherokee
|1625
|30
|Henry
|1575
|23
|Monroe
|1507
|18
|Randolph
|1432
|36
|Washington
|1395
|27
|Clay
|1285
|46
|Crenshaw
|1216
|44
|Cleburne
|1197
|24
|Lamar
|1196
|21
|Macon
|1196
|37
|Lowndes
|1125
|36
|Wilcox
|1058
|22
|Bullock
|1014
|28
|Perry
|991
|18
|Conecuh
|963
|20
|Sumter
|897
|26
|Greene
|767
|23
|Coosa
|622
|15
|Choctaw
|516
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|77475
|1156
|Davidson
|71955
|679
|Knox
|39469
|429
|Hamilton
|35252
|335
|Rutherford
|33687
|294
|Unassigned
|23344
|129
|Williamson
|21776
|142
|Sumner
|18551
|232
|Out of TN
|15998
|78
|Montgomery
|14836
|149
|Wilson
|14674
|160
|Sullivan
|12811
|216
|Blount
|12197
|131
|Washington
|12055
|199
|Maury
|11145
|127
|Bradley
|10993
|94
|Sevier
|10663
|116
|Putnam
|10058
|149
|Madison
|9232
|182
|Robertson
|7779
|86
|Hamblen
|7114
|115
|Anderson
|6904
|112
|Greene
|6679
|115
|Tipton
|6296
|68
|Coffee
|5714
|82
|Gibson
|5701
|114
|Dickson
|5495
|80
|Cumberland
|5470
|75
|Bedford
|5386
|90
|Roane
|5282
|79
|Lawrence
|5168
|69
|Carter
|5156
|115
|McMinn
|5146
|74
|Warren
|5033
|54
|Loudon
|5016
|50
|Jefferson
|4871
|78
|Dyer
|4816
|87
|Monroe
|4640
|63
|Hawkins
|4526
|72
|Franklin
|4168
|65
|Fayette
|4045
|51
|Obion
|4031
|82
|Rhea
|3870
|56
|Lincoln
|3838
|44
|Marshall
|3529
|38
|Cocke
|3502
|57
|Cheatham
|3457
|31
|Weakley
|3427
|48
|Henderson
|3352
|59
|Campbell
|3329
|40
|Giles
|3286
|74
|Carroll
|3143
|60
|White
|3141
|44
|Hardeman
|3120
|54
|Hardin
|3027
|48
|Lauderdale
|2955
|31
|Macon
|2927
|51
|Wayne
|2660
|21
|Henry
|2655
|58
|Overton
|2574
|46
|DeKalb
|2458
|42
|McNairy
|2436
|42
|Haywood
|2417
|47
|Smith
|2337
|28
|Marion
|2327
|31
|Trousdale
|2294
|14
|Scott
|2278
|31
|Hickman
|2270
|34
|Claiborne
|2229
|30
|Fentress
|2148
|33
|Grainger
|2119
|38
|Johnson
|2035
|33
|Morgan
|1926
|16
|Crockett
|1821
|38
|Chester
|1766
|39
|Bledsoe
|1760
|11
|Unicoi
|1687
|45
|Cannon
|1593
|20
|Lake
|1575
|21
|Decatur
|1483
|28
|Polk
|1466
|17
|Union
|1421
|25
|Grundy
|1414
|22
|Sequatchie
|1385
|18
|Humphreys
|1357
|17
|Benton
|1330
|35
|Lewis
|1299
|21
|Meigs
|1168
|16
|Stewart
|1074
|20
|Jackson
|1058
|23
|Perry
|955
|25
|Clay
|953
|26
|Houston
|944
|22
|Moore
|829
|9
|Pickett
|688
|20
|Van Buren
|672
|7
|Hancock
|412
|7