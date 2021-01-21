Alabama To Work With Biden Administration

The state of Alabama said it's already working with the Biden administration to get more vaccines because it simply doesn't have enough doses to give out.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|63040
|956
|Mobile
|30794
|557
|Madison
|27486
|201
|Tuscaloosa
|20996
|268
|Montgomery
|19352
|315
|Shelby
|18833
|120
|Baldwin
|16653
|184
|Lee
|12749
|102
|Morgan
|12389
|119
|Etowah
|11861
|176
|Calhoun
|11292
|201
|Marshall
|10290
|113
|Houston
|8746
|156
|Limestone
|8132
|76
|Cullman
|8125
|106
|Elmore
|7999
|104
|DeKalb
|7765
|99
|Lauderdale
|7686
|98
|St. Clair
|7651
|121
|Talladega
|6309
|108
|Walker
|5954
|174
|Jackson
|5863
|41
|Colbert
|5398
|73
|Blount
|5376
|83
|Autauga
|5257
|55
|Coffee
|4504
|56
|Dale
|4029
|81
|Franklin
|3699
|48
|Russell
|3407
|11
|Chilton
|3389
|66
|Covington
|3326
|68
|Escambia
|3260
|43
|Dallas
|3088
|96
|Chambers
|2931
|70
|Clarke
|2878
|33
|Tallapoosa
|2641
|107
|Pike
|2552
|30
|Marion
|2489
|53
|Lawrence
|2466
|49
|Winston
|2295
|35
|Bibb
|2188
|47
|Geneva
|2054
|46
|Marengo
|2028
|29
|Pickens
|1975
|31
|Hale
|1795
|42
|Barbour
|1760
|36
|Fayette
|1729
|28
|Butler
|1708
|58
|Cherokee
|1619
|30
|Henry
|1565
|23
|Monroe
|1498
|18
|Randolph
|1421
|35
|Washington
|1391
|26
|Clay
|1276
|45
|Crenshaw
|1215
|44
|Cleburne
|1190
|23
|Lamar
|1190
|21
|Macon
|1186
|37
|Lowndes
|1120
|36
|Wilcox
|1051
|21
|Bullock
|1011
|28
|Perry
|990
|19
|Conecuh
|957
|20
|Sumter
|896
|26
|Greene
|766
|23
|Coosa
|610
|15
|Choctaw
|516
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|77157
|1142
|Davidson
|71578
|678
|Knox
|39306
|418
|Hamilton
|35049
|330
|Rutherford
|33516
|288
|Unassigned
|23161
|126
|Williamson
|21679
|141
|Sumner
|18454
|232
|Out of TN
|16013
|79
|Montgomery
|14719
|149
|Wilson
|14622
|159
|Sullivan
|12736
|212
|Blount
|12146
|127
|Washington
|12010
|193
|Maury
|11079
|125
|Bradley
|10934
|94
|Sevier
|10589
|110
|Putnam
|10001
|148
|Madison
|9205
|180
|Robertson
|7741
|85
|Hamblen
|7088
|112
|Anderson
|6864
|107
|Greene
|6655
|108
|Tipton
|6268
|65
|Coffee
|5673
|82
|Gibson
|5671
|112
|Cumberland
|5441
|73
|Dickson
|5435
|79
|Bedford
|5356
|90
|Roane
|5263
|79
|Carter
|5145
|115
|Lawrence
|5142
|69
|McMinn
|5117
|73
|Warren
|5026
|53
|Loudon
|5000
|50
|Jefferson
|4838
|76
|Dyer
|4786
|83
|Monroe
|4627
|63
|Hawkins
|4499
|70
|Franklin
|4152
|63
|Fayette
|4021
|51
|Obion
|4019
|80
|Rhea
|3847
|56
|Lincoln
|3812
|44
|Marshall
|3492
|38
|Cocke
|3486
|57
|Cheatham
|3439
|30
|Weakley
|3418
|48
|Henderson
|3346
|58
|Campbell
|3286
|40
|Giles
|3253
|73
|Carroll
|3140
|59
|White
|3126
|43
|Hardeman
|3112
|52
|Hardin
|3000
|48
|Lauderdale
|2951
|31
|Macon
|2914
|50
|Wayne
|2650
|20
|Henry
|2629
|58
|Overton
|2561
|45
|DeKalb
|2441
|42
|McNairy
|2422
|42
|Haywood
|2410
|45
|Smith
|2330
|28
|Marion
|2308
|31
|Trousdale
|2293
|14
|Scott
|2273
|31
|Hickman
|2258
|34
|Claiborne
|2176
|29
|Fentress
|2142
|33
|Grainger
|2112
|37
|Johnson
|2030
|33
|Morgan
|1912
|15
|Crockett
|1813
|38
|Chester
|1758
|38
|Bledsoe
|1754
|11
|Unicoi
|1683
|44
|Cannon
|1589
|20
|Lake
|1566
|20
|Decatur
|1481
|27
|Polk
|1445
|17
|Union
|1407
|23
|Grundy
|1403
|21
|Sequatchie
|1383
|18
|Humphreys
|1344
|17
|Benton
|1325
|35
|Lewis
|1286
|20
|Meigs
|1164
|16
|Stewart
|1070
|20
|Jackson
|1054
|23
|Perry
|953
|25
|Clay
|946
|26
|Houston
|942
|22
|Moore
|817
|9
|Pickett
|685
|20
|Van Buren
|666
|7
|Hancock
|407
|6