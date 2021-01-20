Huntsville Hospital Vaccination Efforts

As more doses of the COVID vaccine are being distributed across North Alabama, Huntsville Hospital is preparing to rapidly up the amount of vaccines it's administering.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|62752
|920
|Mobile
|30551
|554
|Madison
|27303
|186
|Tuscaloosa
|20835
|267
|Montgomery
|19192
|305
|Shelby
|18693
|114
|Baldwin
|16513
|183
|Lee
|12603
|101
|Morgan
|12321
|113
|Etowah
|11805
|168
|Calhoun
|11206
|200
|Marshall
|10236
|107
|Houston
|8681
|148
|Cullman
|8094
|105
|Limestone
|8074
|74
|Elmore
|7923
|101
|DeKalb
|7715
|97
|Lauderdale
|7631
|83
|St. Clair
|7599
|120
|Talladega
|6224
|108
|Walker
|5930
|174
|Jackson
|5837
|41
|Colbert
|5354
|73
|Blount
|5320
|83
|Autauga
|5227
|55
|Coffee
|4462
|56
|Dale
|3997
|81
|Franklin
|3681
|48
|Chilton
|3378
|65
|Russell
|3359
|10
|Covington
|3301
|68
|Escambia
|3213
|42
|Dallas
|3051
|96
|Chambers
|2886
|69
|Clarke
|2831
|33
|Tallapoosa
|2630
|107
|Pike
|2513
|29
|Marion
|2473
|50
|Lawrence
|2452
|47
|Winston
|2290
|35
|Bibb
|2170
|47
|Geneva
|2033
|35
|Marengo
|2008
|29
|Pickens
|1969
|31
|Hale
|1774
|42
|Barbour
|1738
|36
|Fayette
|1712
|26
|Butler
|1707
|58
|Cherokee
|1609
|30
|Henry
|1550
|21
|Monroe
|1473
|17
|Randolph
|1415
|35
|Washington
|1383
|26
|Clay
|1270
|45
|Crenshaw
|1202
|44
|Cleburne
|1184
|23
|Lamar
|1184
|19
|Macon
|1168
|35
|Lowndes
|1115
|35
|Wilcox
|1036
|21
|Bullock
|997
|28
|Perry
|982
|19
|Conecuh
|951
|20
|Sumter
|895
|26
|Greene
|762
|23
|Coosa
|605
|15
|Choctaw
|515
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|76747
|1128
|Davidson
|71148
|672
|Knox
|38985
|408
|Hamilton
|34813
|329
|Rutherford
|33298
|287
|Unassigned
|22950
|127
|Williamson
|21507
|140
|Sumner
|18322
|232
|Out of TN
|16183
|80
|Wilson
|14511
|158
|Montgomery
|14507
|149
|Sullivan
|12634
|211
|Blount
|12029
|126
|Washington
|11949
|192
|Maury
|11003
|123
|Bradley
|10838
|91
|Sevier
|10534
|108
|Putnam
|9968
|140
|Madison
|9163
|179
|Robertson
|7666
|85
|Hamblen
|7018
|109
|Anderson
|6818
|104
|Greene
|6615
|108
|Tipton
|6226
|65
|Gibson
|5656
|111
|Coffee
|5648
|82
|Cumberland
|5421
|73
|Dickson
|5404
|79
|Bedford
|5328
|89
|Roane
|5229
|79
|Carter
|5115
|114
|Lawrence
|5114
|69
|McMinn
|5100
|73
|Warren
|5000
|53
|Loudon
|4974
|50
|Jefferson
|4808
|75
|Dyer
|4772
|82
|Monroe
|4594
|62
|Hawkins
|4481
|70
|Franklin
|4130
|62
|Obion
|4005
|80
|Fayette
|3993
|51
|Rhea
|3828
|56
|Lincoln
|3798
|44
|Marshall
|3463
|36
|Cocke
|3456
|56
|Weakley
|3412
|48
|Cheatham
|3381
|30
|Henderson
|3338
|57
|Campbell
|3258
|40
|Giles
|3230
|72
|Carroll
|3127
|59
|White
|3117
|43
|Hardeman
|3104
|52
|Hardin
|2989
|47
|Lauderdale
|2943
|31
|Macon
|2893
|50
|Wayne
|2622
|19
|Henry
|2619
|58
|Overton
|2546
|43
|DeKalb
|2427
|41
|McNairy
|2410
|42
|Haywood
|2406
|45
|Smith
|2317
|27
|Marion
|2292
|31
|Trousdale
|2289
|14
|Scott
|2262
|31
|Hickman
|2249
|34
|Claiborne
|2159
|29
|Fentress
|2132
|31
|Grainger
|2096
|36
|Johnson
|2022
|32
|Morgan
|1898
|15
|Crockett
|1809
|38
|Bledsoe
|1749
|10
|Chester
|1748
|37
|Unicoi
|1679
|44
|Cannon
|1581
|19
|Lake
|1560
|19
|Decatur
|1477
|26
|Polk
|1438
|17
|Union
|1399
|23
|Grundy
|1393
|21
|Sequatchie
|1376
|18
|Humphreys
|1335
|17
|Benton
|1324
|35
|Lewis
|1277
|20
|Meigs
|1149
|16
|Stewart
|1058
|20
|Jackson
|1043
|22
|Perry
|948
|25
|Clay
|940
|26
|Houston
|939
|22
|Moore
|808
|9
|Pickett
|680
|20
|Van Buren
|663
|7
|Hancock
|405
|6