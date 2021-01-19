Coronavirus vaccinations begin in Rainsville

Coronavirus vaccinations start in Rainsville
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|62258
|921
|Mobile
|30381
|549
|Madison
|27160
|186
|Tuscaloosa
|20779
|267
|Montgomery
|19049
|305
|Shelby
|18572
|114
|Baldwin
|16346
|182
|Lee
|12515
|101
|Morgan
|12260
|113
|Etowah
|11757
|168
|Calhoun
|11161
|200
|Marshall
|10199
|107
|Houston
|8630
|148
|Cullman
|8036
|105
|Limestone
|8028
|74
|Elmore
|7849
|101
|DeKalb
|7688
|97
|Lauderdale
|7600
|83
|St. Clair
|7555
|120
|Talladega
|6180
|108
|Walker
|5903
|174
|Jackson
|5813
|41
|Colbert
|5335
|73
|Blount
|5308
|83
|Autauga
|5198
|55
|Coffee
|4439
|56
|Dale
|3985
|81
|Franklin
|3675
|48
|Chilton
|3376
|65
|Russell
|3317
|10
|Covington
|3277
|68
|Escambia
|3193
|42
|Dallas
|3033
|96
|Chambers
|2842
|69
|Clarke
|2821
|33
|Tallapoosa
|2617
|107
|Pike
|2494
|29
|Marion
|2462
|50
|Lawrence
|2442
|47
|Winston
|2273
|35
|Bibb
|2162
|47
|Geneva
|2025
|35
|Marengo
|1997
|29
|Pickens
|1970
|31
|Hale
|1764
|42
|Barbour
|1730
|36
|Butler
|1702
|58
|Fayette
|1690
|26
|Cherokee
|1605
|30
|Henry
|1544
|21
|Monroe
|1456
|17
|Randolph
|1407
|35
|Washington
|1377
|26
|Clay
|1267
|45
|Crenshaw
|1195
|44
|Lamar
|1182
|19
|Cleburne
|1177
|23
|Macon
|1150
|35
|Lowndes
|1107
|35
|Wilcox
|1031
|21
|Bullock
|991
|28
|Perry
|977
|19
|Conecuh
|944
|20
|Sumter
|891
|26
|Greene
|761
|23
|Coosa
|605
|15
|Choctaw
|515
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|76519
|1128
|Davidson
|70950
|665
|Knox
|38829
|400
|Hamilton
|34687
|327
|Rutherford
|33228
|285
|Unassigned
|22839
|126
|Williamson
|21449
|140
|Sumner
|18262
|232
|Out of TN
|16183
|80
|Montgomery
|14450
|149
|Wilson
|14449
|157
|Sullivan
|12606
|211
|Blount
|11914
|125
|Washington
|11911
|191
|Maury
|10962
|123
|Bradley
|10791
|91
|Sevier
|10495
|108
|Putnam
|9952
|136
|Madison
|9131
|179
|Robertson
|7645
|85
|Hamblen
|6990
|109
|Anderson
|6792
|103
|Greene
|6598
|108
|Tipton
|6210
|65
|Gibson
|5639
|111
|Coffee
|5628
|82
|Cumberland
|5400
|72
|Dickson
|5363
|78
|Bedford
|5325
|89
|Roane
|5212
|79
|Carter
|5109
|112
|Lawrence
|5089
|69
|McMinn
|5085
|73
|Warren
|4987
|53
|Loudon
|4955
|50
|Jefferson
|4779
|75
|Dyer
|4749
|82
|Monroe
|4571
|62
|Hawkins
|4462
|68
|Franklin
|4121
|61
|Obion
|3996
|79
|Fayette
|3978
|51
|Rhea
|3824
|56
|Lincoln
|3794
|44
|Marshall
|3454
|36
|Cocke
|3438
|56
|Weakley
|3399
|48
|Cheatham
|3362
|30
|Henderson
|3330
|57
|Campbell
|3245
|40
|Giles
|3217
|72
|White
|3113
|43
|Carroll
|3104
|59
|Hardeman
|3094
|52
|Hardin
|2981
|47
|Lauderdale
|2937
|31
|Macon
|2888
|50
|Wayne
|2613
|19
|Henry
|2608
|58
|Overton
|2538
|43
|DeKalb
|2423
|41
|Haywood
|2398
|45
|McNairy
|2386
|42
|Smith
|2313
|27
|Trousdale
|2288
|14
|Marion
|2284
|31
|Scott
|2254
|31
|Hickman
|2235
|34
|Fentress
|2128
|31
|Claiborne
|2127
|29
|Grainger
|2090
|35
|Johnson
|2018
|32
|Morgan
|1890
|15
|Crockett
|1807
|38
|Bledsoe
|1742
|10
|Chester
|1738
|37
|Unicoi
|1670
|43
|Cannon
|1577
|19
|Lake
|1555
|19
|Decatur
|1473
|26
|Polk
|1436
|17
|Union
|1394
|22
|Grundy
|1393
|21
|Sequatchie
|1371
|18
|Humphreys
|1328
|17
|Benton
|1321
|35
|Lewis
|1275
|20
|Meigs
|1144
|16
|Stewart
|1055
|20
|Jackson
|1040
|21
|Perry
|947
|25
|Clay
|939
|26
|Houston
|939
|22
|Moore
|800
|9
|Pickett
|679
|19
|Van Buren
|660
|7
|Hancock
|405
|6