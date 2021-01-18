Kevin Steele interim head coach at Tenneseee

Jeremy Pruitt fired.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|62039
|921
|Mobile
|30225
|548
|Madison
|27052
|186
|Tuscaloosa
|20728
|267
|Montgomery
|18978
|305
|Shelby
|18504
|114
|Baldwin
|16251
|182
|Lee
|12465
|101
|Morgan
|12233
|113
|Etowah
|11735
|168
|Calhoun
|11122
|200
|Marshall
|10191
|107
|Houston
|8598
|148
|Cullman
|8023
|105
|Limestone
|8002
|74
|Elmore
|7836
|101
|DeKalb
|7683
|97
|Lauderdale
|7546
|83
|St. Clair
|7535
|120
|Talladega
|6166
|108
|Walker
|5897
|174
|Jackson
|5803
|41
|Colbert
|5320
|73
|Blount
|5304
|83
|Autauga
|5184
|55
|Coffee
|4410
|56
|Dale
|3961
|81
|Franklin
|3662
|48
|Chilton
|3361
|65
|Russell
|3303
|10
|Covington
|3272
|68
|Escambia
|3168
|42
|Dallas
|3031
|96
|Chambers
|2827
|69
|Clarke
|2814
|33
|Tallapoosa
|2616
|107
|Pike
|2487
|29
|Marion
|2456
|50
|Lawrence
|2436
|47
|Winston
|2266
|35
|Bibb
|2151
|47
|Geneva
|2014
|35
|Marengo
|1990
|29
|Pickens
|1965
|31
|Hale
|1758
|42
|Barbour
|1729
|36
|Butler
|1696
|58
|Fayette
|1682
|26
|Cherokee
|1603
|30
|Henry
|1536
|21
|Monroe
|1452
|17
|Randolph
|1398
|35
|Washington
|1376
|26
|Clay
|1261
|45
|Crenshaw
|1187
|44
|Lamar
|1180
|19
|Cleburne
|1174
|23
|Macon
|1147
|35
|Lowndes
|1103
|35
|Wilcox
|1031
|21
|Bullock
|990
|28
|Perry
|974
|19
|Conecuh
|944
|20
|Sumter
|890
|26
|Greene
|760
|23
|Coosa
|605
|15
|Choctaw
|512
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|76167
|1128
|Davidson
|70706
|661
|Knox
|38646
|393
|Hamilton
|34556
|326
|Rutherford
|33114
|283
|Unassigned
|22759
|126
|Williamson
|21364
|138
|Sumner
|18205
|230
|Out of TN
|16120
|79
|Wilson
|14405
|155
|Montgomery
|14367
|149
|Sullivan
|12577
|211
|Washington
|11889
|191
|Blount
|11887
|124
|Maury
|10941
|123
|Bradley
|10751
|90
|Sevier
|10461
|108
|Putnam
|9931
|136
|Madison
|9099
|178
|Robertson
|7618
|85
|Hamblen
|6954
|109
|Anderson
|6759
|102
|Greene
|6569
|108
|Tipton
|6190
|65
|Gibson
|5630
|111
|Coffee
|5606
|81
|Cumberland
|5378
|72
|Dickson
|5346
|78
|Bedford
|5320
|86
|Roane
|5191
|79
|Carter
|5091
|112
|Lawrence
|5075
|69
|McMinn
|5066
|73
|Warren
|4975
|53
|Loudon
|4937
|50
|Jefferson
|4749
|75
|Dyer
|4736
|82
|Monroe
|4551
|62
|Hawkins
|4449
|68
|Franklin
|4107
|58
|Obion
|3994
|78
|Fayette
|3962
|51
|Rhea
|3815
|56
|Lincoln
|3783
|44
|Marshall
|3435
|36
|Cocke
|3428
|56
|Weakley
|3394
|48
|Cheatham
|3352
|30
|Henderson
|3320
|56
|Campbell
|3239
|40
|Giles
|3210
|71
|White
|3100
|43
|Hardeman
|3087
|52
|Carroll
|3078
|59
|Hardin
|2976
|47
|Lauderdale
|2931
|31
|Macon
|2873
|50
|Wayne
|2607
|19
|Henry
|2603
|58
|Overton
|2529
|42
|DeKalb
|2417
|41
|Haywood
|2397
|45
|McNairy
|2381
|42
|Smith
|2305
|27
|Trousdale
|2287
|14
|Marion
|2277
|31
|Scott
|2252
|31
|Hickman
|2227
|34
|Fentress
|2125
|31
|Claiborne
|2101
|29
|Grainger
|2081
|35
|Johnson
|2015
|32
|Morgan
|1886
|14
|Crockett
|1803
|38
|Bledsoe
|1741
|10
|Chester
|1732
|37
|Unicoi
|1668
|43
|Cannon
|1570
|19
|Lake
|1553
|19
|Decatur
|1472
|26
|Polk
|1428
|17
|Grundy
|1393
|20
|Union
|1387
|21
|Sequatchie
|1365
|18
|Humphreys
|1326
|17
|Benton
|1319
|35
|Lewis
|1272
|20
|Meigs
|1140
|16
|Stewart
|1052
|20
|Jackson
|1037
|21
|Perry
|947
|25
|Houston
|939
|22
|Clay
|937
|26
|Moore
|795
|9
|Pickett
|676
|19
|Van Buren
|658
|7
|Hancock
|402
|6