$40,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS WILL BE GIVEN OUT AT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY EVENT

Celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will look different this year amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|61755
|921
|Mobile
|30058
|548
|Madison
|26852
|186
|Tuscaloosa
|20652
|266
|Montgomery
|18876
|305
|Shelby
|18421
|114
|Baldwin
|16176
|182
|Lee
|12393
|101
|Morgan
|12175
|113
|Etowah
|11687
|168
|Calhoun
|11078
|200
|Marshall
|10158
|107
|Houston
|8556
|148
|Cullman
|7999
|105
|Limestone
|7962
|74
|Elmore
|7783
|101
|DeKalb
|7671
|97
|Lauderdale
|7528
|83
|St. Clair
|7502
|120
|Talladega
|6145
|108
|Walker
|5880
|174
|Jackson
|5788
|41
|Colbert
|5298
|73
|Blount
|5292
|83
|Autauga
|5154
|55
|Coffee
|4381
|56
|Dale
|3943
|81
|Franklin
|3652
|48
|Chilton
|3353
|65
|Covington
|3269
|68
|Russell
|3268
|10
|Escambia
|3161
|42
|Dallas
|3028
|96
|Chambers
|2818
|69
|Clarke
|2796
|33
|Tallapoosa
|2607
|107
|Pike
|2476
|29
|Marion
|2446
|50
|Lawrence
|2425
|47
|Winston
|2255
|35
|Bibb
|2144
|47
|Geneva
|1995
|35
|Marengo
|1978
|29
|Pickens
|1962
|31
|Hale
|1754
|42
|Barbour
|1723
|36
|Butler
|1684
|58
|Fayette
|1671
|26
|Cherokee
|1600
|30
|Henry
|1527
|21
|Monroe
|1450
|17
|Randolph
|1388
|35
|Washington
|1370
|26
|Clay
|1261
|45
|Crenshaw
|1186
|44
|Lamar
|1175
|19
|Cleburne
|1172
|23
|Macon
|1143
|35
|Lowndes
|1095
|35
|Wilcox
|1026
|21
|Bullock
|987
|28
|Perry
|969
|19
|Conecuh
|942
|20
|Sumter
|888
|26
|Greene
|757
|23
|Coosa
|605
|15
|Choctaw
|512
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|75747
|1115
|Davidson
|70180
|656
|Knox
|38327
|390
|Hamilton
|34288
|326
|Rutherford
|32907
|282
|Unassigned
|22485
|127
|Williamson
|21226
|138
|Sumner
|18067
|229
|Out of TN
|15934
|79
|Wilson
|14327
|154
|Montgomery
|14229
|148
|Sullivan
|12473
|210
|Washington
|11818
|191
|Blount
|11784
|123
|Maury
|10903
|123
|Bradley
|10662
|90
|Sevier
|10406
|108
|Putnam
|9896
|136
|Madison
|9031
|178
|Robertson
|7570
|85
|Hamblen
|6910
|109
|Anderson
|6723
|102
|Greene
|6548
|108
|Tipton
|6162
|65
|Gibson
|5594
|111
|Coffee
|5572
|81
|Cumberland
|5352
|72
|Dickson
|5326
|77
|Bedford
|5303
|86
|Roane
|5150
|78
|Carter
|5074
|112
|Lawrence
|5063
|69
|McMinn
|5032
|73
|Warren
|4962
|53
|Loudon
|4907
|50
|Dyer
|4715
|82
|Jefferson
|4705
|75
|Monroe
|4521
|62
|Hawkins
|4417
|68
|Franklin
|4079
|58
|Obion
|3989
|78
|Fayette
|3917
|51
|Rhea
|3791
|56
|Lincoln
|3761
|44
|Cocke
|3412
|56
|Marshall
|3403
|36
|Weakley
|3382
|48
|Cheatham
|3335
|29
|Henderson
|3316
|56
|Campbell
|3197
|40
|Giles
|3193
|71
|White
|3085
|43
|Hardeman
|3076
|52
|Carroll
|3061
|59
|Hardin
|2960
|47
|Lauderdale
|2928
|31
|Macon
|2870
|50
|Wayne
|2600
|19
|Henry
|2591
|58
|Overton
|2513
|42
|DeKalb
|2412
|41
|Haywood
|2385
|45
|McNairy
|2368
|42
|Smith
|2300
|27
|Trousdale
|2286
|14
|Marion
|2266
|31
|Scott
|2236
|31
|Hickman
|2217
|34
|Fentress
|2123
|31
|Grainger
|2072
|35
|Claiborne
|2055
|22
|Johnson
|2012
|32
|Morgan
|1871
|14
|Crockett
|1800
|38
|Bledsoe
|1732
|10
|Chester
|1722
|37
|Unicoi
|1659
|43
|Cannon
|1566
|19
|Lake
|1545
|19
|Decatur
|1464
|26
|Polk
|1418
|17
|Grundy
|1391
|20
|Union
|1377
|21
|Sequatchie
|1356
|18
|Humphreys
|1320
|17
|Benton
|1319
|35
|Lewis
|1272
|20
|Meigs
|1133
|16
|Stewart
|1043
|20
|Jackson
|1034
|21
|Perry
|945
|25
|Clay
|934
|26
|Houston
|933
|22
|Moore
|794
|9
|Pickett
|674
|19
|Van Buren
|656
|7
|Hancock
|402
|6