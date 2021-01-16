Clear

Max Cohan's Sports Recap

Posted: Jan 16, 2021 10:54 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2021 10:54 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 417528

Reported Deaths: 6030
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson61313888
Mobile29768542
Madison26637185
Tuscaloosa20580268
Montgomery18696304
Shelby18310113
Baldwin16002179
Lee12261101
Morgan12093112
Etowah11604157
Calhoun10982200
Marshall10108107
Houston8474129
Cullman7960104
Limestone790174
Elmore7723101
DeKalb764697
St. Clair7460120
Lauderdale745183
Talladega6102108
Walker5852174
Jackson574441
Blount526483
Colbert525670
Autauga510355
Coffee434256
Dale391081
Franklin363445
Chilton333565
Covington326167
Russell323810
Escambia312442
Dallas300296
Clarke278233
Chambers277869
Tallapoosa2599107
Pike245829
Marion240549
Lawrence240447
Winston223835
Bibb213047
Geneva197431
Marengo197329
Pickens195231
Hale173742
Barbour171236
Butler167958
Fayette166026
Cherokee159630
Henry151119
Monroe144417
Randolph138535
Washington136526
Clay125246
Crenshaw118044
Lamar116619
Cleburne116023
Macon113335
Lowndes108735
Wilcox101221
Bullock98128
Perry95419
Conecuh92920
Sumter88726
Greene75323
Coosa60414
Choctaw51224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 676039

Reported Deaths: 8311
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby752601102
Davidson69679654
Knox38097389
Hamilton34075324
Rutherford32696282
Unassigned22259128
Williamson21054138
Sumner17980229
Out of TN1581878
Wilson14242154
Montgomery14085148
Sullivan12405209
Washington11757191
Blount11708122
Maury10812122
Bradley1058390
Sevier10320108
Putnam9790136
Madison9011178
Robertson751685
Hamblen6855106
Anderson6678101
Greene6500108
Tipton611664
Gibson5571111
Coffee552981
Dickson529277
Cumberland528672
Bedford523885
Roane510777
Carter5053112
Lawrence502869
McMinn500473
Warren492753
Loudon487750
Dyer469281
Jefferson464975
Monroe447362
Hawkins438668
Franklin403556
Obion396474
Fayette388951
Rhea376155
Lincoln372944
Cocke338956
Weakley337848
Marshall335836
Cheatham330528
Henderson330155
Campbell318139
Giles317371
Hardeman306452
White305543
Carroll304459
Hardin295446
Lauderdale291031
Macon284150
Wayne259519
Henry257357
Overton249142
DeKalb239340
Haywood237245
McNairy233642
Smith228427
Trousdale228314
Marion222731
Scott222431
Hickman219734
Fentress211031
Grainger204935
Claiborne202021
Johnson200531
Morgan186615
Crockett179638
Bledsoe172610
Chester171037
Unicoi164643
Cannon155419
Lake154019
Decatur145926
Polk139817
Grundy138220
Union136821
Sequatchie133318
Humphreys131117
Benton130935
Lewis126820
Meigs111916
Stewart103820
Jackson102821
Perry93725
Houston93122
Clay92026
Moore7888
Pickett66819
Van Buren6487
Hancock3986

