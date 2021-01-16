Max Cohan's Sports Recap
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|61313
|888
|Mobile
|29768
|542
|Madison
|26637
|185
|Tuscaloosa
|20580
|268
|Montgomery
|18696
|304
|Shelby
|18310
|113
|Baldwin
|16002
|179
|Lee
|12261
|101
|Morgan
|12093
|112
|Etowah
|11604
|157
|Calhoun
|10982
|200
|Marshall
|10108
|107
|Houston
|8474
|129
|Cullman
|7960
|104
|Limestone
|7901
|74
|Elmore
|7723
|101
|DeKalb
|7646
|97
|St. Clair
|7460
|120
|Lauderdale
|7451
|83
|Talladega
|6102
|108
|Walker
|5852
|174
|Jackson
|5744
|41
|Blount
|5264
|83
|Colbert
|5256
|70
|Autauga
|5103
|55
|Coffee
|4342
|56
|Dale
|3910
|81
|Franklin
|3634
|45
|Chilton
|3335
|65
|Covington
|3261
|67
|Russell
|3238
|10
|Escambia
|3124
|42
|Dallas
|3002
|96
|Clarke
|2782
|33
|Chambers
|2778
|69
|Tallapoosa
|2599
|107
|Pike
|2458
|29
|Marion
|2405
|49
|Lawrence
|2404
|47
|Winston
|2238
|35
|Bibb
|2130
|47
|Geneva
|1974
|31
|Marengo
|1973
|29
|Pickens
|1952
|31
|Hale
|1737
|42
|Barbour
|1712
|36
|Butler
|1679
|58
|Fayette
|1660
|26
|Cherokee
|1596
|30
|Henry
|1511
|19
|Monroe
|1444
|17
|Randolph
|1385
|35
|Washington
|1365
|26
|Clay
|1252
|46
|Crenshaw
|1180
|44
|Lamar
|1166
|19
|Cleburne
|1160
|23
|Macon
|1133
|35
|Lowndes
|1087
|35
|Wilcox
|1012
|21
|Bullock
|981
|28
|Perry
|954
|19
|Conecuh
|929
|20
|Sumter
|887
|26
|Greene
|753
|23
|Coosa
|604
|14
|Choctaw
|512
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|75260
|1102
|Davidson
|69679
|654
|Knox
|38097
|389
|Hamilton
|34075
|324
|Rutherford
|32696
|282
|Unassigned
|22259
|128
|Williamson
|21054
|138
|Sumner
|17980
|229
|Out of TN
|15818
|78
|Wilson
|14242
|154
|Montgomery
|14085
|148
|Sullivan
|12405
|209
|Washington
|11757
|191
|Blount
|11708
|122
|Maury
|10812
|122
|Bradley
|10583
|90
|Sevier
|10320
|108
|Putnam
|9790
|136
|Madison
|9011
|178
|Robertson
|7516
|85
|Hamblen
|6855
|106
|Anderson
|6678
|101
|Greene
|6500
|108
|Tipton
|6116
|64
|Gibson
|5571
|111
|Coffee
|5529
|81
|Dickson
|5292
|77
|Cumberland
|5286
|72
|Bedford
|5238
|85
|Roane
|5107
|77
|Carter
|5053
|112
|Lawrence
|5028
|69
|McMinn
|5004
|73
|Warren
|4927
|53
|Loudon
|4877
|50
|Dyer
|4692
|81
|Jefferson
|4649
|75
|Monroe
|4473
|62
|Hawkins
|4386
|68
|Franklin
|4035
|56
|Obion
|3964
|74
|Fayette
|3889
|51
|Rhea
|3761
|55
|Lincoln
|3729
|44
|Cocke
|3389
|56
|Weakley
|3378
|48
|Marshall
|3358
|36
|Cheatham
|3305
|28
|Henderson
|3301
|55
|Campbell
|3181
|39
|Giles
|3173
|71
|Hardeman
|3064
|52
|White
|3055
|43
|Carroll
|3044
|59
|Hardin
|2954
|46
|Lauderdale
|2910
|31
|Macon
|2841
|50
|Wayne
|2595
|19
|Henry
|2573
|57
|Overton
|2491
|42
|DeKalb
|2393
|40
|Haywood
|2372
|45
|McNairy
|2336
|42
|Smith
|2284
|27
|Trousdale
|2283
|14
|Marion
|2227
|31
|Scott
|2224
|31
|Hickman
|2197
|34
|Fentress
|2110
|31
|Grainger
|2049
|35
|Claiborne
|2020
|21
|Johnson
|2005
|31
|Morgan
|1866
|15
|Crockett
|1796
|38
|Bledsoe
|1726
|10
|Chester
|1710
|37
|Unicoi
|1646
|43
|Cannon
|1554
|19
|Lake
|1540
|19
|Decatur
|1459
|26
|Polk
|1398
|17
|Grundy
|1382
|20
|Union
|1368
|21
|Sequatchie
|1333
|18
|Humphreys
|1311
|17
|Benton
|1309
|35
|Lewis
|1268
|20
|Meigs
|1119
|16
|Stewart
|1038
|20
|Jackson
|1028
|21
|Perry
|937
|25
|Houston
|931
|22
|Clay
|920
|26
|Moore
|788
|8
|Pickett
|668
|19
|Van Buren
|648
|7
|Hancock
|398
|6