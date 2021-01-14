Jaylen Waddle shares what he learned in Tuscaloosa

Waddle is entering the NFL Draft
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|60269
|872
|Mobile
|29334
|536
|Madison
|26190
|182
|Tuscaloosa
|20449
|267
|Montgomery
|18405
|297
|Shelby
|18000
|110
|Baldwin
|15701
|175
|Lee
|11983
|97
|Morgan
|11936
|108
|Etowah
|11352
|128
|Calhoun
|10745
|197
|Marshall
|9988
|106
|Houston
|8348
|111
|Cullman
|7847
|84
|Limestone
|7785
|74
|Elmore
|7613
|91
|DeKalb
|7516
|70
|Lauderdale
|7350
|81
|St. Clair
|7339
|116
|Talladega
|5984
|108
|Walker
|5803
|177
|Jackson
|5691
|36
|Colbert
|5191
|66
|Blount
|5170
|80
|Autauga
|4998
|55
|Coffee
|4270
|53
|Dale
|3834
|69
|Franklin
|3597
|42
|Chilton
|3315
|64
|Covington
|3229
|62
|Russell
|3149
|7
|Escambia
|3056
|37
|Dallas
|2957
|69
|Chambers
|2734
|66
|Clarke
|2692
|32
|Tallapoosa
|2598
|107
|Pike
|2388
|24
|Marion
|2372
|49
|Lawrence
|2368
|45
|Winston
|2212
|35
|Bibb
|2109
|48
|Marengo
|1958
|29
|Geneva
|1945
|29
|Pickens
|1936
|31
|Hale
|1721
|42
|Barbour
|1685
|35
|Butler
|1651
|57
|Fayette
|1623
|23
|Cherokee
|1569
|29
|Henry
|1473
|17
|Monroe
|1421
|12
|Randolph
|1370
|33
|Washington
|1342
|26
|Clay
|1237
|43
|Crenshaw
|1159
|38
|Lamar
|1157
|19
|Cleburne
|1129
|22
|Macon
|1119
|35
|Lowndes
|1076
|36
|Wilcox
|993
|21
|Bullock
|966
|28
|Perry
|939
|19
|Conecuh
|921
|18
|Sumter
|890
|26
|Greene
|748
|22
|Coosa
|594
|13
|Choctaw
|506
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|74266
|1080
|Davidson
|68646
|646
|Knox
|37548
|383
|Hamilton
|33436
|320
|Rutherford
|32214
|279
|Unassigned
|21909
|121
|Williamson
|20736
|137
|Sumner
|17710
|228
|Out of TN
|15566
|76
|Wilson
|14048
|149
|Montgomery
|13667
|145
|Sullivan
|12209
|206
|Washington
|11603
|189
|Blount
|11300
|117
|Maury
|10666
|118
|Bradley
|10355
|90
|Sevier
|10112
|99
|Putnam
|9666
|131
|Madison
|8917
|172
|Robertson
|7374
|84
|Hamblen
|6716
|103
|Anderson
|6553
|96
|Greene
|6438
|105
|Tipton
|6030
|63
|Gibson
|5521
|108
|Coffee
|5466
|80
|Dickson
|5196
|75
|Cumberland
|5193
|70
|Bedford
|5160
|84
|Roane
|5040
|76
|Carter
|4998
|105
|Lawrence
|4956
|69
|McMinn
|4922
|72
|Warren
|4850
|51
|Loudon
|4787
|47
|Dyer
|4642
|81
|Jefferson
|4560
|75
|Monroe
|4397
|62
|Hawkins
|4313
|67
|Franklin
|3970
|53
|Obion
|3929
|74
|Fayette
|3835
|51
|Rhea
|3694
|55
|Lincoln
|3672
|44
|Weakley
|3350
|48
|Cocke
|3336
|55
|Marshall
|3285
|35
|Henderson
|3276
|53
|Cheatham
|3265
|28
|Giles
|3127
|70
|Campbell
|3116
|40
|Hardeman
|3044
|51
|White
|3015
|42
|Carroll
|2998
|59
|Hardin
|2927
|45
|Lauderdale
|2881
|31
|Macon
|2821
|50
|Wayne
|2580
|18
|Henry
|2524
|56
|Overton
|2460
|42
|DeKalb
|2363
|39
|Haywood
|2344
|44
|McNairy
|2299
|42
|Trousdale
|2274
|14
|Smith
|2262
|27
|Marion
|2186
|31
|Scott
|2186
|32
|Hickman
|2169
|34
|Fentress
|2078
|30
|Grainger
|2008
|32
|Claiborne
|1940
|21
|Johnson
|1939
|30
|Morgan
|1816
|13
|Crockett
|1785
|38
|Bledsoe
|1705
|10
|Chester
|1683
|36
|Unicoi
|1620
|43
|Cannon
|1525
|18
|Lake
|1521
|19
|Decatur
|1446
|23
|Grundy
|1371
|20
|Polk
|1366
|17
|Union
|1350
|20
|Sequatchie
|1319
|18
|Benton
|1287
|34
|Humphreys
|1285
|17
|Lewis
|1253
|20
|Meigs
|1091
|16
|Stewart
|1024
|20
|Jackson
|1023
|20
|Perry
|922
|24
|Houston
|919
|22
|Clay
|900
|25
|Moore
|782
|8
|Pickett
|653
|19
|Van Buren
|625
|7
|Hancock
|389
|6