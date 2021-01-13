People in Morgan County glad to receive first dose of the coronavirus vaccine
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|59867
|842
|Mobile
|29011
|532
|Madison
|26012
|181
|Tuscaloosa
|20320
|267
|Montgomery
|18315
|295
|Shelby
|17837
|106
|Baldwin
|15572
|175
|Morgan
|11871
|104
|Lee
|11812
|87
|Etowah
|11257
|125
|Calhoun
|10668
|195
|Marshall
|9907
|98
|Houston
|8266
|83
|Cullman
|7796
|81
|Limestone
|7722
|64
|Elmore
|7533
|91
|DeKalb
|7458
|68
|St. Clair
|7305
|116
|Lauderdale
|7296
|73
|Talladega
|5892
|108
|Walker
|5775
|177
|Jackson
|5648
|35
|Colbert
|5159
|62
|Blount
|5134
|79
|Autauga
|4970
|55
|Coffee
|4227
|42
|Dale
|3800
|69
|Franklin
|3571
|42
|Chilton
|3300
|60
|Covington
|3206
|53
|Russell
|3105
|7
|Escambia
|3035
|37
|Dallas
|2959
|69
|Chambers
|2697
|66
|Clarke
|2649
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2592
|107
|Pike
|2384
|23
|Marion
|2358
|47
|Lawrence
|2351
|45
|Winston
|2200
|35
|Bibb
|2090
|48
|Marengo
|1949
|28
|Geneva
|1931
|29
|Pickens
|1924
|31
|Hale
|1695
|42
|Barbour
|1679
|35
|Butler
|1649
|57
|Fayette
|1613
|21
|Cherokee
|1568
|29
|Henry
|1458
|13
|Monroe
|1416
|12
|Randolph
|1358
|32
|Washington
|1326
|26
|Clay
|1231
|36
|Lamar
|1153
|17
|Crenshaw
|1138
|38
|Cleburne
|1130
|18
|Macon
|1106
|35
|Lowndes
|1071
|35
|Wilcox
|986
|20
|Bullock
|967
|28
|Perry
|930
|19
|Conecuh
|921
|18
|Sumter
|890
|26
|Greene
|738
|20
|Coosa
|591
|11
|Choctaw
|503
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|73749
|1055
|Davidson
|68292
|641
|Knox
|37197
|371
|Hamilton
|33011
|316
|Rutherford
|31972
|271
|Unassigned
|21671
|116
|Williamson
|20592
|138
|Sumner
|17584
|226
|Out of TN
|15535
|70
|Wilson
|13980
|147
|Montgomery
|13540
|142
|Sullivan
|12133
|203
|Washington
|11534
|188
|Blount
|11245
|112
|Maury
|10591
|118
|Bradley
|10246
|89
|Sevier
|10056
|99
|Putnam
|9632
|131
|Madison
|8866
|168
|Robertson
|7319
|81
|Hamblen
|6660
|102
|Anderson
|6506
|93
|Greene
|6391
|105
|Tipton
|5996
|61
|Gibson
|5490
|107
|Coffee
|5432
|79
|Cumberland
|5164
|68
|Dickson
|5156
|75
|Bedford
|5138
|83
|Roane
|5002
|71
|Carter
|4968
|104
|Lawrence
|4938
|68
|McMinn
|4898
|72
|Warren
|4833
|51
|Loudon
|4752
|47
|Dyer
|4609
|81
|Jefferson
|4495
|75
|Monroe
|4358
|62
|Hawkins
|4287
|65
|Franklin
|3941
|51
|Obion
|3922
|74
|Fayette
|3806
|51
|Rhea
|3664
|54
|Lincoln
|3657
|41
|Weakley
|3341
|48
|Cocke
|3312
|55
|Henderson
|3259
|53
|Cheatham
|3247
|28
|Marshall
|3243
|34
|Giles
|3111
|70
|Campbell
|3096
|39
|Hardeman
|3026
|51
|White
|3001
|42
|Carroll
|2984
|58
|Hardin
|2911
|42
|Lauderdale
|2870
|31
|Macon
|2790
|50
|Wayne
|2566
|18
|Henry
|2511
|56
|Overton
|2447
|42
|DeKalb
|2350
|39
|Haywood
|2335
|44
|McNairy
|2281
|42
|Trousdale
|2269
|13
|Smith
|2255
|26
|Scott
|2176
|30
|Marion
|2160
|31
|Hickman
|2151
|34
|Fentress
|2066
|30
|Grainger
|1997
|29
|Johnson
|1928
|30
|Claiborne
|1918
|20
|Morgan
|1800
|12
|Crockett
|1775
|37
|Bledsoe
|1703
|10
|Chester
|1679
|36
|Unicoi
|1608
|43
|Lake
|1518
|19
|Cannon
|1512
|17
|Decatur
|1442
|23
|Grundy
|1359
|20
|Polk
|1356
|17
|Union
|1340
|20
|Sequatchie
|1315
|18
|Benton
|1275
|32
|Humphreys
|1274
|16
|Lewis
|1245
|20
|Meigs
|1085
|16
|Jackson
|1020
|20
|Stewart
|1010
|20
|Perry
|919
|24
|Houston
|912
|22
|Clay
|896
|25
|Moore
|775
|6
|Pickett
|640
|18
|Van Buren
|623
|7
|Hancock
|384
|6