Shoals man charged with stolen valor now accused of stealing from Wounded Warriors

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|59248
|784
|Mobile
|28793
|527
|Madison
|25643
|178
|Tuscaloosa
|20211
|267
|Montgomery
|18176
|286
|Shelby
|17690
|106
|Baldwin
|15417
|173
|Morgan
|11781
|104
|Lee
|11626
|79
|Etowah
|11151
|107
|Calhoun
|10537
|178
|Marshall
|9863
|92
|Houston
|8203
|72
|Cullman
|7719
|80
|Limestone
|7638
|60
|Elmore
|7433
|85
|DeKalb
|7413
|63
|St. Clair
|7250
|115
|Lauderdale
|7214
|72
|Talladega
|5825
|109
|Walker
|5758
|170
|Jackson
|5631
|34
|Colbert
|5109
|62
|Blount
|5080
|77
|Autauga
|4902
|55
|Coffee
|4181
|43
|Dale
|3748
|64
|Franklin
|3552
|39
|Chilton
|3277
|54
|Covington
|3177
|52
|Russell
|3075
|7
|Escambia
|2997
|34
|Dallas
|2929
|45
|Chambers
|2651
|66
|Clarke
|2643
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2554
|107
|Pike
|2341
|23
|Lawrence
|2340
|44
|Marion
|2335
|46
|Winston
|2191
|34
|Bibb
|2060
|48
|Marengo
|1947
|27
|Geneva
|1920
|23
|Pickens
|1895
|31
|Hale
|1667
|41
|Barbour
|1663
|35
|Butler
|1637
|57
|Fayette
|1585
|21
|Cherokee
|1545
|24
|Henry
|1442
|11
|Monroe
|1387
|12
|Randolph
|1353
|32
|Washington
|1323
|26
|Clay
|1233
|35
|Lamar
|1146
|16
|Cleburne
|1128
|18
|Crenshaw
|1127
|38
|Macon
|1100
|35
|Lowndes
|1058
|35
|Wilcox
|977
|20
|Bullock
|957
|28
|Perry
|934
|19
|Conecuh
|908
|18
|Sumter
|890
|26
|Greene
|734
|20
|Coosa
|581
|10
|Choctaw
|501
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|73322
|1039
|Davidson
|67992
|628
|Knox
|36973
|361
|Hamilton
|32715
|311
|Rutherford
|31744
|268
|Unassigned
|21403
|114
|Williamson
|20470
|137
|Sumner
|17473
|224
|Out of TN
|15881
|70
|Wilson
|13903
|142
|Montgomery
|13456
|140
|Sullivan
|12071
|202
|Washington
|11482
|187
|Blount
|11203
|111
|Maury
|10494
|117
|Bradley
|10173
|86
|Sevier
|10001
|90
|Putnam
|9581
|129
|Madison
|8805
|166
|Robertson
|7297
|81
|Hamblen
|6611
|96
|Anderson
|6473
|91
|Greene
|6322
|103
|Tipton
|5954
|61
|Gibson
|5453
|104
|Coffee
|5418
|78
|Cumberland
|5140
|62
|Dickson
|5133
|74
|Bedford
|5104
|79
|Roane
|4973
|71
|Carter
|4942
|103
|Lawrence
|4916
|67
|McMinn
|4873
|72
|Warren
|4813
|51
|Loudon
|4729
|46
|Dyer
|4582
|79
|Jefferson
|4436
|74
|Monroe
|4343
|62
|Hawkins
|4254
|63
|Franklin
|3925
|51
|Obion
|3899
|74
|Fayette
|3778
|51
|Lincoln
|3651
|40
|Rhea
|3642
|53
|Weakley
|3332
|47
|Cocke
|3285
|54
|Henderson
|3243
|51
|Marshall
|3223
|34
|Cheatham
|3219
|28
|Giles
|3088
|69
|Campbell
|3073
|39
|Hardeman
|3022
|49
|White
|2991
|41
|Carroll
|2967
|57
|Hardin
|2899
|38
|Lauderdale
|2860
|31
|Macon
|2778
|48
|Wayne
|2562
|18
|Henry
|2498
|52
|Overton
|2433
|42
|DeKalb
|2344
|38
|Haywood
|2331
|43
|McNairy
|2264
|42
|Trousdale
|2264
|13
|Smith
|2237
|24
|Scott
|2172
|29
|Hickman
|2144
|33
|Marion
|2144
|28
|Fentress
|2058
|30
|Grainger
|1992
|28
|Johnson
|1921
|30
|Claiborne
|1902
|20
|Morgan
|1794
|12
|Crockett
|1777
|37
|Bledsoe
|1695
|10
|Chester
|1676
|36
|Unicoi
|1593
|41
|Lake
|1516
|19
|Cannon
|1502
|16
|Decatur
|1437
|23
|Grundy
|1353
|20
|Polk
|1346
|17
|Union
|1340
|20
|Sequatchie
|1311
|18
|Benton
|1271
|32
|Humphreys
|1262
|16
|Lewis
|1241
|20
|Meigs
|1079
|16
|Jackson
|1019
|20
|Stewart
|1006
|20
|Perry
|917
|24
|Houston
|910
|22
|Clay
|894
|25
|Moore
|773
|6
|Pickett
|634
|18
|Van Buren
|621
|7
|Hancock
|380
|6