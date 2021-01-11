Clear
Snow in Athens from the Terrill Family

Snow in Athens from the Terrill Family

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 1:39 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 1:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 401900

Reported Deaths: 5334
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson58896784
Mobile28584523
Madison25463178
Tuscaloosa20142267
Montgomery18064285
Shelby17562106
Baldwin15327173
Morgan11727104
Lee1156579
Etowah11111107
Calhoun10497178
Marshall985492
Houston816772
Cullman770279
Limestone759960
Elmore739085
DeKalb737662
St. Clair7213115
Lauderdale719172
Talladega5796109
Walker5734170
Jackson561134
Colbert508161
Blount506677
Autauga487954
Coffee414543
Dale372064
Franklin353039
Chilton325354
Covington315650
Russell30677
Escambia297234
Dallas292344
Chambers263966
Clarke263326
Tallapoosa2552107
Pike233823
Lawrence232444
Marion232046
Winston218234
Bibb205148
Marengo194627
Geneva190323
Pickens188831
Hale166141
Barbour165835
Butler163257
Fayette157021
Cherokee153724
Henry143311
Monroe138412
Randolph134932
Washington132026
Clay123035
Lamar113716
Crenshaw112338
Cleburne111818
Macon109335
Lowndes105235
Wilcox97420
Bullock95328
Perry93019
Conecuh90718
Sumter88926
Greene73120
Coosa5799
Choctaw50122
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 653869

Reported Deaths: 7785
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby728401029
Davidson67645626
Knox36717357
Hamilton32446305
Rutherford31563267
Unassigned21199112
Williamson20319135
Sumner17405223
Out of TN1582270
Wilson13819141
Montgomery13352138
Sullivan12010200
Washington11414186
Blount11127110
Maury10442116
Bradley1011786
Sevier994788
Putnam9566128
Madison8769162
Robertson727180
Hamblen657696
Anderson643390
Greene6294103
Tipton592360
Gibson5441102
Coffee540176
Cumberland512258
Dickson512074
Bedford508476
Roane494070
Carter4918103
Lawrence488566
McMinn485371
Warren480151
Loudon471346
Dyer457179
Jefferson440673
Monroe432862
Hawkins424263
Franklin391351
Obion389174
Fayette376151
Lincoln363939
Rhea362753
Weakley332147
Cocke327052
Henderson322951
Marshall320933
Cheatham319928
Giles307368
Campbell306239
Hardeman301949
White297641
Carroll294356
Hardin289638
Lauderdale284931
Macon277348
Wayne256118
Henry248748
Overton242841
DeKalb233837
Haywood232741
Trousdale226013
McNairy225742
Smith222924
Scott216828
Hickman213730
Marion212027
Fentress205430
Grainger198028
Johnson191530
Claiborne188520
Morgan177712
Crockett177437
Bledsoe169510
Chester166836
Unicoi158741
Lake151419
Cannon149416
Decatur142823
Grundy134820
Polk133817
Union133420
Sequatchie130818
Benton126932
Humphreys125416
Lewis123720
Meigs107016
Jackson101720
Stewart100120
Perry91624
Houston90822
Clay89425
Moore7706
Pickett63318
Van Buren6177
Hancock3816

