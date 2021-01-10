Clear
Carson's Late Forecast 1/10

A mixed bag of rain, sleet, and snow is expected Monday morning. No major impacts are expected, but a few slick spots are possible in northwest Alabama. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates tomorrow morning.

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 10:33 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2021 10:33 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 399150

Reported Deaths: 5299
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson58394784
Mobile28266523
Madison25219177
Tuscaloosa20062267
Montgomery17916282
Shelby17449106
Baldwin15202173
Morgan11634104
Lee1149879
Etowah11058106
Calhoun10453168
Marshall981992
Houston811272
Cullman766678
Limestone754860
DeKalb735262
Elmore733485
St. Clair7167115
Lauderdale714972
Talladega5766109
Walker5714170
Jackson556734
Colbert505461
Blount504777
Autauga484753
Coffee410642
Dale368764
Franklin351439
Chilton323754
Covington314543
Russell30527
Escambia295334
Dallas291644
Chambers262063
Clarke261926
Tallapoosa2540107
Pike232823
Lawrence231544
Marion230446
Winston217534
Bibb203848
Marengo193427
Geneva188223
Pickens187731
Hale165641
Barbour164835
Butler162555
Fayette156121
Cherokee152324
Henry142410
Monroe137812
Randolph133432
Washington131226
Clay122335
Lamar113216
Crenshaw111936
Cleburne111717
Macon108235
Lowndes104634
Wilcox96420
Bullock95028
Perry92519
Conecuh90518
Sumter88726
Greene72620
Coosa5789
Choctaw50022
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 646450

Reported Deaths: 7704
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby721831016
Davidson66901620
Knox36306352
Hamilton32082300
Rutherford31214266
Unassigned20709110
Williamson20063133
Sumner17243220
Out of TN1556070
Wilson13674141
Montgomery13123136
Sullivan11937198
Washington11318185
Blount11013108
Maury10205115
Bradley1001082
Sevier982386
Putnam9482127
Madison8706162
Robertson719279
Hamblen649496
Anderson632388
Greene6222103
Tipton586257
Gibson5385102
Coffee534276
Dickson508372
Cumberland507058
Bedford502076
Carter4892101
Roane486469
Lawrence482266
McMinn481170
Warren475450
Loudon465545
Dyer453179
Jefferson435371
Monroe428160
Hawkins414362
Obion388374
Franklin387450
Fayette371450
Lincoln360839
Rhea357253
Weakley329347
Cocke321452
Henderson319150
Marshall317433
Cheatham316828
Giles304268
Campbell302839
Hardeman298249
White295940
Carroll291856
Hardin286338
Lauderdale281531
Macon275748
Wayne254918
Henry245748
Overton239941
DeKalb230237
Haywood230241
Trousdale225113
McNairy222842
Smith220924
Scott215328
Hickman212730
Marion209226
Fentress203430
Grainger194927
Johnson190529
Claiborne186120
Crockett176336
Morgan175112
Bledsoe167710
Chester164836
Unicoi157341
Lake150318
Cannon147816
Decatur141923
Grundy134020
Union132720
Polk130917
Sequatchie128918
Benton125532
Humphreys124816
Lewis122720
Meigs105516
Jackson100720
Stewart98720
Perry90624
Houston89522
Clay88825
Moore7646
Pickett62918
Van Buren6126
Hancock3766

