Carson's Evening Forecast 1/10

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|58394
|784
|Mobile
|28266
|523
|Madison
|25219
|177
|Tuscaloosa
|20062
|267
|Montgomery
|17916
|282
|Shelby
|17449
|106
|Baldwin
|15202
|173
|Morgan
|11634
|104
|Lee
|11498
|79
|Etowah
|11058
|106
|Calhoun
|10453
|168
|Marshall
|9819
|92
|Houston
|8112
|72
|Cullman
|7666
|78
|Limestone
|7548
|60
|DeKalb
|7352
|62
|Elmore
|7334
|85
|St. Clair
|7167
|115
|Lauderdale
|7149
|72
|Talladega
|5766
|109
|Walker
|5714
|170
|Jackson
|5567
|34
|Colbert
|5054
|61
|Blount
|5047
|77
|Autauga
|4847
|53
|Coffee
|4106
|42
|Dale
|3687
|64
|Franklin
|3514
|39
|Chilton
|3237
|54
|Covington
|3145
|43
|Russell
|3052
|7
|Escambia
|2953
|34
|Dallas
|2916
|44
|Chambers
|2620
|63
|Clarke
|2619
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2540
|107
|Pike
|2328
|23
|Lawrence
|2315
|44
|Marion
|2304
|46
|Winston
|2175
|34
|Bibb
|2038
|48
|Marengo
|1934
|27
|Geneva
|1882
|23
|Pickens
|1877
|31
|Hale
|1656
|41
|Barbour
|1648
|35
|Butler
|1625
|55
|Fayette
|1561
|21
|Cherokee
|1523
|24
|Henry
|1424
|10
|Monroe
|1378
|12
|Randolph
|1334
|32
|Washington
|1312
|26
|Clay
|1223
|35
|Lamar
|1132
|16
|Crenshaw
|1119
|36
|Cleburne
|1117
|17
|Macon
|1082
|35
|Lowndes
|1046
|34
|Wilcox
|964
|20
|Bullock
|950
|28
|Perry
|925
|19
|Conecuh
|905
|18
|Sumter
|887
|26
|Greene
|726
|20
|Coosa
|578
|9
|Choctaw
|500
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|72183
|1016
|Davidson
|66901
|620
|Knox
|36306
|352
|Hamilton
|32082
|300
|Rutherford
|31214
|266
|Unassigned
|20709
|110
|Williamson
|20063
|133
|Sumner
|17243
|220
|Out of TN
|15560
|70
|Wilson
|13674
|141
|Montgomery
|13123
|136
|Sullivan
|11937
|198
|Washington
|11318
|185
|Blount
|11013
|108
|Maury
|10205
|115
|Bradley
|10010
|82
|Sevier
|9823
|86
|Putnam
|9482
|127
|Madison
|8706
|162
|Robertson
|7192
|79
|Hamblen
|6494
|96
|Anderson
|6323
|88
|Greene
|6222
|103
|Tipton
|5862
|57
|Gibson
|5385
|102
|Coffee
|5342
|76
|Dickson
|5083
|72
|Cumberland
|5070
|58
|Bedford
|5020
|76
|Carter
|4892
|101
|Roane
|4864
|69
|Lawrence
|4822
|66
|McMinn
|4811
|70
|Warren
|4754
|50
|Loudon
|4655
|45
|Dyer
|4531
|79
|Jefferson
|4353
|71
|Monroe
|4281
|60
|Hawkins
|4143
|62
|Obion
|3883
|74
|Franklin
|3874
|50
|Fayette
|3714
|50
|Lincoln
|3608
|39
|Rhea
|3572
|53
|Weakley
|3293
|47
|Cocke
|3214
|52
|Henderson
|3191
|50
|Marshall
|3174
|33
|Cheatham
|3168
|28
|Giles
|3042
|68
|Campbell
|3028
|39
|Hardeman
|2982
|49
|White
|2959
|40
|Carroll
|2918
|56
|Hardin
|2863
|38
|Lauderdale
|2815
|31
|Macon
|2757
|48
|Wayne
|2549
|18
|Henry
|2457
|48
|Overton
|2399
|41
|DeKalb
|2302
|37
|Haywood
|2302
|41
|Trousdale
|2251
|13
|McNairy
|2228
|42
|Smith
|2209
|24
|Scott
|2153
|28
|Hickman
|2127
|30
|Marion
|2092
|26
|Fentress
|2034
|30
|Grainger
|1949
|27
|Johnson
|1905
|29
|Claiborne
|1861
|20
|Crockett
|1763
|36
|Morgan
|1751
|12
|Bledsoe
|1677
|10
|Chester
|1648
|36
|Unicoi
|1573
|41
|Lake
|1503
|18
|Cannon
|1478
|16
|Decatur
|1419
|23
|Grundy
|1340
|20
|Union
|1327
|20
|Polk
|1309
|17
|Sequatchie
|1289
|18
|Benton
|1255
|32
|Humphreys
|1248
|16
|Lewis
|1227
|20
|Meigs
|1055
|16
|Jackson
|1007
|20
|Stewart
|987
|20
|Perry
|906
|24
|Houston
|895
|22
|Clay
|888
|25
|Moore
|764
|6
|Pickett
|629
|18
|Van Buren
|612
|6
|Hancock
|376
|6