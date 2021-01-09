Clearing Up Vaccine Misinformation

Phase 1B Will Include more First Responders and People 75 and Over
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|57609
|776
|Mobile
|28034
|521
|Madison
|24795
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|19878
|267
|Montgomery
|17723
|282
|Shelby
|17253
|105
|Baldwin
|15052
|171
|Morgan
|11485
|103
|Lee
|11355
|79
|Etowah
|10854
|105
|Calhoun
|10372
|159
|Marshall
|9710
|92
|Houston
|8013
|72
|Cullman
|7613
|78
|Limestone
|7426
|60
|DeKalb
|7271
|62
|Elmore
|7238
|85
|St. Clair
|7055
|74
|Lauderdale
|7051
|71
|Talladega
|5689
|84
|Walker
|5648
|170
|Jackson
|5495
|34
|Blount
|5018
|75
|Colbert
|4958
|61
|Autauga
|4770
|50
|Coffee
|4046
|42
|Dale
|3636
|64
|Franklin
|3462
|39
|Chilton
|3218
|54
|Covington
|3110
|43
|Russell
|3013
|7
|Dallas
|2908
|45
|Escambia
|2893
|34
|Chambers
|2592
|63
|Clarke
|2575
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2531
|107
|Marion
|2281
|46
|Pike
|2281
|23
|Lawrence
|2263
|44
|Winston
|2137
|34
|Bibb
|2015
|48
|Marengo
|1910
|27
|Geneva
|1858
|23
|Pickens
|1854
|31
|Barbour
|1634
|35
|Hale
|1622
|41
|Butler
|1610
|46
|Fayette
|1534
|21
|Cherokee
|1517
|24
|Henry
|1407
|9
|Monroe
|1355
|12
|Randolph
|1328
|32
|Washington
|1305
|26
|Clay
|1211
|35
|Lamar
|1124
|16
|Crenshaw
|1108
|36
|Cleburne
|1107
|17
|Macon
|1073
|35
|Lowndes
|1037
|34
|Bullock
|949
|28
|Wilcox
|939
|20
|Perry
|914
|19
|Conecuh
|888
|17
|Sumter
|885
|24
|Greene
|723
|20
|Coosa
|571
|7
|Choctaw
|498
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|71590
|1009
|Davidson
|66301
|614
|Knox
|35907
|347
|Hamilton
|31775
|298
|Rutherford
|30893
|263
|Unassigned
|20361
|111
|Williamson
|19897
|133
|Sumner
|17105
|220
|Out of TN
|15426
|69
|Wilson
|13569
|140
|Montgomery
|12922
|133
|Sullivan
|11801
|198
|Washington
|11240
|182
|Blount
|10905
|107
|Maury
|10149
|113
|Bradley
|9934
|82
|Sevier
|9704
|85
|Putnam
|9383
|127
|Madison
|8641
|162
|Robertson
|7117
|78
|Hamblen
|6441
|95
|Anderson
|6268
|86
|Greene
|6161
|102
|Tipton
|5836
|57
|Gibson
|5352
|97
|Coffee
|5312
|74
|Dickson
|5041
|70
|Bedford
|4987
|75
|Cumberland
|4973
|54
|Carter
|4857
|100
|Roane
|4823
|69
|Lawrence
|4801
|66
|McMinn
|4744
|68
|Warren
|4734
|48
|Loudon
|4613
|45
|Dyer
|4506
|79
|Jefferson
|4301
|69
|Monroe
|4221
|60
|Hawkins
|4101
|62
|Obion
|3863
|74
|Franklin
|3847
|50
|Fayette
|3681
|50
|Lincoln
|3579
|39
|Rhea
|3540
|52
|Weakley
|3281
|47
|Cocke
|3188
|52
|Henderson
|3181
|47
|Cheatham
|3140
|28
|Marshall
|3138
|33
|Campbell
|3021
|39
|Giles
|3000
|67
|Hardeman
|2968
|46
|White
|2943
|40
|Carroll
|2901
|55
|Hardin
|2843
|37
|Lauderdale
|2780
|31
|Macon
|2737
|48
|Wayne
|2539
|18
|Henry
|2443
|47
|Overton
|2373
|41
|Haywood
|2294
|38
|DeKalb
|2273
|37
|Trousdale
|2236
|13
|McNairy
|2214
|38
|Smith
|2184
|24
|Scott
|2137
|27
|Hickman
|2094
|30
|Marion
|2071
|26
|Fentress
|2022
|30
|Grainger
|1941
|27
|Johnson
|1899
|29
|Claiborne
|1853
|20
|Crockett
|1751
|35
|Morgan
|1734
|12
|Bledsoe
|1668
|10
|Chester
|1632
|34
|Unicoi
|1565
|41
|Lake
|1495
|16
|Cannon
|1470
|16
|Decatur
|1415
|23
|Grundy
|1336
|20
|Union
|1319
|20
|Polk
|1296
|17
|Sequatchie
|1277
|18
|Benton
|1252
|32
|Humphreys
|1243
|15
|Lewis
|1222
|20
|Meigs
|1048
|16
|Jackson
|1002
|20
|Stewart
|974
|20
|Perry
|897
|24
|Houston
|887
|22
|Clay
|876
|24
|Moore
|755
|6
|Pickett
|624
|18
|Van Buren
|604
|6
|Hancock
|368
|6