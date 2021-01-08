What To Know About Covid-19 Immunity
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|56823
|748
|Mobile
|27708
|518
|Madison
|24395
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|19730
|222
|Montgomery
|17475
|282
|Shelby
|17035
|105
|Baldwin
|14845
|171
|Morgan
|11336
|103
|Lee
|11179
|79
|Etowah
|10732
|105
|Calhoun
|10283
|158
|Marshall
|9616
|92
|Houston
|7906
|70
|Cullman
|7538
|78
|Limestone
|7337
|60
|DeKalb
|7223
|62
|Elmore
|7156
|85
|St. Clair
|6991
|74
|Lauderdale
|6930
|71
|Talladega
|5617
|76
|Walker
|5537
|170
|Jackson
|5466
|34
|Blount
|4957
|72
|Colbert
|4911
|62
|Autauga
|4705
|50
|Coffee
|3934
|42
|Dale
|3583
|64
|Franklin
|3418
|39
|Chilton
|3159
|54
|Covington
|3073
|43
|Russell
|2979
|7
|Dallas
|2898
|45
|Escambia
|2858
|34
|Chambers
|2552
|63
|Clarke
|2550
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2504
|100
|Marion
|2248
|46
|Lawrence
|2217
|44
|Pike
|2213
|23
|Winston
|2098
|34
|Bibb
|1981
|48
|Marengo
|1888
|27
|Pickens
|1839
|31
|Geneva
|1819
|23
|Barbour
|1614
|35
|Butler
|1598
|46
|Hale
|1592
|34
|Fayette
|1517
|21
|Cherokee
|1496
|25
|Henry
|1382
|8
|Monroe
|1338
|12
|Randolph
|1313
|31
|Washington
|1283
|26
|Clay
|1196
|34
|Lamar
|1114
|16
|Cleburne
|1089
|17
|Crenshaw
|1082
|36
|Macon
|1058
|35
|Lowndes
|1015
|34
|Bullock
|927
|22
|Wilcox
|927
|20
|Perry
|906
|19
|Conecuh
|884
|17
|Sumter
|882
|24
|Greene
|716
|20
|Coosa
|563
|7
|Choctaw
|496
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|71084
|996
|Davidson
|65739
|600
|Knox
|35441
|340
|Hamilton
|31283
|289
|Rutherford
|30617
|259
|Unassigned
|20076
|106
|Williamson
|19703
|132
|Sumner
|16992
|214
|Out of TN
|15208
|68
|Wilson
|13470
|138
|Montgomery
|12751
|132
|Sullivan
|11662
|196
|Washington
|11056
|179
|Blount
|10803
|103
|Maury
|10065
|110
|Bradley
|9828
|81
|Sevier
|9595
|84
|Putnam
|9252
|126
|Madison
|8587
|161
|Robertson
|7063
|77
|Hamblen
|6391
|91
|Anderson
|6192
|81
|Greene
|6086
|102
|Tipton
|5790
|56
|Gibson
|5327
|98
|Coffee
|5281
|72
|Dickson
|4977
|68
|Bedford
|4955
|75
|Cumberland
|4896
|53
|Carter
|4817
|99
|Roane
|4789
|65
|Lawrence
|4767
|64
|McMinn
|4684
|67
|Warren
|4651
|48
|Loudon
|4566
|45
|Dyer
|4478
|79
|Jefferson
|4263
|69
|Monroe
|4188
|59
|Hawkins
|4025
|61
|Obion
|3849
|74
|Franklin
|3806
|49
|Fayette
|3646
|50
|Lincoln
|3553
|39
|Rhea
|3476
|52
|Weakley
|3256
|47
|Henderson
|3162
|46
|Cocke
|3137
|51
|Cheatham
|3128
|28
|Marshall
|3111
|31
|Campbell
|2990
|39
|Giles
|2966
|65
|Hardeman
|2957
|47
|White
|2935
|39
|Carroll
|2861
|54
|Hardin
|2831
|37
|Lauderdale
|2767
|31
|Macon
|2709
|47
|Wayne
|2528
|18
|Henry
|2423
|44
|Overton
|2355
|41
|Haywood
|2282
|39
|DeKalb
|2241
|37
|Trousdale
|2222
|12
|McNairy
|2191
|38
|Smith
|2172
|24
|Scott
|2131
|26
|Hickman
|2068
|29
|Marion
|2039
|26
|Fentress
|1990
|30
|Grainger
|1922
|27
|Johnson
|1871
|29
|Claiborne
|1826
|20
|Crockett
|1745
|34
|Morgan
|1712
|12
|Bledsoe
|1660
|10
|Chester
|1622
|34
|Unicoi
|1552
|40
|Lake
|1491
|16
|Cannon
|1462
|16
|Decatur
|1408
|23
|Grundy
|1318
|20
|Union
|1312
|19
|Polk
|1279
|17
|Benton
|1247
|32
|Sequatchie
|1243
|17
|Humphreys
|1221
|13
|Lewis
|1214
|20
|Meigs
|1034
|16
|Jackson
|991
|20
|Stewart
|963
|20
|Perry
|892
|23
|Clay
|873
|24
|Houston
|868
|22
|Moore
|753
|6
|Pickett
|613
|18
|Van Buren
|599
|6
|Hancock
|366
|5