Snow in North Alabama
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|56031
|738
|Mobile
|27343
|513
|Madison
|24111
|181
|Tuscaloosa
|19485
|221
|Montgomery
|17281
|281
|Shelby
|16824
|105
|Baldwin
|14656
|171
|Morgan
|11205
|100
|Lee
|10964
|75
|Etowah
|10599
|105
|Calhoun
|10109
|158
|Marshall
|9497
|91
|Houston
|7801
|70
|Cullman
|7446
|78
|Limestone
|7240
|59
|DeKalb
|7169
|62
|Elmore
|7059
|86
|St. Clair
|6922
|73
|Lauderdale
|6839
|70
|Talladega
|5528
|76
|Walker
|5464
|139
|Jackson
|5420
|34
|Blount
|4898
|67
|Colbert
|4859
|62
|Autauga
|4645
|50
|Coffee
|3865
|42
|Dale
|3530
|64
|Franklin
|3383
|39
|Chilton
|3127
|54
|Covington
|3044
|43
|Russell
|2942
|7
|Dallas
|2883
|44
|Escambia
|2836
|34
|Chambers
|2519
|63
|Clarke
|2498
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2487
|99
|Marion
|2223
|45
|Lawrence
|2181
|44
|Pike
|2133
|23
|Winston
|2083
|30
|Bibb
|1944
|48
|Marengo
|1858
|26
|Pickens
|1819
|26
|Geneva
|1789
|23
|Barbour
|1597
|35
|Butler
|1583
|46
|Hale
|1550
|34
|Fayette
|1499
|21
|Cherokee
|1468
|25
|Henry
|1350
|8
|Monroe
|1317
|12
|Randolph
|1305
|31
|Washington
|1256
|24
|Clay
|1184
|34
|Lamar
|1098
|16
|Cleburne
|1075
|17
|Crenshaw
|1055
|36
|Macon
|1048
|35
|Lowndes
|1003
|33
|Bullock
|925
|22
|Wilcox
|910
|19
|Perry
|899
|11
|Conecuh
|883
|17
|Sumter
|882
|24
|Greene
|709
|20
|Coosa
|556
|7
|Choctaw
|493
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|70242
|977
|Davidson
|64869
|600
|Knox
|34928
|330
|Hamilton
|30853
|285
|Rutherford
|30200
|254
|Unassigned
|19516
|104
|Williamson
|19346
|130
|Sumner
|16714
|213
|Out of TN
|15402
|67
|Wilson
|13283
|137
|Montgomery
|12538
|131
|Sullivan
|11528
|196
|Washington
|10970
|179
|Blount
|10632
|101
|Maury
|9827
|107
|Bradley
|9721
|81
|Sevier
|9450
|78
|Putnam
|9106
|125
|Madison
|8464
|159
|Robertson
|6934
|76
|Hamblen
|6289
|91
|Anderson
|6072
|80
|Greene
|6013
|102
|Tipton
|5729
|55
|Gibson
|5271
|95
|Coffee
|5190
|72
|Dickson
|4927
|68
|Bedford
|4867
|74
|Cumberland
|4824
|53
|Carter
|4758
|95
|Roane
|4697
|65
|Lawrence
|4676
|64
|McMinn
|4639
|66
|Warren
|4611
|47
|Loudon
|4493
|44
|Dyer
|4432
|75
|Jefferson
|4202
|69
|Monroe
|4128
|58
|Hawkins
|3952
|60
|Obion
|3802
|73
|Franklin
|3751
|49
|Fayette
|3592
|49
|Lincoln
|3472
|38
|Rhea
|3432
|52
|Weakley
|3217
|45
|Cocke
|3112
|51
|Henderson
|3101
|44
|Cheatham
|3068
|27
|Marshall
|3034
|30
|Campbell
|2949
|38
|Hardeman
|2924
|43
|Giles
|2918
|64
|White
|2870
|39
|Carroll
|2818
|52
|Hardin
|2778
|36
|Lauderdale
|2743
|29
|Macon
|2669
|47
|Wayne
|2503
|18
|Henry
|2399
|44
|Overton
|2306
|41
|Haywood
|2260
|38
|Trousdale
|2202
|12
|DeKalb
|2196
|37
|McNairy
|2166
|38
|Smith
|2128
|24
|Scott
|2106
|26
|Hickman
|2041
|29
|Marion
|2007
|26
|Fentress
|1980
|30
|Grainger
|1895
|27
|Johnson
|1853
|28
|Claiborne
|1776
|20
|Crockett
|1724
|31
|Morgan
|1691
|12
|Bledsoe
|1647
|10
|Chester
|1601
|32
|Unicoi
|1535
|40
|Lake
|1474
|14
|Cannon
|1441
|16
|Decatur
|1398
|22
|Grundy
|1289
|20
|Union
|1289
|19
|Polk
|1264
|17
|Sequatchie
|1230
|17
|Benton
|1219
|32
|Humphreys
|1211
|12
|Lewis
|1195
|20
|Meigs
|1023
|16
|Jackson
|987
|20
|Stewart
|947
|20
|Perry
|882
|23
|Clay
|864
|23
|Houston
|837
|22
|Moore
|733
|6
|Pickett
|601
|17
|Van Buren
|581
|6
|Hancock
|356
|5