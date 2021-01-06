Clear
BREAKING NEWS U.S. Capitol on lockdown as protesters breach barriers Full Story

January 6 coronavirus pandemic update for Madison County and Huntsville

January 6 coronavirus pandemic update for Madison County and Huntsville

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 1:01 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 1:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 379593

Reported Deaths: 4886
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson55344725
Mobile27099511
Madison23840179
Tuscaloosa19288218
Montgomery17061276
Shelby16622103
Baldwin14440169
Morgan1111890
Lee1076575
Etowah1046596
Calhoun9975157
Marshall940186
Houston769864
Cullman737078
Limestone713258
DeKalb707061
Elmore695883
St. Clair687373
Lauderdale676670
Talladega546677
Walker5421138
Jackson532434
Blount484963
Colbert481860
Autauga454650
Coffee378838
Dale349164
Franklin335538
Chilton308554
Covington300740
Russell29036
Dallas286744
Escambia281934
Clarke248326
Chambers247463
Tallapoosa246498
Marion219043
Lawrence214943
Pike207323
Winston206230
Bibb192346
Marengo184826
Pickens179826
Geneva177120
Barbour157533
Butler157445
Hale152833
Fayette148720
Cherokee145422
Henry13228
Randolph129030
Monroe127111
Washington124424
Clay117934
Lamar108315
Cleburne106016
Macon104130
Crenshaw102536
Lowndes99532
Bullock92022
Wilcox90419
Perry89010
Conecuh88017
Sumter87424
Greene70020
Coosa5457
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 617649

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby69666947
Davidson63708600
Knox34448321
Hamilton30317283
Rutherford29823252
Williamson19037128
Unassigned18971100
Sumner16501210
Out of TN1540267
Wilson13118135
Montgomery12263129
Sullivan11377192
Washington10849172
Blount10494100
Maury9724107
Bradley960577
Sevier936676
Putnam9063124
Madison8348159
Robertson684775
Hamblen620091
Anderson599875
Greene5916102
Tipton567955
Gibson521895
Coffee513272
Dickson485965
Bedford482269
Cumberland475053
Carter470690
Roane464664
Lawrence463063
McMinn458766
Warren457846
Loudon440842
Dyer440777
Jefferson413367
Monroe405557
Hawkins391160
Obion374973
Franklin372648
Fayette355949
Lincoln344438
Rhea339151
Weakley318945
Henderson307744
Cocke305950
Cheatham303027
Marshall301230
Campbell291438
Hardeman291443
Giles287063
White284939
Carroll279552
Hardin275736
Lauderdale272629
Macon266247
Wayne249618
Henry238443
Overton228541
Haywood225037
Trousdale219712
DeKalb218236
McNairy214738
Smith211924
Scott207825
Hickman201428
Marion197426
Fentress196730
Grainger187826
Johnson184228
Claiborne176420
Crockett171332
Morgan167212
Bledsoe16379
Chester158232
Unicoi151640
Lake147015
Cannon143616
Decatur138822
Union127918
Grundy127220
Polk124716
Sequatchie122117
Benton121531
Humphreys120512
Lewis118820
Meigs101016
Jackson98620
Stewart92820
Perry88023
Clay85923
Houston82822
Moore7286
Pickett59617
Van Buren5776
Hancock3545

Most Popular Stories

Community Events