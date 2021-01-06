Rob's Wednesday January 6th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Filtered sunshine Wednesday will allow for highs in the low 50s. Our next weather maker brings cold rain Thursday but ends with snow Friday.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|55344
|725
|Mobile
|27099
|511
|Madison
|23840
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|19288
|218
|Montgomery
|17061
|276
|Shelby
|16622
|103
|Baldwin
|14440
|169
|Morgan
|11118
|90
|Lee
|10765
|75
|Etowah
|10465
|96
|Calhoun
|9975
|157
|Marshall
|9401
|86
|Houston
|7698
|64
|Cullman
|7370
|78
|Limestone
|7132
|58
|DeKalb
|7070
|61
|Elmore
|6958
|83
|St. Clair
|6873
|73
|Lauderdale
|6766
|70
|Talladega
|5466
|77
|Walker
|5421
|138
|Jackson
|5324
|34
|Blount
|4849
|63
|Colbert
|4818
|60
|Autauga
|4546
|50
|Coffee
|3788
|38
|Dale
|3491
|64
|Franklin
|3355
|38
|Chilton
|3085
|54
|Covington
|3007
|40
|Russell
|2903
|6
|Dallas
|2867
|44
|Escambia
|2819
|34
|Clarke
|2483
|26
|Chambers
|2474
|63
|Tallapoosa
|2464
|98
|Marion
|2190
|43
|Lawrence
|2149
|43
|Pike
|2073
|23
|Winston
|2062
|30
|Bibb
|1923
|46
|Marengo
|1848
|26
|Pickens
|1798
|26
|Geneva
|1771
|20
|Barbour
|1575
|33
|Butler
|1574
|45
|Hale
|1528
|33
|Fayette
|1487
|20
|Cherokee
|1454
|22
|Henry
|1322
|8
|Randolph
|1290
|30
|Monroe
|1271
|11
|Washington
|1244
|24
|Clay
|1179
|34
|Lamar
|1083
|15
|Cleburne
|1060
|16
|Macon
|1041
|30
|Crenshaw
|1025
|36
|Lowndes
|995
|32
|Bullock
|920
|22
|Wilcox
|904
|19
|Perry
|890
|10
|Conecuh
|880
|17
|Sumter
|874
|24
|Greene
|700
|20
|Coosa
|545
|7
|Choctaw
|493
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|69666
|947
|Davidson
|63708
|600
|Knox
|34448
|321
|Hamilton
|30317
|283
|Rutherford
|29823
|252
|Williamson
|19037
|128
|Unassigned
|18971
|100
|Sumner
|16501
|210
|Out of TN
|15402
|67
|Wilson
|13118
|135
|Montgomery
|12263
|129
|Sullivan
|11377
|192
|Washington
|10849
|172
|Blount
|10494
|100
|Maury
|9724
|107
|Bradley
|9605
|77
|Sevier
|9366
|76
|Putnam
|9063
|124
|Madison
|8348
|159
|Robertson
|6847
|75
|Hamblen
|6200
|91
|Anderson
|5998
|75
|Greene
|5916
|102
|Tipton
|5679
|55
|Gibson
|5218
|95
|Coffee
|5132
|72
|Dickson
|4859
|65
|Bedford
|4822
|69
|Cumberland
|4750
|53
|Carter
|4706
|90
|Roane
|4646
|64
|Lawrence
|4630
|63
|McMinn
|4587
|66
|Warren
|4578
|46
|Loudon
|4408
|42
|Dyer
|4407
|77
|Jefferson
|4133
|67
|Monroe
|4055
|57
|Hawkins
|3911
|60
|Obion
|3749
|73
|Franklin
|3726
|48
|Fayette
|3559
|49
|Lincoln
|3444
|38
|Rhea
|3391
|51
|Weakley
|3189
|45
|Henderson
|3077
|44
|Cocke
|3059
|50
|Cheatham
|3030
|27
|Marshall
|3012
|30
|Campbell
|2914
|38
|Hardeman
|2914
|43
|Giles
|2870
|63
|White
|2849
|39
|Carroll
|2795
|52
|Hardin
|2757
|36
|Lauderdale
|2726
|29
|Macon
|2662
|47
|Wayne
|2496
|18
|Henry
|2384
|43
|Overton
|2285
|41
|Haywood
|2250
|37
|Trousdale
|2197
|12
|DeKalb
|2182
|36
|McNairy
|2147
|38
|Smith
|2119
|24
|Scott
|2078
|25
|Hickman
|2014
|28
|Marion
|1974
|26
|Fentress
|1967
|30
|Grainger
|1878
|26
|Johnson
|1842
|28
|Claiborne
|1764
|20
|Crockett
|1713
|32
|Morgan
|1672
|12
|Bledsoe
|1637
|9
|Chester
|1582
|32
|Unicoi
|1516
|40
|Lake
|1470
|15
|Cannon
|1436
|16
|Decatur
|1388
|22
|Union
|1279
|18
|Grundy
|1272
|20
|Polk
|1247
|16
|Sequatchie
|1221
|17
|Benton
|1215
|31
|Humphreys
|1205
|12
|Lewis
|1188
|20
|Meigs
|1010
|16
|Jackson
|986
|20
|Stewart
|928
|20
|Perry
|880
|23
|Clay
|859
|23
|Houston
|828
|22
|Moore
|728
|6
|Pickett
|596
|17
|Van Buren
|577
|6
|Hancock
|354
|5