Health expert says everyone should get vaccinated
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|54349
|722
|Mobile
|26854
|510
|Madison
|23563
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|19161
|218
|Montgomery
|16615
|276
|Shelby
|16323
|103
|Baldwin
|14187
|169
|Morgan
|11017
|89
|Lee
|10656
|75
|Etowah
|10364
|96
|Calhoun
|9752
|157
|Marshall
|9340
|86
|Houston
|7584
|64
|Cullman
|7291
|78
|Limestone
|7085
|58
|DeKalb
|7030
|62
|St. Clair
|6799
|73
|Elmore
|6710
|83
|Lauderdale
|6702
|70
|Walker
|5377
|138
|Talladega
|5300
|76
|Jackson
|5265
|34
|Colbert
|4776
|60
|Blount
|4771
|63
|Autauga
|4336
|50
|Coffee
|3742
|38
|Dale
|3453
|63
|Franklin
|3340
|38
|Chilton
|3054
|54
|Covington
|2962
|40
|Russell
|2880
|6
|Dallas
|2844
|43
|Escambia
|2720
|34
|Clarke
|2461
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2418
|98
|Chambers
|2415
|63
|Marion
|2164
|43
|Lawrence
|2128
|43
|Winston
|2044
|30
|Pike
|2042
|23
|Bibb
|1885
|46
|Marengo
|1831
|26
|Pickens
|1783
|26
|Geneva
|1746
|20
|Butler
|1554
|45
|Barbour
|1533
|33
|Hale
|1513
|33
|Fayette
|1470
|19
|Cherokee
|1441
|22
|Henry
|1307
|8
|Randolph
|1280
|30
|Monroe
|1238
|11
|Washington
|1234
|24
|Clay
|1163
|34
|Lamar
|1077
|15
|Cleburne
|1049
|16
|Macon
|1027
|30
|Crenshaw
|979
|36
|Lowndes
|968
|32
|Bullock
|910
|22
|Wilcox
|897
|19
|Perry
|887
|10
|Conecuh
|866
|17
|Sumter
|865
|24
|Greene
|696
|20
|Coosa
|528
|7
|Choctaw
|494
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|69131
|939
|Davidson
|63317
|597
|Knox
|34131
|307
|Hamilton
|29951
|277
|Rutherford
|29609
|248
|Williamson
|18829
|128
|Unassigned
|18562
|100
|Sumner
|16390
|209
|Out of TN
|15197
|67
|Wilson
|13011
|133
|Montgomery
|12129
|129
|Sullivan
|11276
|188
|Washington
|10743
|169
|Blount
|10433
|99
|Maury
|9647
|107
|Bradley
|9493
|76
|Sevier
|9317
|76
|Putnam
|9024
|123
|Madison
|8282
|154
|Robertson
|6803
|75
|Hamblen
|6142
|90
|Anderson
|5957
|73
|Greene
|5861
|98
|Tipton
|5622
|55
|Gibson
|5183
|93
|Coffee
|5088
|70
|Dickson
|4828
|63
|Bedford
|4789
|65
|Cumberland
|4713
|53
|Carter
|4665
|89
|Roane
|4618
|63
|Lawrence
|4600
|62
|Warren
|4555
|45
|McMinn
|4542
|66
|Dyer
|4368
|72
|Loudon
|4368
|42
|Jefferson
|4090
|67
|Monroe
|4005
|57
|Hawkins
|3867
|60
|Obion
|3717
|73
|Franklin
|3689
|48
|Fayette
|3516
|49
|Lincoln
|3416
|37
|Rhea
|3360
|51
|Weakley
|3170
|45
|Henderson
|3047
|44
|Cocke
|3028
|47
|Cheatham
|3006
|25
|Marshall
|2985
|30
|Campbell
|2898
|37
|Hardeman
|2893
|42
|White
|2836
|39
|Giles
|2834
|63
|Carroll
|2765
|52
|Hardin
|2735
|36
|Lauderdale
|2711
|29
|Macon
|2641
|47
|Wayne
|2478
|17
|Henry
|2372
|41
|Overton
|2258
|41
|Haywood
|2241
|37
|Trousdale
|2185
|12
|DeKalb
|2166
|33
|McNairy
|2131
|38
|Smith
|2083
|24
|Scott
|2067
|25
|Hickman
|1995
|28
|Fentress
|1965
|30
|Marion
|1957
|26
|Grainger
|1865
|26
|Johnson
|1830
|28
|Claiborne
|1759
|20
|Crockett
|1686
|30
|Bledsoe
|1634
|9
|Morgan
|1625
|12
|Chester
|1568
|31
|Unicoi
|1505
|40
|Lake
|1466
|14
|Cannon
|1421
|16
|Decatur
|1379
|22
|Union
|1269
|17
|Grundy
|1256
|19
|Polk
|1235
|16
|Sequatchie
|1215
|17
|Benton
|1210
|31
|Humphreys
|1202
|12
|Lewis
|1178
|20
|Meigs
|998
|16
|Jackson
|974
|20
|Stewart
|919
|20
|Perry
|875
|23
|Clay
|854
|23
|Houston
|827
|22
|Moore
|720
|6
|Pickett
|587
|17
|Van Buren
|572
|6
|Hancock
|340
|5