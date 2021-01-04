01/04/21 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|54012
|719
|Mobile
|26677
|508
|Madison
|23364
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|19043
|218
|Montgomery
|16446
|276
|Shelby
|16186
|103
|Baldwin
|14064
|169
|Morgan
|10974
|89
|Lee
|10560
|75
|Etowah
|10324
|96
|Calhoun
|9731
|157
|Marshall
|9314
|86
|Houston
|7525
|64
|Cullman
|7258
|78
|Limestone
|7037
|58
|DeKalb
|7022
|62
|St. Clair
|6752
|73
|Lauderdale
|6682
|70
|Elmore
|6671
|83
|Walker
|5374
|138
|Talladega
|5274
|76
|Jackson
|5254
|34
|Colbert
|4766
|60
|Blount
|4746
|63
|Autauga
|4305
|50
|Coffee
|3723
|38
|Dale
|3423
|63
|Franklin
|3336
|38
|Chilton
|3032
|54
|Covington
|2955
|40
|Russell
|2866
|6
|Dallas
|2837
|43
|Escambia
|2719
|34
|Clarke
|2461
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2411
|98
|Chambers
|2402
|63
|Marion
|2152
|43
|Lawrence
|2115
|43
|Pike
|2037
|23
|Winston
|2031
|30
|Bibb
|1882
|46
|Marengo
|1830
|26
|Pickens
|1774
|26
|Geneva
|1732
|20
|Butler
|1546
|45
|Barbour
|1530
|33
|Hale
|1501
|33
|Fayette
|1460
|19
|Cherokee
|1438
|22
|Henry
|1296
|8
|Randolph
|1276
|30
|Monroe
|1233
|11
|Washington
|1224
|24
|Clay
|1158
|34
|Lamar
|1074
|15
|Cleburne
|1048
|16
|Macon
|1021
|30
|Crenshaw
|968
|36
|Lowndes
|962
|32
|Bullock
|900
|22
|Wilcox
|896
|19
|Perry
|887
|10
|Conecuh
|866
|17
|Sumter
|865
|24
|Greene
|688
|20
|Coosa
|525
|7
|Choctaw
|493
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|68753
|921
|Davidson
|63009
|576
|Knox
|33862
|301
|Hamilton
|29628
|276
|Rutherford
|29378
|245
|Williamson
|18641
|124
|Unassigned
|18342
|94
|Sumner
|16292
|207
|Out of TN
|14934
|63
|Wilson
|12913
|130
|Montgomery
|12026
|128
|Sullivan
|11203
|181
|Washington
|10672
|165
|Blount
|10379
|99
|Maury
|9579
|105
|Bradley
|9434
|74
|Sevier
|9265
|73
|Putnam
|9002
|122
|Madison
|8244
|153
|Robertson
|6756
|75
|Hamblen
|6114
|89
|Anderson
|5936
|72
|Greene
|5811
|93
|Tipton
|5594
|55
|Gibson
|5165
|93
|Coffee
|5070
|69
|Dickson
|4803
|61
|Bedford
|4761
|64
|Cumberland
|4687
|53
|Carter
|4646
|88
|Roane
|4585
|58
|Lawrence
|4551
|59
|Warren
|4536
|43
|McMinn
|4524
|66
|Dyer
|4359
|70
|Loudon
|4354
|41
|Jefferson
|4068
|66
|Monroe
|3977
|56
|Hawkins
|3834
|57
|Obion
|3711
|72
|Franklin
|3664
|48
|Fayette
|3491
|48
|Lincoln
|3407
|34
|Rhea
|3335
|49
|Weakley
|3163
|43
|Henderson
|3034
|44
|Cocke
|2995
|47
|Cheatham
|2981
|24
|Marshall
|2963
|30
|Campbell
|2893
|37
|Hardeman
|2883
|42
|White
|2828
|39
|Giles
|2797
|62
|Carroll
|2752
|52
|Hardin
|2724
|35
|Lauderdale
|2702
|29
|Macon
|2642
|46
|Wayne
|2469
|17
|Henry
|2368
|39
|Overton
|2251
|41
|Haywood
|2230
|36
|Trousdale
|2184
|12
|DeKalb
|2168
|33
|McNairy
|2121
|38
|Smith
|2076
|24
|Scott
|2061
|25
|Hickman
|1983
|27
|Fentress
|1964
|30
|Marion
|1946
|26
|Grainger
|1858
|26
|Johnson
|1821
|28
|Claiborne
|1748
|19
|Crockett
|1673
|30
|Bledsoe
|1631
|9
|Morgan
|1621
|11
|Chester
|1557
|31
|Unicoi
|1496
|40
|Lake
|1466
|13
|Cannon
|1417
|15
|Decatur
|1366
|21
|Union
|1259
|17
|Grundy
|1244
|19
|Polk
|1231
|16
|Sequatchie
|1211
|17
|Benton
|1201
|31
|Humphreys
|1199
|12
|Lewis
|1175
|19
|Meigs
|996
|16
|Jackson
|976
|19
|Stewart
|916
|20
|Perry
|871
|23
|Clay
|854
|23
|Houston
|823
|22
|Moore
|719
|6
|Pickett
|587
|17
|Van Buren
|569
|6
|Hancock
|339
|5