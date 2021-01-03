Max Sunday Sports

Titans win AFC South, Henry surpasses 2K and the Havoc win.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|53621
|719
|Mobile
|26431
|508
|Madison
|23115
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|18947
|218
|Montgomery
|16333
|276
|Shelby
|16034
|103
|Baldwin
|13955
|169
|Morgan
|10912
|89
|Lee
|10508
|75
|Etowah
|10265
|96
|Calhoun
|9692
|157
|Marshall
|9293
|86
|Houston
|7454
|64
|Cullman
|7242
|78
|DeKalb
|7004
|62
|Limestone
|6992
|58
|St. Clair
|6709
|73
|Elmore
|6625
|83
|Lauderdale
|6613
|70
|Walker
|5357
|138
|Talladega
|5254
|76
|Jackson
|5217
|34
|Colbert
|4730
|60
|Blount
|4729
|63
|Autauga
|4268
|50
|Coffee
|3678
|38
|Dale
|3404
|63
|Franklin
|3317
|37
|Chilton
|3019
|54
|Covington
|2948
|40
|Russell
|2842
|6
|Dallas
|2827
|43
|Escambia
|2713
|34
|Clarke
|2438
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2395
|98
|Chambers
|2386
|63
|Marion
|2134
|43
|Lawrence
|2102
|43
|Pike
|2036
|23
|Winston
|2021
|30
|Bibb
|1863
|46
|Marengo
|1821
|26
|Pickens
|1763
|26
|Geneva
|1720
|20
|Butler
|1530
|45
|Barbour
|1528
|33
|Hale
|1492
|33
|Fayette
|1456
|19
|Cherokee
|1435
|22
|Henry
|1284
|8
|Randolph
|1267
|30
|Monroe
|1231
|11
|Washington
|1211
|24
|Clay
|1158
|34
|Lamar
|1069
|15
|Cleburne
|1046
|16
|Macon
|1011
|30
|Crenshaw
|963
|36
|Lowndes
|956
|32
|Wilcox
|894
|19
|Bullock
|892
|22
|Perry
|883
|10
|Conecuh
|865
|17
|Sumter
|863
|24
|Greene
|682
|20
|Coosa
|523
|7
|Choctaw
|492
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|68426
|911
|Davidson
|62841
|572
|Knox
|33602
|299
|Hamilton
|29398
|274
|Rutherford
|29250
|244
|Williamson
|18533
|121
|Unassigned
|18020
|91
|Sumner
|16241
|207
|Out of TN
|14726
|62
|Wilson
|12828
|128
|Montgomery
|11869
|126
|Sullivan
|11106
|181
|Washington
|10542
|165
|Blount
|10324
|99
|Maury
|9530
|105
|Bradley
|9360
|73
|Sevier
|9180
|73
|Putnam
|8957
|121
|Madison
|8203
|153
|Robertson
|6717
|75
|Hamblen
|6044
|89
|Anderson
|5879
|72
|Greene
|5713
|93
|Tipton
|5556
|54
|Gibson
|5133
|93
|Coffee
|5028
|65
|Dickson
|4770
|61
|Bedford
|4723
|63
|Cumberland
|4635
|51
|Carter
|4587
|87
|Roane
|4540
|57
|Lawrence
|4519
|59
|Warren
|4514
|43
|McMinn
|4498
|66
|Dyer
|4342
|70
|Loudon
|4310
|39
|Jefferson
|4021
|65
|Monroe
|3952
|56
|Hawkins
|3778
|56
|Obion
|3700
|71
|Franklin
|3638
|48
|Fayette
|3450
|48
|Lincoln
|3378
|34
|Rhea
|3300
|49
|Weakley
|3141
|43
|Henderson
|3025
|44
|Cocke
|2968
|45
|Cheatham
|2966
|24
|Marshall
|2931
|30
|Campbell
|2883
|37
|Hardeman
|2876
|42
|White
|2822
|39
|Giles
|2757
|61
|Carroll
|2742
|52
|Hardin
|2713
|35
|Lauderdale
|2694
|29
|Macon
|2637
|45
|Wayne
|2453
|17
|Henry
|2361
|38
|Overton
|2243
|41
|Haywood
|2225
|36
|Trousdale
|2182
|12
|DeKalb
|2157
|33
|McNairy
|2108
|38
|Smith
|2073
|24
|Scott
|2048
|25
|Hickman
|1966
|26
|Fentress
|1946
|29
|Marion
|1932
|26
|Grainger
|1843
|26
|Johnson
|1813
|28
|Claiborne
|1734
|19
|Crockett
|1669
|29
|Bledsoe
|1622
|9
|Morgan
|1604
|11
|Chester
|1548
|31
|Unicoi
|1482
|40
|Lake
|1464
|13
|Cannon
|1407
|15
|Decatur
|1362
|21
|Union
|1255
|17
|Grundy
|1236
|19
|Polk
|1218
|16
|Benton
|1199
|31
|Sequatchie
|1197
|17
|Humphreys
|1191
|12
|Lewis
|1166
|19
|Meigs
|985
|16
|Jackson
|970
|19
|Stewart
|915
|20
|Perry
|867
|23
|Clay
|853
|23
|Houston
|822
|22
|Moore
|715
|6
|Pickett
|585
|17
|Van Buren
|562
|6
|Hancock
|338
|5