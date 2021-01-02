MISSING MADISON COUNTY WOMAN AND HER DOG FOUND IN TONEY

The Madison County Sheriff's Office had been asking for the public's help in locating Shelby Clark.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|53058
|719
|Mobile
|26151
|508
|Madison
|22590
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|18745
|218
|Montgomery
|16240
|276
|Shelby
|15877
|103
|Baldwin
|13823
|169
|Morgan
|10817
|89
|Lee
|10450
|75
|Etowah
|10110
|96
|Calhoun
|9584
|157
|Marshall
|9271
|86
|Houston
|7371
|64
|Cullman
|7194
|78
|DeKalb
|6978
|62
|Limestone
|6879
|58
|St. Clair
|6577
|73
|Lauderdale
|6566
|70
|Elmore
|6542
|83
|Walker
|5296
|138
|Talladega
|5211
|76
|Jackson
|5183
|34
|Colbert
|4701
|60
|Blount
|4693
|63
|Autauga
|4239
|50
|Coffee
|3643
|38
|Dale
|3371
|63
|Franklin
|3300
|37
|Chilton
|3004
|54
|Covington
|2931
|40
|Russell
|2824
|6
|Dallas
|2821
|43
|Escambia
|2682
|34
|Clarke
|2418
|26
|Tallapoosa
|2383
|98
|Chambers
|2366
|63
|Marion
|2112
|43
|Lawrence
|2082
|43
|Pike
|2029
|23
|Winston
|1977
|30
|Bibb
|1854
|46
|Marengo
|1812
|26
|Pickens
|1756
|26
|Geneva
|1691
|20
|Butler
|1522
|45
|Barbour
|1517
|33
|Hale
|1468
|33
|Fayette
|1441
|19
|Cherokee
|1429
|22
|Henry
|1268
|8
|Randolph
|1262
|30
|Monroe
|1226
|11
|Washington
|1199
|24
|Clay
|1150
|34
|Lamar
|1065
|15
|Cleburne
|1036
|16
|Macon
|1009
|30
|Crenshaw
|960
|36
|Lowndes
|951
|32
|Wilcox
|890
|19
|Bullock
|888
|22
|Perry
|879
|10
|Sumter
|857
|24
|Conecuh
|839
|17
|Greene
|679
|20
|Coosa
|519
|7
|Choctaw
|491
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|66562
|903
|Davidson
|61497
|570
|Knox
|32652
|297
|Rutherford
|28618
|242
|Hamilton
|28544
|273
|Williamson
|17903
|121
|Unassigned
|16851
|86
|Sumner
|15789
|206
|Out of TN
|14223
|61
|Wilson
|12476
|128
|Montgomery
|11511
|126
|Sullivan
|10862
|178
|Washington
|10223
|165
|Blount
|9976
|98
|Maury
|9248
|104
|Bradley
|9120
|72
|Sevier
|8901
|70
|Putnam
|8678
|121
|Madison
|8035
|152
|Robertson
|6533
|74
|Hamblen
|5862
|86
|Anderson
|5631
|72
|Greene
|5517
|92
|Tipton
|5409
|53
|Gibson
|5033
|91
|Coffee
|4916
|65
|Dickson
|4624
|59
|Bedford
|4548
|61
|Carter
|4464
|86
|Lawrence
|4416
|58
|Cumberland
|4398
|51
|Warren
|4395
|43
|McMinn
|4352
|66
|Roane
|4325
|56
|Dyer
|4254
|70
|Loudon
|4210
|37
|Monroe
|3880
|56
|Jefferson
|3861
|62
|Obion
|3642
|71
|Hawkins
|3631
|56
|Franklin
|3549
|48
|Fayette
|3321
|48
|Lincoln
|3299
|34
|Rhea
|3174
|48
|Weakley
|3071
|43
|Henderson
|2945
|44
|Cheatham
|2865
|24
|Marshall
|2863
|30
|Cocke
|2841
|44
|Hardeman
|2830
|41
|Campbell
|2782
|36
|White
|2737
|39
|Carroll
|2696
|52
|Giles
|2670
|60
|Hardin
|2630
|35
|Lauderdale
|2627
|28
|Macon
|2588
|45
|Wayne
|2417
|17
|Henry
|2311
|38
|Overton
|2183
|41
|Haywood
|2169
|36
|Trousdale
|2159
|12
|DeKalb
|2087
|33
|McNairy
|2045
|38
|Smith
|2045
|24
|Scott
|1994
|23
|Hickman
|1929
|26
|Fentress
|1880
|29
|Marion
|1860
|26
|Johnson
|1774
|28
|Grainger
|1768
|26
|Claiborne
|1682
|18
|Crockett
|1641
|29
|Bledsoe
|1565
|9
|Morgan
|1534
|11
|Chester
|1490
|31
|Unicoi
|1446
|40
|Lake
|1408
|13
|Cannon
|1366
|15
|Decatur
|1335
|20
|Union
|1221
|17
|Grundy
|1193
|19
|Polk
|1174
|16
|Benton
|1168
|30
|Humphreys
|1167
|12
|Lewis
|1151
|19
|Sequatchie
|1148
|17
|Meigs
|969
|16
|Jackson
|948
|19
|Stewart
|883
|20
|Perry
|855
|23
|Clay
|845
|23
|Houston
|797
|22
|Moore
|701
|6
|Pickett
|567
|17
|Van Buren
|545
|6
|Hancock
|324
|5