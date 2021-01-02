Clear

Carson's Evening Forecast 1/2

A few spotty showers are possible tonight, but most stay dry. Clouds clear out tomorrow afternoon, leaving us a nice stretch of weather to start the new week.

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 6:32 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2021 6:32 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 365747

Reported Deaths: 4872
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson53058719
Mobile26151508
Madison22590179
Tuscaloosa18745218
Montgomery16240276
Shelby15877103
Baldwin13823169
Morgan1081789
Lee1045075
Etowah1011096
Calhoun9584157
Marshall927186
Houston737164
Cullman719478
DeKalb697862
Limestone687958
St. Clair657773
Lauderdale656670
Elmore654283
Walker5296138
Talladega521176
Jackson518334
Colbert470160
Blount469363
Autauga423950
Coffee364338
Dale337163
Franklin330037
Chilton300454
Covington293140
Russell28246
Dallas282143
Escambia268234
Clarke241826
Tallapoosa238398
Chambers236663
Marion211243
Lawrence208243
Pike202923
Winston197730
Bibb185446
Marengo181226
Pickens175626
Geneva169120
Butler152245
Barbour151733
Hale146833
Fayette144119
Cherokee142922
Henry12688
Randolph126230
Monroe122611
Washington119924
Clay115034
Lamar106515
Cleburne103616
Macon100930
Crenshaw96036
Lowndes95132
Wilcox89019
Bullock88822
Perry87910
Sumter85724
Conecuh83917
Greene67920
Coosa5197
Choctaw49122
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 586802

Reported Deaths: 6907
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby66562903
Davidson61497570
Knox32652297
Rutherford28618242
Hamilton28544273
Williamson17903121
Unassigned1685186
Sumner15789206
Out of TN1422361
Wilson12476128
Montgomery11511126
Sullivan10862178
Washington10223165
Blount997698
Maury9248104
Bradley912072
Sevier890170
Putnam8678121
Madison8035152
Robertson653374
Hamblen586286
Anderson563172
Greene551792
Tipton540953
Gibson503391
Coffee491665
Dickson462459
Bedford454861
Carter446486
Lawrence441658
Cumberland439851
Warren439543
McMinn435266
Roane432556
Dyer425470
Loudon421037
Monroe388056
Jefferson386162
Obion364271
Hawkins363156
Franklin354948
Fayette332148
Lincoln329934
Rhea317448
Weakley307143
Henderson294544
Cheatham286524
Marshall286330
Cocke284144
Hardeman283041
Campbell278236
White273739
Carroll269652
Giles267060
Hardin263035
Lauderdale262728
Macon258845
Wayne241717
Henry231138
Overton218341
Haywood216936
Trousdale215912
DeKalb208733
McNairy204538
Smith204524
Scott199423
Hickman192926
Fentress188029
Marion186026
Johnson177428
Grainger176826
Claiborne168218
Crockett164129
Bledsoe15659
Morgan153411
Chester149031
Unicoi144640
Lake140813
Cannon136615
Decatur133520
Union122117
Grundy119319
Polk117416
Benton116830
Humphreys116712
Lewis115119
Sequatchie114817
Meigs96916
Jackson94819
Stewart88320
Perry85523
Clay84523
Houston79722
Moore7016
Pickett56717
Van Buren5456
Hancock3245

