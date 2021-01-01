Family travels from North Alabama to Texas for bowl game

The Burdette's rang in the new year with the Tide
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|52339
|697
|Mobile
|25858
|506
|Madison
|22197
|178
|Tuscaloosa
|18468
|218
|Montgomery
|16116
|276
|Shelby
|15668
|103
|Baldwin
|13601
|161
|Morgan
|10627
|87
|Lee
|10320
|75
|Etowah
|10031
|94
|Calhoun
|9494
|156
|Marshall
|9189
|86
|Houston
|7279
|64
|Cullman
|7079
|78
|DeKalb
|6900
|61
|Limestone
|6822
|58
|Lauderdale
|6478
|70
|St. Clair
|6467
|73
|Elmore
|6435
|83
|Walker
|5259
|138
|Talladega
|5165
|75
|Jackson
|5097
|34
|Colbert
|4660
|60
|Blount
|4641
|63
|Autauga
|4190
|48
|Coffee
|3594
|38
|Dale
|3325
|63
|Franklin
|3270
|37
|Chilton
|2970
|54
|Covington
|2913
|40
|Russell
|2793
|6
|Dallas
|2769
|43
|Escambia
|2661
|34
|Clarke
|2390
|25
|Tallapoosa
|2368
|98
|Chambers
|2341
|63
|Marion
|2087
|43
|Lawrence
|2044
|42
|Pike
|2023
|23
|Winston
|1968
|30
|Bibb
|1834
|46
|Marengo
|1793
|26
|Pickens
|1734
|26
|Geneva
|1677
|20
|Barbour
|1514
|32
|Butler
|1508
|45
|Hale
|1440
|33
|Fayette
|1430
|19
|Cherokee
|1414
|22
|Henry
|1247
|8
|Randolph
|1245
|30
|Monroe
|1215
|11
|Washington
|1184
|24
|Clay
|1141
|34
|Lamar
|1056
|15
|Cleburne
|1026
|16
|Macon
|999
|30
|Crenshaw
|954
|36
|Lowndes
|945
|32
|Wilcox
|883
|19
|Perry
|867
|10
|Bullock
|859
|22
|Sumter
|849
|24
|Conecuh
|837
|17
|Greene
|672
|20
|Coosa
|517
|7
|Choctaw
|490
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|66562
|903
|Davidson
|61497
|570
|Knox
|32652
|297
|Rutherford
|28618
|242
|Hamilton
|28544
|273
|Williamson
|17903
|121
|Unassigned
|16851
|86
|Sumner
|15789
|206
|Out of TN
|14223
|61
|Wilson
|12476
|128
|Montgomery
|11511
|126
|Sullivan
|10862
|178
|Washington
|10223
|165
|Blount
|9976
|98
|Maury
|9248
|104
|Bradley
|9120
|72
|Sevier
|8901
|70
|Putnam
|8678
|121
|Madison
|8035
|152
|Robertson
|6533
|74
|Hamblen
|5862
|86
|Anderson
|5631
|72
|Greene
|5517
|92
|Tipton
|5409
|53
|Gibson
|5033
|91
|Coffee
|4916
|65
|Dickson
|4624
|59
|Bedford
|4548
|61
|Carter
|4464
|86
|Lawrence
|4416
|58
|Cumberland
|4398
|51
|Warren
|4395
|43
|McMinn
|4352
|66
|Roane
|4325
|56
|Dyer
|4254
|70
|Loudon
|4210
|37
|Monroe
|3880
|56
|Jefferson
|3861
|62
|Obion
|3642
|71
|Hawkins
|3631
|56
|Franklin
|3549
|48
|Fayette
|3321
|48
|Lincoln
|3299
|34
|Rhea
|3174
|48
|Weakley
|3071
|43
|Henderson
|2945
|44
|Cheatham
|2865
|24
|Marshall
|2863
|30
|Cocke
|2841
|44
|Hardeman
|2830
|41
|Campbell
|2782
|36
|White
|2737
|39
|Carroll
|2696
|52
|Giles
|2670
|60
|Hardin
|2630
|35
|Lauderdale
|2627
|28
|Macon
|2588
|45
|Wayne
|2417
|17
|Henry
|2311
|38
|Overton
|2183
|41
|Haywood
|2169
|36
|Trousdale
|2159
|12
|DeKalb
|2087
|33
|McNairy
|2045
|38
|Smith
|2045
|24
|Scott
|1994
|23
|Hickman
|1929
|26
|Fentress
|1880
|29
|Marion
|1860
|26
|Johnson
|1774
|28
|Grainger
|1768
|26
|Claiborne
|1682
|18
|Crockett
|1641
|29
|Bledsoe
|1565
|9
|Morgan
|1534
|11
|Chester
|1490
|31
|Unicoi
|1446
|40
|Lake
|1408
|13
|Cannon
|1366
|15
|Decatur
|1335
|20
|Union
|1221
|17
|Grundy
|1193
|19
|Polk
|1174
|16
|Benton
|1168
|30
|Humphreys
|1167
|12
|Lewis
|1151
|19
|Sequatchie
|1148
|17
|Meigs
|969
|16
|Jackson
|948
|19
|Stewart
|883
|20
|Perry
|855
|23
|Clay
|845
|23
|Houston
|797
|22
|Moore
|701
|6
|Pickett
|567
|17
|Van Buren
|545
|6
|Hancock
|324
|5