Future Coronavirus Surge Could Overwhelm Local Hospitals
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|51676
|694
|Mobile
|25635
|494
|Madison
|21884
|178
|Tuscaloosa
|18341
|216
|Montgomery
|15986
|273
|Shelby
|15501
|103
|Baldwin
|13392
|160
|Morgan
|10482
|87
|Lee
|10159
|75
|Etowah
|9937
|90
|Calhoun
|9428
|155
|Marshall
|8996
|84
|Houston
|7157
|63
|Cullman
|6989
|76
|DeKalb
|6812
|59
|Limestone
|6724
|56
|St. Clair
|6416
|72
|Lauderdale
|6371
|69
|Elmore
|6321
|82
|Walker
|5185
|137
|Talladega
|5111
|74
|Jackson
|5028
|34
|Blount
|4584
|63
|Colbert
|4573
|60
|Autauga
|4164
|48
|Coffee
|3536
|38
|Dale
|3283
|63
|Franklin
|3233
|36
|Chilton
|2913
|54
|Covington
|2868
|38
|Russell
|2775
|6
|Dallas
|2744
|39
|Escambia
|2637
|34
|Clarke
|2357
|25
|Tallapoosa
|2354
|98
|Chambers
|2310
|62
|Marion
|2049
|43
|Lawrence
|2005
|42
|Pike
|1990
|23
|Winston
|1952
|30
|Bibb
|1817
|46
|Marengo
|1776
|26
|Pickens
|1720
|26
|Geneva
|1648
|18
|Butler
|1493
|45
|Barbour
|1492
|32
|Hale
|1437
|33
|Fayette
|1416
|19
|Cherokee
|1403
|22
|Randolph
|1235
|30
|Henry
|1222
|8
|Monroe
|1195
|11
|Washington
|1176
|24
|Clay
|1131
|34
|Lamar
|1037
|15
|Cleburne
|1011
|16
|Macon
|989
|30
|Crenshaw
|939
|36
|Lowndes
|936
|32
|Wilcox
|870
|19
|Perry
|853
|9
|Bullock
|846
|20
|Conecuh
|835
|17
|Sumter
|834
|24
|Greene
|662
|20
|Coosa
|501
|7
|Choctaw
|488
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|66007
|889
|Davidson
|60757
|564
|Knox
|32321
|285
|Rutherford
|28272
|241
|Hamilton
|28127
|264
|Williamson
|17681
|122
|Unassigned
|16452
|85
|Sumner
|15645
|203
|Out of TN
|14352
|62
|Wilson
|12325
|125
|Montgomery
|11385
|124
|Sullivan
|10739
|177
|Washington
|10131
|164
|Blount
|9859
|97
|Maury
|9173
|104
|Bradley
|8994
|72
|Sevier
|8818
|70
|Putnam
|8600
|119
|Madison
|7966
|151
|Robertson
|6473
|73
|Hamblen
|5799
|83
|Anderson
|5595
|66
|Greene
|5482
|92
|Tipton
|5388
|53
|Gibson
|5000
|90
|Coffee
|4866
|65
|Dickson
|4593
|59
|Bedford
|4500
|60
|Carter
|4415
|86
|Lawrence
|4369
|57
|Warren
|4367
|41
|Cumberland
|4358
|51
|McMinn
|4301
|65
|Roane
|4289
|54
|Dyer
|4229
|70
|Loudon
|4164
|36
|Jefferson
|3825
|60
|Monroe
|3820
|54
|Obion
|3603
|71
|Hawkins
|3596
|56
|Franklin
|3491
|48
|Fayette
|3305
|48
|Lincoln
|3227
|32
|Rhea
|3141
|48
|Weakley
|3047
|43
|Henderson
|2918
|44
|Cheatham
|2831
|24
|Marshall
|2821
|30
|Cocke
|2814
|40
|Hardeman
|2814
|41
|White
|2714
|39
|Campbell
|2711
|36
|Carroll
|2679
|52
|Hardin
|2612
|35
|Lauderdale
|2612
|28
|Giles
|2599
|60
|Macon
|2565
|44
|Wayne
|2401
|17
|Henry
|2304
|36
|Overton
|2168
|41
|Haywood
|2156
|36
|Trousdale
|2154
|12
|DeKalb
|2074
|32
|McNairy
|2033
|38
|Smith
|2021
|24
|Scott
|1967
|22
|Hickman
|1889
|26
|Fentress
|1870
|29
|Marion
|1839
|25
|Johnson
|1769
|28
|Grainger
|1757
|25
|Claiborne
|1659
|18
|Crockett
|1628
|29
|Bledsoe
|1559
|9
|Morgan
|1511
|11
|Chester
|1474
|31
|Unicoi
|1437
|40
|Lake
|1393
|13
|Cannon
|1351
|15
|Decatur
|1324
|20
|Union
|1208
|14
|Grundy
|1186
|18
|Benton
|1167
|30
|Humphreys
|1165
|12
|Polk
|1156
|16
|Lewis
|1144
|19
|Sequatchie
|1144
|16
|Meigs
|955
|15
|Jackson
|940
|19
|Stewart
|875
|20
|Perry
|847
|23
|Clay
|840
|23
|Houston
|796
|22
|Moore
|684
|6
|Pickett
|563
|17
|Van Buren
|541
|6
|Hancock
|323
|5