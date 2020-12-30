Carson's Morning Forecast 12/30

It stays cloudy but dry Wednesday, with breezy conditions as well. Some strong storms remain possible early Friday morning.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|50686
|689
|Mobile
|25353
|491
|Madison
|21621
|178
|Tuscaloosa
|18086
|216
|Montgomery
|15796
|271
|Shelby
|15304
|103
|Baldwin
|13172
|156
|Morgan
|10334
|87
|Lee
|10047
|74
|Etowah
|9826
|90
|Calhoun
|9345
|149
|Marshall
|8915
|84
|Houston
|7035
|63
|Cullman
|6862
|76
|DeKalb
|6781
|59
|Limestone
|6628
|55
|St. Clair
|6351
|71
|Lauderdale
|6230
|68
|Elmore
|6187
|81
|Walker
|5069
|136
|Talladega
|5053
|74
|Jackson
|4959
|34
|Blount
|4535
|58
|Colbert
|4500
|59
|Autauga
|4105
|47
|Coffee
|3475
|38
|Dale
|3230
|63
|Franklin
|3185
|36
|Chilton
|2865
|54
|Covington
|2856
|38
|Russell
|2728
|6
|Dallas
|2726
|39
|Escambia
|2595
|34
|Clarke
|2332
|25
|Tallapoosa
|2329
|98
|Chambers
|2275
|61
|Marion
|2019
|43
|Lawrence
|1978
|42
|Pike
|1941
|23
|Winston
|1918
|30
|Bibb
|1792
|42
|Marengo
|1765
|26
|Pickens
|1693
|26
|Geneva
|1622
|18
|Butler
|1482
|45
|Barbour
|1462
|32
|Hale
|1410
|33
|Fayette
|1406
|19
|Cherokee
|1393
|23
|Randolph
|1228
|30
|Henry
|1193
|8
|Washington
|1165
|24
|Monroe
|1155
|11
|Clay
|1116
|34
|Lamar
|1025
|15
|Cleburne
|1005
|16
|Macon
|981
|30
|Lowndes
|930
|32
|Crenshaw
|929
|36
|Wilcox
|856
|19
|Perry
|842
|9
|Bullock
|834
|20
|Conecuh
|832
|17
|Sumter
|825
|24
|Greene
|650
|20
|Coosa
|493
|7
|Choctaw
|488
|22
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|65282
|875
|Davidson
|59694
|556
|Knox
|31684
|279
|Rutherford
|27864
|238
|Hamilton
|27486
|264
|Williamson
|17365
|121
|Unassigned
|15610
|81
|Sumner
|15380
|201
|Out of TN
|15035
|63
|Wilson
|12178
|123
|Montgomery
|11166
|123
|Sullivan
|10545
|175
|Washington
|10026
|162
|Blount
|9602
|96
|Maury
|9079
|104
|Bradley
|8845
|69
|Sevier
|8704
|67
|Putnam
|8514
|119
|Madison
|7853
|151
|Robertson
|6353
|73
|Hamblen
|5718
|80
|Anderson
|5516
|60
|Greene
|5423
|91
|Tipton
|5331
|52
|Gibson
|4928
|88
|Coffee
|4799
|65
|Dickson
|4545
|59
|Bedford
|4448
|60
|Carter
|4353
|84
|Warren
|4328
|38
|Lawrence
|4310
|57
|McMinn
|4276
|63
|Cumberland
|4261
|51
|Roane
|4217
|53
|Dyer
|4172
|70
|Loudon
|4080
|36
|Monroe
|3758
|54
|Jefferson
|3752
|58
|Obion
|3577
|71
|Hawkins
|3550
|55
|Franklin
|3448
|48
|Fayette
|3274
|47
|Lincoln
|3207
|32
|Rhea
|3099
|46
|Weakley
|3025
|43
|Henderson
|2882
|44
|Hardeman
|2799
|41
|Cheatham
|2787
|24
|Marshall
|2780
|30
|Cocke
|2762
|39
|White
|2682
|38
|Campbell
|2673
|36
|Carroll
|2654
|51
|Lauderdale
|2596
|28
|Hardin
|2581
|35
|Giles
|2567
|60
|Macon
|2521
|41
|Wayne
|2383
|17
|Henry
|2287
|36
|Haywood
|2145
|36
|Trousdale
|2145
|12
|Overton
|2127
|41
|DeKalb
|2046
|31
|Smith
|2015
|23
|McNairy
|2014
|38
|Scott
|1937
|21
|Hickman
|1865
|26
|Fentress
|1849
|28
|Marion
|1807
|25
|Johnson
|1763
|28
|Grainger
|1735
|25
|Claiborne
|1622
|18
|Crockett
|1604
|29
|Bledsoe
|1542
|9
|Morgan
|1475
|11
|Chester
|1460
|31
|Unicoi
|1418
|39
|Lake
|1390
|13
|Cannon
|1339
|11
|Decatur
|1319
|18
|Union
|1197
|14
|Grundy
|1170
|18
|Benton
|1165
|30
|Humphreys
|1156
|12
|Lewis
|1138
|19
|Sequatchie
|1136
|11
|Polk
|1132
|16
|Meigs
|935
|15
|Jackson
|932
|19
|Stewart
|858
|20
|Perry
|838
|23
|Clay
|829
|23
|Houston
|787
|22
|Moore
|672
|6
|Pickett
|556
|17
|Van Buren
|537
|6
|Hancock
|320
|5