Landlords will receive some assistance with eviction moratorium
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|49981
|675
|Mobile
|25171
|489
|Madison
|21385
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|17859
|216
|Montgomery
|15678
|271
|Shelby
|15159
|103
|Baldwin
|12962
|152
|Morgan
|10252
|87
|Lee
|9928
|74
|Etowah
|9704
|91
|Calhoun
|9286
|149
|Marshall
|8865
|84
|Houston
|6949
|63
|Cullman
|6774
|76
|DeKalb
|6734
|58
|Limestone
|6561
|55
|St. Clair
|6280
|71
|Lauderdale
|6162
|68
|Elmore
|6063
|81
|Walker
|5046
|133
|Talladega
|4953
|74
|Jackson
|4915
|34
|Blount
|4483
|58
|Colbert
|4469
|59
|Autauga
|4065
|47
|Coffee
|3430
|38
|Dale
|3201
|63
|Franklin
|3169
|36
|Chilton
|2845
|54
|Covington
|2796
|38
|Russell
|2694
|6
|Dallas
|2689
|39
|Escambia
|2544
|34
|Clarke
|2311
|25
|Tallapoosa
|2304
|98
|Chambers
|2229
|61
|Marion
|2004
|43
|Lawrence
|1958
|42
|Winston
|1921
|27
|Pike
|1912
|23
|Bibb
|1762
|42
|Marengo
|1755
|26
|Pickens
|1681
|26
|Geneva
|1604
|18
|Butler
|1457
|45
|Barbour
|1417
|32
|Hale
|1395
|33
|Fayette
|1393
|19
|Cherokee
|1372
|23
|Randolph
|1221
|30
|Henry
|1178
|8
|Washington
|1159
|24
|Monroe
|1112
|11
|Clay
|1111
|34
|Lamar
|1017
|15
|Cleburne
|999
|16
|Macon
|974
|30
|Lowndes
|922
|32
|Crenshaw
|912
|36
|Wilcox
|853
|19
|Perry
|836
|9
|Bullock
|830
|20
|Conecuh
|824
|17
|Sumter
|822
|24
|Greene
|633
|20
|Choctaw
|487
|22
|Coosa
|480
|7
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|65005
|859
|Davidson
|59345
|549
|Knox
|31414
|272
|Rutherford
|27679
|235
|Hamilton
|27156
|258
|Williamson
|17207
|119
|Sumner
|15219
|199
|Unassigned
|15194
|80
|Out of TN
|14998
|64
|Wilson
|12038
|122
|Montgomery
|11076
|121
|Sullivan
|10443
|172
|Washington
|9908
|157
|Blount
|9449
|94
|Maury
|9023
|102
|Bradley
|8754
|65
|Sevier
|8667
|64
|Putnam
|8481
|118
|Madison
|7779
|151
|Robertson
|6316
|73
|Hamblen
|5662
|79
|Anderson
|5461
|58
|Greene
|5371
|90
|Tipton
|5274
|52
|Gibson
|4871
|87
|Coffee
|4769
|66
|Dickson
|4505
|58
|Bedford
|4430
|59
|Carter
|4307
|82
|Warren
|4295
|34
|Lawrence
|4294
|57
|McMinn
|4241
|61
|Cumberland
|4225
|51
|Roane
|4170
|49
|Dyer
|4138
|68
|Loudon
|4046
|35
|Jefferson
|3736
|57
|Monroe
|3723
|53
|Obion
|3535
|68
|Hawkins
|3495
|54
|Franklin
|3423
|46
|Fayette
|3238
|47
|Lincoln
|3160
|31
|Rhea
|3067
|46
|Weakley
|3003
|42
|Henderson
|2858
|41
|Hardeman
|2793
|41
|Cheatham
|2755
|23
|Marshall
|2753
|28
|Cocke
|2739
|39
|White
|2670
|37
|Carroll
|2622
|50
|Campbell
|2620
|35
|Lauderdale
|2565
|28
|Giles
|2554
|60
|Hardin
|2535
|34
|Macon
|2492
|41
|Wayne
|2367
|16
|Henry
|2269
|34
|Trousdale
|2136
|12
|Haywood
|2131
|36
|Overton
|2105
|41
|DeKalb
|2024
|31
|Smith
|2012
|23
|McNairy
|1985
|37
|Scott
|1924
|20
|Hickman
|1851
|26
|Fentress
|1836
|27
|Marion
|1791
|25
|Johnson
|1758
|28
|Grainger
|1735
|24
|Claiborne
|1611
|18
|Crockett
|1585
|29
|Bledsoe
|1538
|9
|Morgan
|1469
|11
|Chester
|1447
|28
|Unicoi
|1403
|39
|Lake
|1386
|12
|Cannon
|1328
|11
|Decatur
|1314
|18
|Union
|1189
|14
|Grundy
|1162
|16
|Benton
|1150
|30
|Humphreys
|1138
|12
|Lewis
|1132
|19
|Sequatchie
|1123
|10
|Polk
|1114
|16
|Meigs
|934
|15
|Jackson
|932
|19
|Stewart
|852
|20
|Perry
|838
|23
|Clay
|825
|23
|Houston
|785
|22
|Moore
|670
|6
|Pickett
|542
|17
|Van Buren
|536
|6
|Hancock
|319
|4