Carson's Morning Forecast 12/28

Cloudy skies stick around for the next few days, but temperatures stay mild. Heavy rain will put a damper on any New Year's Eve plans Thursday night and Friday morning.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|49645
|658
|Mobile
|24933
|487
|Madison
|21206
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|17772
|216
|Montgomery
|15558
|271
|Shelby
|15020
|103
|Baldwin
|12825
|152
|Morgan
|10196
|87
|Lee
|9856
|74
|Etowah
|9635
|91
|Calhoun
|9232
|149
|Marshall
|8854
|84
|Houston
|6895
|63
|Cullman
|6752
|74
|DeKalb
|6725
|58
|Limestone
|6511
|55
|St. Clair
|6232
|71
|Lauderdale
|6117
|68
|Elmore
|5994
|81
|Walker
|5036
|133
|Talladega
|4932
|74
|Jackson
|4897
|34
|Blount
|4465
|58
|Colbert
|4430
|59
|Autauga
|4029
|47
|Coffee
|3415
|38
|Dale
|3182
|63
|Franklin
|3151
|36
|Chilton
|2822
|54
|Covington
|2798
|38
|Russell
|2697
|6
|Dallas
|2689
|39
|Escambia
|2522
|34
|Clarke
|2299
|25
|Tallapoosa
|2293
|98
|Chambers
|2214
|61
|Marion
|1997
|43
|Lawrence
|1939
|42
|Pike
|1905
|23
|Winston
|1891
|27
|Marengo
|1748
|26
|Bibb
|1746
|42
|Pickens
|1675
|26
|Geneva
|1590
|18
|Butler
|1452
|45
|Barbour
|1406
|32
|Hale
|1391
|33
|Fayette
|1386
|19
|Cherokee
|1369
|23
|Randolph
|1216
|30
|Henry
|1172
|8
|Washington
|1158
|24
|Monroe
|1109
|11
|Clay
|1108
|34
|Lamar
|1012
|15
|Cleburne
|995
|16
|Macon
|966
|30
|Lowndes
|918
|32
|Crenshaw
|905
|36
|Wilcox
|852
|19
|Bullock
|827
|20
|Perry
|827
|9
|Conecuh
|824
|17
|Sumter
|818
|24
|Greene
|632
|20
|Choctaw
|487
|22
|Coosa
|478
|7
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|64653
|847
|Davidson
|59048
|541
|Knox
|31186
|268
|Rutherford
|27519
|234
|Hamilton
|26825
|258
|Williamson
|17072
|119
|Sumner
|15132
|198
|Unassigned
|14970
|76
|Out of TN
|14781
|61
|Wilson
|11965
|121
|Montgomery
|11021
|118
|Sullivan
|10424
|170
|Washington
|9849
|155
|Blount
|9365
|94
|Maury
|8956
|102
|Bradley
|8688
|65
|Sevier
|8583
|63
|Putnam
|8439
|115
|Madison
|7749
|151
|Robertson
|6267
|73
|Hamblen
|5617
|78
|Anderson
|5402
|56
|Greene
|5295
|88
|Tipton
|5260
|52
|Gibson
|4856
|87
|Coffee
|4738
|65
|Dickson
|4486
|58
|Bedford
|4422
|59
|Carter
|4277
|81
|Warren
|4275
|33
|Lawrence
|4266
|57
|McMinn
|4216
|61
|Cumberland
|4207
|49
|Roane
|4134
|48
|Dyer
|4114
|67
|Loudon
|4012
|35
|Jefferson
|3711
|57
|Monroe
|3703
|53
|Obion
|3530
|67
|Hawkins
|3485
|53
|Franklin
|3379
|46
|Fayette
|3226
|45
|Lincoln
|3149
|31
|Rhea
|3046
|46
|Weakley
|2986
|41
|Henderson
|2841
|41
|Hardeman
|2790
|41
|Marshall
|2745
|28
|Cheatham
|2735
|23
|Cocke
|2704
|39
|White
|2667
|37
|Campbell
|2611
|34
|Carroll
|2600
|49
|Lauderdale
|2561
|28
|Giles
|2538
|60
|Hardin
|2521
|34
|Macon
|2493
|41
|Wayne
|2359
|16
|Henry
|2262
|33
|Trousdale
|2134
|12
|Haywood
|2125
|35
|Overton
|2099
|41
|DeKalb
|2014
|30
|Smith
|2004
|23
|McNairy
|1968
|37
|Scott
|1911
|20
|Hickman
|1837
|26
|Fentress
|1835
|27
|Marion
|1780
|25
|Johnson
|1753
|28
|Grainger
|1728
|23
|Claiborne
|1601
|18
|Crockett
|1576
|29
|Bledsoe
|1535
|9
|Morgan
|1458
|11
|Chester
|1439
|28
|Unicoi
|1389
|38
|Lake
|1385
|12
|Cannon
|1324
|11
|Decatur
|1310
|18
|Union
|1182
|12
|Grundy
|1155
|16
|Benton
|1147
|29
|Humphreys
|1133
|12
|Lewis
|1126
|19
|Sequatchie
|1113
|10
|Polk
|1106
|16
|Jackson
|929
|18
|Meigs
|927
|14
|Stewart
|848
|19
|Perry
|833
|23
|Clay
|823
|23
|Houston
|787
|21
|Moore
|666
|6
|Pickett
|539
|17
|Van Buren
|533
|6
|Hancock
|317
|4