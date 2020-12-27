SOME WALMARTS NOT ACCEPTING CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS IN NORTH ALABAMA

Some Walmarts are not accepting credit card payments after the explosion in Nashville impacted an AT&T building.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|49278
|658
|Mobile
|24668
|487
|Madison
|21038
|179
|Tuscaloosa
|17684
|216
|Montgomery
|15438
|271
|Shelby
|14880
|103
|Baldwin
|12708
|151
|Morgan
|10124
|87
|Lee
|9800
|74
|Etowah
|9619
|91
|Calhoun
|9198
|149
|Marshall
|8831
|84
|Houston
|6871
|63
|Cullman
|6725
|70
|DeKalb
|6710
|58
|Limestone
|6479
|55
|St. Clair
|6193
|71
|Lauderdale
|6039
|68
|Elmore
|5941
|81
|Walker
|5022
|133
|Talladega
|4917
|74
|Jackson
|4884
|34
|Blount
|4446
|58
|Colbert
|4401
|59
|Autauga
|3999
|46
|Coffee
|3394
|38
|Dale
|3162
|63
|Franklin
|3135
|36
|Chilton
|2812
|54
|Covington
|2792
|38
|Dallas
|2685
|39
|Russell
|2682
|6
|Escambia
|2519
|34
|Tallapoosa
|2293
|98
|Clarke
|2283
|25
|Chambers
|2203
|61
|Marion
|1990
|43
|Lawrence
|1924
|42
|Pike
|1896
|23
|Winston
|1878
|27
|Marengo
|1740
|26
|Bibb
|1739
|42
|Pickens
|1656
|26
|Geneva
|1585
|18
|Butler
|1446
|45
|Barbour
|1398
|32
|Fayette
|1381
|19
|Hale
|1373
|33
|Cherokee
|1368
|23
|Randolph
|1208
|30
|Henry
|1160
|8
|Washington
|1149
|24
|Monroe
|1104
|11
|Clay
|1103
|34
|Lamar
|1009
|15
|Cleburne
|993
|16
|Macon
|960
|30
|Lowndes
|917
|32
|Crenshaw
|899
|36
|Wilcox
|850
|19
|Conecuh
|826
|17
|Bullock
|825
|20
|Perry
|824
|9
|Sumter
|816
|24
|Greene
|625
|20
|Choctaw
|486
|22
|Coosa
|477
|7
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|64356
|839
|Davidson
|58897
|538
|Knox
|30942
|265
|Rutherford
|27407
|232
|Hamilton
|26702
|253
|Williamson
|17006
|118
|Sumner
|15076
|196
|Unassigned
|14649
|72
|Out of TN
|14647
|61
|Wilson
|11922
|118
|Montgomery
|10951
|116
|Sullivan
|10374
|167
|Washington
|9769
|153
|Blount
|9266
|93
|Maury
|8900
|100
|Bradley
|8647
|64
|Sevier
|8505
|63
|Putnam
|8419
|114
|Madison
|7667
|150
|Robertson
|6249
|71
|Hamblen
|5586
|78
|Anderson
|5373
|55
|Greene
|5259
|88
|Tipton
|5225
|51
|Gibson
|4801
|87
|Coffee
|4717
|64
|Dickson
|4464
|57
|Bedford
|4407
|57
|Warren
|4274
|33
|Carter
|4253
|79
|Lawrence
|4243
|55
|Cumberland
|4196
|48
|McMinn
|4188
|61
|Roane
|4095
|48
|Dyer
|4089
|67
|Loudon
|3973
|30
|Jefferson
|3688
|56
|Monroe
|3678
|52
|Obion
|3524
|67
|Hawkins
|3461
|52
|Franklin
|3362
|46
|Fayette
|3203
|45
|Lincoln
|3130
|31
|Rhea
|3027
|46
|Weakley
|2966
|41
|Henderson
|2815
|41
|Hardeman
|2784
|41
|Marshall
|2723
|28
|Cheatham
|2721
|22
|Cocke
|2674
|39
|White
|2664
|37
|Carroll
|2587
|48
|Campbell
|2579
|34
|Lauderdale
|2560
|28
|Giles
|2517
|60
|Hardin
|2502
|34
|Macon
|2491
|41
|Wayne
|2352
|16
|Henry
|2255
|34
|Trousdale
|2131
|12
|Haywood
|2122
|35
|Overton
|2095
|41
|DeKalb
|2009
|30
|Smith
|2006
|23
|McNairy
|1951
|37
|Scott
|1898
|20
|Fentress
|1836
|27
|Hickman
|1821
|26
|Marion
|1775
|25
|Johnson
|1752
|28
|Grainger
|1721
|23
|Crockett
|1568
|30
|Claiborne
|1555
|18
|Bledsoe
|1530
|9
|Morgan
|1451
|11
|Chester
|1431
|28
|Lake
|1379
|12
|Unicoi
|1377
|38
|Cannon
|1318
|10
|Decatur
|1308
|17
|Union
|1174
|12
|Grundy
|1153
|15
|Benton
|1146
|28
|Humphreys
|1131
|12
|Lewis
|1114
|19
|Sequatchie
|1110
|10
|Polk
|1104
|16
|Jackson
|924
|18
|Meigs
|922
|14
|Stewart
|845
|19
|Perry
|829
|23
|Clay
|823
|23
|Houston
|782
|21
|Moore
|655
|6
|Pickett
|539
|17
|Van Buren
|534
|6
|Hancock
|316
|4