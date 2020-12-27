Clear

Sunday Evening 5 pm Weather Forecast with Rich Johnson

Sunday evening weather forecast - meteorologist Rich Johnson

Posted: Dec 27, 2020 5:35 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Fort Payne
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 343458

Reported Deaths: 4685
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49278658
Mobile24668487
Madison21038179
Tuscaloosa17684216
Montgomery15438271
Shelby14880103
Baldwin12708151
Morgan1012487
Lee980074
Etowah961991
Calhoun9198149
Marshall883184
Houston687163
Cullman672570
DeKalb671058
Limestone647955
St. Clair619371
Lauderdale603968
Elmore594181
Walker5022133
Talladega491774
Jackson488434
Blount444658
Colbert440159
Autauga399946
Coffee339438
Dale316263
Franklin313536
Chilton281254
Covington279238
Dallas268539
Russell26826
Escambia251934
Tallapoosa229398
Clarke228325
Chambers220361
Marion199043
Lawrence192442
Pike189623
Winston187827
Marengo174026
Bibb173942
Pickens165626
Geneva158518
Butler144645
Barbour139832
Fayette138119
Hale137333
Cherokee136823
Randolph120830
Henry11608
Washington114924
Monroe110411
Clay110334
Lamar100915
Cleburne99316
Macon96030
Lowndes91732
Crenshaw89936
Wilcox85019
Conecuh82617
Bullock82520
Perry8249
Sumter81624
Greene62520
Choctaw48622
Coosa4777
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 560892

Reported Deaths: 6443
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby64356839
Davidson58897538
Knox30942265
Rutherford27407232
Hamilton26702253
Williamson17006118
Sumner15076196
Unassigned1464972
Out of TN1464761
Wilson11922118
Montgomery10951116
Sullivan10374167
Washington9769153
Blount926693
Maury8900100
Bradley864764
Sevier850563
Putnam8419114
Madison7667150
Robertson624971
Hamblen558678
Anderson537355
Greene525988
Tipton522551
Gibson480187
Coffee471764
Dickson446457
Bedford440757
Warren427433
Carter425379
Lawrence424355
Cumberland419648
McMinn418861
Roane409548
Dyer408967
Loudon397330
Jefferson368856
Monroe367852
Obion352467
Hawkins346152
Franklin336246
Fayette320345
Lincoln313031
Rhea302746
Weakley296641
Henderson281541
Hardeman278441
Marshall272328
Cheatham272122
Cocke267439
White266437
Carroll258748
Campbell257934
Lauderdale256028
Giles251760
Hardin250234
Macon249141
Wayne235216
Henry225534
Trousdale213112
Haywood212235
Overton209541
DeKalb200930
Smith200623
McNairy195137
Scott189820
Fentress183627
Hickman182126
Marion177525
Johnson175228
Grainger172123
Crockett156830
Claiborne155518
Bledsoe15309
Morgan145111
Chester143128
Lake137912
Unicoi137738
Cannon131810
Decatur130817
Union117412
Grundy115315
Benton114628
Humphreys113112
Lewis111419
Sequatchie111010
Polk110416
Jackson92418
Meigs92214
Stewart84519
Perry82923
Clay82323
Houston78221
Moore6556
Pickett53917
Van Buren5346
Hancock3164

