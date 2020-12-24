Jared's Christmas Eve Forecast

Rain to a few flurries.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|47754
|630
|Mobile
|24002
|468
|Madison
|20254
|178
|Tuscaloosa
|17279
|212
|Montgomery
|15145
|270
|Shelby
|14407
|101
|Baldwin
|12321
|151
|Morgan
|9817
|83
|Lee
|9609
|74
|Etowah
|9355
|91
|Calhoun
|8968
|145
|Marshall
|8653
|80
|Houston
|6734
|57
|DeKalb
|6609
|55
|Cullman
|6591
|70
|Limestone
|6268
|54
|St. Clair
|6015
|69
|Lauderdale
|5859
|68
|Elmore
|5773
|80
|Walker
|4882
|132
|Talladega
|4818
|72
|Jackson
|4787
|34
|Blount
|4367
|57
|Colbert
|4280
|58
|Autauga
|3889
|46
|Coffee
|3312
|36
|Dale
|3108
|61
|Franklin
|3083
|36
|Covington
|2778
|38
|Chilton
|2773
|51
|Dallas
|2649
|38
|Russell
|2629
|6
|Escambia
|2488
|34
|Tallapoosa
|2231
|97
|Clarke
|2225
|25
|Chambers
|2176
|61
|Marion
|1933
|43
|Pike
|1864
|23
|Lawrence
|1859
|41
|Winston
|1816
|27
|Marengo
|1685
|26
|Bibb
|1683
|42
|Pickens
|1614
|26
|Geneva
|1544
|18
|Butler
|1423
|45
|Barbour
|1383
|32
|Fayette
|1333
|19
|Cherokee
|1329
|23
|Hale
|1328
|33
|Randolph
|1196
|30
|Henry
|1130
|8
|Washington
|1125
|24
|Monroe
|1086
|11
|Clay
|1083
|34
|Lamar
|986
|15
|Cleburne
|977
|16
|Macon
|937
|29
|Lowndes
|910
|32
|Crenshaw
|878
|36
|Wilcox
|832
|19
|Conecuh
|817
|16
|Perry
|808
|9
|Sumter
|798
|24
|Bullock
|765
|20
|Greene
|604
|20
|Choctaw
|483
|22
|Coosa
|472
|6
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|62386
|835
|Davidson
|57330
|529
|Knox
|29690
|259
|Rutherford
|26488
|227
|Hamilton
|25807
|251
|Williamson
|16243
|117
|Sumner
|14616
|193
|Out of TN
|13914
|64
|Unassigned
|13536
|67
|Wilson
|11495
|118
|Montgomery
|10537
|115
|Sullivan
|10040
|166
|Washington
|9499
|153
|Blount
|8984
|93
|Maury
|8601
|98
|Bradley
|8406
|63
|Sevier
|8154
|60
|Putnam
|8094
|113
|Madison
|7444
|149
|Robertson
|6012
|71
|Hamblen
|5360
|75
|Anderson
|5150
|54
|Greene
|5086
|88
|Tipton
|5042
|51
|Gibson
|4645
|87
|Coffee
|4586
|61
|Dickson
|4327
|57
|Bedford
|4259
|57
|Carter
|4125
|79
|Lawrence
|4112
|54
|Warren
|4078
|32
|McMinn
|4048
|61
|Dyer
|4033
|66
|Cumberland
|3982
|48
|Roane
|3916
|48
|Loudon
|3797
|30
|Jefferson
|3529
|56
|Monroe
|3499
|52
|Obion
|3457
|67
|Hawkins
|3308
|52
|Franklin
|3234
|45
|Fayette
|3070
|45
|Lincoln
|3000
|31
|Rhea
|2891
|45
|Weakley
|2889
|41
|Hardeman
|2724
|41
|Henderson
|2716
|41
|Marshall
|2610
|28
|Cheatham
|2609
|21
|Cocke
|2587
|39
|White
|2561
|37
|Carroll
|2521
|47
|Lauderdale
|2510
|28
|Hardin
|2438
|34
|Macon
|2438
|41
|Campbell
|2436
|34
|Giles
|2384
|59
|Wayne
|2315
|16
|Henry
|2197
|34
|Trousdale
|2102
|12
|Haywood
|2075
|35
|Overton
|2014
|40
|Smith
|1955
|23
|DeKalb
|1921
|30
|McNairy
|1880
|37
|Scott
|1844
|20
|Fentress
|1758
|27
|Hickman
|1747
|25
|Johnson
|1731
|28
|Marion
|1714
|25
|Grainger
|1643
|23
|Crockett
|1536
|30
|Claiborne
|1492
|17
|Bledsoe
|1488
|9
|Chester
|1382
|28
|Morgan
|1379
|11
|Lake
|1355
|12
|Unicoi
|1337
|38
|Cannon
|1277
|10
|Decatur
|1272
|17
|Union
|1142
|12
|Benton
|1118
|28
|Grundy
|1109
|15
|Lewis
|1095
|19
|Humphreys
|1093
|11
|Polk
|1067
|15
|Sequatchie
|1053
|10
|Jackson
|907
|18
|Meigs
|877
|14
|Stewart
|813
|19
|Clay
|796
|23
|Perry
|793
|23
|Houston
|762
|21
|Moore
|630
|5
|Pickett
|523
|17
|Van Buren
|519
|6
|Hancock
|296
|4