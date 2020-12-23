Lettermen of the USA donate laptops to Gold Star families in Huntsville

The group aims to help veterans among others
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|46794
|616
|Mobile
|23754
|439
|Madison
|19899
|176
|Tuscaloosa
|17063
|209
|Montgomery
|14982
|268
|Shelby
|14212
|98
|Baldwin
|12155
|149
|Morgan
|9638
|78
|Lee
|9490
|73
|Etowah
|9206
|85
|Calhoun
|8856
|141
|Marshall
|8509
|71
|Houston
|6659
|53
|DeKalb
|6503
|51
|Cullman
|6455
|69
|Limestone
|6166
|52
|St. Clair
|5960
|64
|Lauderdale
|5722
|65
|Elmore
|5694
|80
|Walker
|4825
|132
|Talladega
|4767
|71
|Jackson
|4737
|33
|Blount
|4313
|54
|Colbert
|4205
|56
|Autauga
|3841
|44
|Coffee
|3273
|32
|Dale
|3067
|60
|Franklin
|3046
|36
|Covington
|2748
|38
|Chilton
|2743
|50
|Dallas
|2629
|36
|Russell
|2610
|6
|Escambia
|2469
|33
|Tallapoosa
|2212
|96
|Clarke
|2211
|25
|Chambers
|2161
|61
|Marion
|1913
|42
|Pike
|1843
|23
|Lawrence
|1819
|40
|Winston
|1791
|27
|Bibb
|1660
|42
|Marengo
|1652
|26
|Pickens
|1601
|25
|Geneva
|1521
|16
|Butler
|1412
|45
|Barbour
|1363
|32
|Fayette
|1324
|18
|Cherokee
|1314
|23
|Hale
|1309
|33
|Randolph
|1193
|29
|Washington
|1121
|23
|Henry
|1115
|8
|Clay
|1077
|32
|Monroe
|1064
|10
|Lamar
|979
|12
|Cleburne
|967
|15
|Macon
|912
|29
|Lowndes
|908
|32
|Crenshaw
|865
|35
|Wilcox
|829
|19
|Conecuh
|814
|16
|Perry
|799
|9
|Sumter
|771
|24
|Bullock
|760
|20
|Greene
|595
|20
|Choctaw
|479
|21
|Coosa
|467
|6
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|61791
|824
|Davidson
|56534
|525
|Knox
|29180
|253
|Rutherford
|26161
|222
|Hamilton
|25232
|247
|Williamson
|15986
|114
|Out of TN
|14544
|64
|Sumner
|14458
|190
|Unassigned
|12309
|64
|Wilson
|11339
|115
|Montgomery
|10405
|112
|Sullivan
|9877
|164
|Washington
|9345
|151
|Blount
|8796
|90
|Maury
|8506
|97
|Bradley
|8269
|61
|Putnam
|8037
|109
|Sevier
|8033
|60
|Madison
|7367
|146
|Robertson
|5917
|71
|Hamblen
|5264
|74
|Anderson
|5085
|52
|Greene
|5026
|88
|Tipton
|5007
|50
|Gibson
|4614
|87
|Coffee
|4518
|60
|Dickson
|4264
|53
|Bedford
|4217
|55
|Lawrence
|4070
|54
|Carter
|4053
|79
|Warren
|4040
|30
|McMinn
|4000
|60
|Dyer
|3991
|66
|Cumberland
|3943
|48
|Roane
|3885
|45
|Loudon
|3705
|29
|Monroe
|3464
|52
|Jefferson
|3460
|55
|Obion
|3421
|67
|Hawkins
|3267
|52
|Franklin
|3195
|45
|Fayette
|3040
|45
|Lincoln
|2957
|30
|Weakley
|2862
|41
|Rhea
|2850
|44
|Hardeman
|2713
|41
|Henderson
|2678
|41
|Marshall
|2579
|28
|Cheatham
|2556
|21
|White
|2545
|37
|Cocke
|2514
|39
|Lauderdale
|2500
|28
|Carroll
|2499
|47
|Campbell
|2477
|32
|Macon
|2432
|38
|Hardin
|2413
|34
|Giles
|2353
|58
|Wayne
|2284
|16
|Henry
|2179
|33
|Trousdale
|2095
|12
|Haywood
|2057
|34
|Overton
|2004
|39
|Smith
|1938
|23
|DeKalb
|1884
|28
|McNairy
|1856
|37
|Scott
|1812
|19
|Fentress
|1749
|27
|Hickman
|1733
|25
|Johnson
|1717
|27
|Marion
|1691
|24
|Grainger
|1630
|22
|Crockett
|1526
|30
|Bledsoe
|1478
|7
|Claiborne
|1476
|16
|Chester
|1368
|28
|Morgan
|1357
|11
|Lake
|1350
|12
|Unicoi
|1318
|38
|Decatur
|1267
|17
|Cannon
|1266
|9
|Union
|1130
|9
|Benton
|1110
|26
|Grundy
|1092
|15
|Lewis
|1087
|19
|Humphreys
|1081
|11
|Polk
|1055
|15
|Sequatchie
|1037
|10
|Jackson
|898
|18
|Meigs
|862
|14
|Stewart
|805
|19
|Perry
|792
|23
|Clay
|787
|21
|Houston
|755
|21
|Moore
|621
|4
|Pickett
|520
|17
|Van Buren
|516
|5
|Hancock
|293
|4