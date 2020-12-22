Dec. 22 coronavirus pandemic update for Madison/Huntsville

Take care of yourself and others
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|46004
|607
|Mobile
|23627
|415
|Madison
|19477
|174
|Tuscaloosa
|16770
|206
|Montgomery
|14858
|268
|Shelby
|14016
|97
|Baldwin
|11952
|147
|Morgan
|9464
|78
|Lee
|9372
|73
|Etowah
|8983
|82
|Calhoun
|8684
|140
|Marshall
|8389
|71
|Houston
|6589
|53
|DeKalb
|6427
|51
|Cullman
|6294
|69
|Limestone
|6052
|52
|St. Clair
|5814
|63
|Lauderdale
|5644
|64
|Elmore
|5579
|80
|Walker
|4741
|131
|Jackson
|4703
|31
|Talladega
|4688
|69
|Blount
|4234
|54
|Colbert
|4173
|56
|Autauga
|3780
|44
|Coffee
|3227
|31
|Franklin
|3033
|36
|Dale
|3017
|59
|Covington
|2725
|38
|Chilton
|2719
|49
|Dallas
|2605
|36
|Russell
|2594
|6
|Escambia
|2386
|33
|Clarke
|2191
|24
|Tallapoosa
|2188
|96
|Chambers
|2133
|60
|Marion
|1880
|42
|Pike
|1830
|23
|Lawrence
|1783
|40
|Winston
|1753
|27
|Bibb
|1628
|42
|Marengo
|1627
|26
|Pickens
|1587
|24
|Geneva
|1497
|16
|Butler
|1405
|45
|Barbour
|1336
|32
|Fayette
|1313
|18
|Cherokee
|1294
|23
|Hale
|1274
|33
|Randolph
|1181
|29
|Washington
|1109
|23
|Henry
|1093
|8
|Clay
|1062
|29
|Monroe
|1030
|10
|Lamar
|966
|12
|Cleburne
|950
|15
|Macon
|903
|29
|Lowndes
|901
|32
|Crenshaw
|851
|33
|Wilcox
|821
|19
|Conecuh
|809
|16
|Perry
|795
|9
|Bullock
|754
|20
|Sumter
|749
|24
|Greene
|586
|20
|Choctaw
|476
|21
|Coosa
|457
|6
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|61444
|818
|Davidson
|56159
|518
|Knox
|28899
|246
|Rutherford
|25953
|215
|Hamilton
|25021
|237
|Williamson
|15848
|111
|Out of TN
|14433
|64
|Sumner
|14339
|185
|Unassigned
|11943
|63
|Wilson
|11229
|115
|Montgomery
|10291
|109
|Sullivan
|9842
|161
|Washington
|9266
|144
|Blount
|8721
|87
|Maury
|8477
|96
|Bradley
|8209
|61
|Sevier
|7993
|58
|Putnam
|7987
|109
|Madison
|7332
|142
|Robertson
|5826
|70
|Hamblen
|5268
|72
|Anderson
|5045
|51
|Tipton
|4979
|50
|Greene
|4970
|82
|Gibson
|4577
|82
|Coffee
|4481
|58
|Bedford
|4196
|54
|Dickson
|4190
|53
|Lawrence
|4016
|52
|Carter
|4011
|76
|McMinn
|3977
|60
|Warren
|3966
|29
|Dyer
|3965
|65
|Cumberland
|3909
|48
|Roane
|3860
|45
|Loudon
|3662
|29
|Jefferson
|3435
|55
|Obion
|3403
|67
|Monroe
|3402
|51
|Hawkins
|3237
|48
|Franklin
|3168
|44
|Fayette
|3024
|45
|Lincoln
|2940
|28
|Weakley
|2853
|40
|Rhea
|2835
|44
|Hardeman
|2705
|40
|Henderson
|2659
|40
|Marshall
|2564
|28
|White
|2524
|36
|Cheatham
|2518
|21
|Cocke
|2488
|37
|Lauderdale
|2484
|27
|Carroll
|2477
|46
|Macon
|2403
|37
|Hardin
|2399
|33
|Campbell
|2352
|32
|Giles
|2328
|57
|Wayne
|2275
|16
|Henry
|2167
|32
|Trousdale
|2089
|12
|Haywood
|2053
|34
|Overton
|1987
|39
|Smith
|1925
|23
|DeKalb
|1862
|28
|McNairy
|1835
|35
|Scott
|1801
|17
|Fentress
|1730
|27
|Hickman
|1729
|25
|Johnson
|1715
|27
|Marion
|1687
|23
|Grainger
|1627
|22
|Crockett
|1513
|29
|Bledsoe
|1473
|7
|Claiborne
|1457
|12
|Chester
|1353
|26
|Lake
|1348
|12
|Morgan
|1334
|11
|Unicoi
|1304
|36
|Decatur
|1256
|17
|Cannon
|1250
|9
|Union
|1123
|7
|Benton
|1110
|26
|Lewis
|1085
|19
|Grundy
|1082
|15
|Humphreys
|1064
|11
|Polk
|1041
|15
|Sequatchie
|1027
|7
|Jackson
|891
|18
|Meigs
|858
|14
|Stewart
|799
|19
|Perry
|788
|23
|Clay
|782
|21
|Houston
|747
|21
|Moore
|614
|4
|Van Buren
|516
|5
|Pickett
|508
|17
|Hancock
|291
|4