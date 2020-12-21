WAAY 31 en español 21 de diciembre
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|45527
|607
|Mobile
|23463
|415
|Madison
|19314
|174
|Tuscaloosa
|16663
|206
|Montgomery
|14775
|268
|Shelby
|13888
|97
|Baldwin
|11827
|147
|Morgan
|9355
|78
|Lee
|9337
|73
|Etowah
|8916
|82
|Calhoun
|8648
|140
|Marshall
|8380
|71
|Houston
|6570
|53
|DeKalb
|6408
|51
|Cullman
|6269
|69
|Limestone
|5987
|52
|St. Clair
|5770
|63
|Lauderdale
|5582
|64
|Elmore
|5535
|80
|Walker
|4720
|131
|Jackson
|4689
|31
|Talladega
|4655
|69
|Blount
|4218
|54
|Colbert
|4106
|56
|Autauga
|3741
|44
|Coffee
|3185
|31
|Franklin
|3021
|36
|Dale
|3007
|59
|Covington
|2701
|38
|Chilton
|2696
|49
|Dallas
|2601
|36
|Russell
|2595
|6
|Escambia
|2383
|33
|Clarke
|2182
|24
|Tallapoosa
|2167
|96
|Chambers
|2125
|60
|Marion
|1853
|42
|Pike
|1815
|23
|Lawrence
|1757
|40
|Winston
|1740
|27
|Bibb
|1613
|42
|Marengo
|1611
|26
|Pickens
|1568
|24
|Geneva
|1488
|16
|Butler
|1399
|45
|Barbour
|1336
|32
|Fayette
|1303
|18
|Cherokee
|1287
|23
|Hale
|1274
|33
|Randolph
|1174
|29
|Washington
|1105
|23
|Henry
|1085
|8
|Clay
|1055
|29
|Monroe
|1027
|10
|Cleburne
|948
|15
|Lamar
|946
|12
|Macon
|901
|29
|Lowndes
|897
|32
|Crenshaw
|841
|33
|Wilcox
|817
|19
|Conecuh
|807
|16
|Perry
|790
|9
|Bullock
|753
|20
|Sumter
|743
|24
|Greene
|585
|20
|Choctaw
|474
|21
|Coosa
|454
|6
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|60630
|815
|Davidson
|55293
|503
|Knox
|28391
|244
|Rutherford
|25529
|214
|Hamilton
|24435
|235
|Williamson
|15572
|109
|Sumner
|14081
|182
|Out of TN
|13807
|64
|Unassigned
|11447
|60
|Wilson
|10989
|112
|Montgomery
|10065
|106
|Sullivan
|9680
|161
|Washington
|9134
|144
|Blount
|8538
|86
|Maury
|8300
|95
|Bradley
|8060
|60
|Putnam
|7856
|108
|Sevier
|7742
|58
|Madison
|7204
|141
|Robertson
|5706
|69
|Hamblen
|5155
|71
|Anderson
|4926
|48
|Tipton
|4870
|49
|Greene
|4866
|82
|Gibson
|4457
|81
|Coffee
|4381
|56
|Dickson
|4123
|51
|Bedford
|4107
|54
|Carter
|3965
|76
|Lawrence
|3960
|52
|Dyer
|3934
|65
|Warren
|3924
|29
|McMinn
|3899
|60
|Cumberland
|3823
|48
|Roane
|3757
|44
|Loudon
|3571
|29
|Obion
|3372
|67
|Jefferson
|3343
|54
|Monroe
|3328
|51
|Hawkins
|3172
|48
|Franklin
|3107
|44
|Fayette
|2987
|44
|Lincoln
|2879
|27
|Weakley
|2817
|40
|Rhea
|2763
|44
|Hardeman
|2674
|40
|Henderson
|2608
|40
|Marshall
|2510
|28
|White
|2508
|36
|Cheatham
|2474
|19
|Lauderdale
|2467
|27
|Carroll
|2439
|46
|Cocke
|2433
|37
|Macon
|2375
|36
|Hardin
|2370
|33
|Campbell
|2303
|32
|Wayne
|2255
|16
|Giles
|2240
|56
|Henry
|2139
|32
|Trousdale
|2084
|12
|Haywood
|2031
|34
|Overton
|1952
|39
|Smith
|1896
|23
|DeKalb
|1848
|27
|McNairy
|1802
|35
|Scott
|1772
|16
|Fentress
|1703
|27
|Johnson
|1698
|27
|Hickman
|1692
|25
|Marion
|1665
|22
|Grainger
|1584
|22
|Crockett
|1492
|29
|Bledsoe
|1454
|7
|Claiborne
|1433
|12
|Lake
|1345
|12
|Chester
|1329
|26
|Morgan
|1306
|11
|Unicoi
|1283
|36
|Decatur
|1236
|17
|Cannon
|1227
|8
|Benton
|1104
|26
|Union
|1102
|7
|Lewis
|1071
|19
|Grundy
|1068
|15
|Humphreys
|1044
|11
|Polk
|1022
|15
|Sequatchie
|1004
|7
|Jackson
|883
|18
|Meigs
|840
|14
|Stewart
|791
|19
|Clay
|776
|21
|Perry
|763
|23
|Houston
|738
|21
|Moore
|604
|4
|Van Buren
|515
|5
|Pickett
|501
|17
|Hancock
|289
|4