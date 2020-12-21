Max's Sunday Sportscast

WAAY 31's Max Cohan talks CFP rankings, semifinals matchups and more.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|45092
|607
|Mobile
|23224
|415
|Madison
|19062
|174
|Tuscaloosa
|16565
|206
|Montgomery
|14695
|268
|Shelby
|13763
|97
|Baldwin
|11722
|147
|Lee
|9283
|73
|Morgan
|9276
|78
|Etowah
|8823
|82
|Calhoun
|8594
|140
|Marshall
|8324
|71
|Houston
|6527
|53
|DeKalb
|6360
|51
|Cullman
|6241
|69
|Limestone
|5923
|52
|St. Clair
|5722
|63
|Lauderdale
|5531
|64
|Elmore
|5472
|80
|Walker
|4699
|131
|Jackson
|4641
|31
|Talladega
|4626
|69
|Blount
|4191
|54
|Colbert
|4090
|56
|Autauga
|3698
|44
|Coffee
|3155
|31
|Franklin
|3011
|36
|Dale
|2990
|59
|Covington
|2699
|38
|Chilton
|2676
|49
|Dallas
|2594
|36
|Russell
|2580
|6
|Escambia
|2379
|33
|Clarke
|2174
|24
|Tallapoosa
|2163
|96
|Chambers
|2116
|60
|Marion
|1841
|42
|Pike
|1813
|23
|Lawrence
|1739
|40
|Winston
|1727
|27
|Bibb
|1601
|42
|Marengo
|1596
|26
|Pickens
|1554
|24
|Geneva
|1483
|16
|Butler
|1393
|45
|Barbour
|1330
|32
|Fayette
|1294
|18
|Cherokee
|1278
|23
|Hale
|1260
|33
|Randolph
|1166
|29
|Washington
|1086
|23
|Henry
|1081
|8
|Clay
|1052
|29
|Monroe
|1024
|10
|Cleburne
|943
|15
|Lamar
|941
|12
|Macon
|897
|29
|Lowndes
|894
|32
|Crenshaw
|829
|33
|Wilcox
|810
|19
|Conecuh
|805
|16
|Perry
|786
|9
|Bullock
|752
|20
|Sumter
|738
|24
|Greene
|583
|20
|Choctaw
|473
|21
|Coosa
|454
|6
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|59370
|802
|Davidson
|53933
|495
|Knox
|27402
|236
|Rutherford
|24821
|212
|Hamilton
|23691
|230
|Williamson
|15062
|108
|Sumner
|13676
|178
|Out of TN
|13347
|63
|Unassigned
|10597
|55
|Wilson
|10597
|107
|Montgomery
|9716
|106
|Sullivan
|9315
|158
|Washington
|8796
|143
|Blount
|8222
|82
|Maury
|8060
|94
|Bradley
|7763
|57
|Putnam
|7622
|106
|Sevier
|7359
|55
|Madison
|7063
|141
|Robertson
|5520
|67
|Hamblen
|4977
|70
|Tipton
|4755
|48
|Anderson
|4705
|46
|Greene
|4657
|82
|Gibson
|4372
|81
|Coffee
|4249
|53
|Dickson
|4026
|51
|Bedford
|4020
|54
|Dyer
|3883
|64
|Lawrence
|3834
|51
|Carter
|3816
|76
|McMinn
|3777
|60
|Warren
|3732
|27
|Cumberland
|3677
|47
|Roane
|3598
|44
|Loudon
|3413
|28
|Obion
|3315
|66
|Jefferson
|3238
|53
|Monroe
|3212
|50
|Hawkins
|3040
|48
|Franklin
|3001
|43
|Fayette
|2900
|44
|Lincoln
|2786
|27
|Weakley
|2726
|40
|Rhea
|2634
|43
|Hardeman
|2622
|40
|Henderson
|2529
|39
|Lauderdale
|2441
|27
|White
|2430
|36
|Marshall
|2404
|27
|Cheatham
|2378
|18
|Carroll
|2360
|45
|Macon
|2332
|34
|Cocke
|2330
|35
|Hardin
|2317
|33
|Wayne
|2238
|16
|Campbell
|2232
|30
|Giles
|2131
|56
|Henry
|2073
|31
|Trousdale
|2062
|12
|Haywood
|2000
|34
|Overton
|1893
|39
|Smith
|1837
|23
|DeKalb
|1799
|27
|McNairy
|1742
|35
|Scott
|1685
|14
|Johnson
|1679
|27
|Hickman
|1644
|24
|Fentress
|1631
|27
|Marion
|1630
|22
|Grainger
|1522
|22
|Crockett
|1451
|29
|Bledsoe
|1431
|6
|Claiborne
|1370
|12
|Lake
|1338
|11
|Chester
|1281
|26
|Morgan
|1262
|11
|Unicoi
|1237
|36
|Cannon
|1194
|7
|Decatur
|1169
|17
|Benton
|1075
|26
|Union
|1069
|7
|Lewis
|1051
|18
|Grundy
|1045
|14
|Humphreys
|1018
|9
|Polk
|979
|15
|Sequatchie
|956
|7
|Jackson
|867
|18
|Meigs
|810
|13
|Stewart
|762
|19
|Clay
|758
|21
|Perry
|734
|23
|Houston
|721
|21
|Moore
|583
|4
|Van Buren
|505
|5
|Pickett
|487
|17
|Hancock
|282
|4