Fundraiser for Deputy's Child

Deputy's Child, in need of open heart surgery, has a fundraiser in his name.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|43318
|571
|Mobile
|22829
|392
|Madison
|18184
|170
|Tuscaloosa
|16165
|205
|Montgomery
|14320
|266
|Shelby
|13366
|93
|Baldwin
|11364
|145
|Lee
|9055
|73
|Morgan
|8967
|72
|Etowah
|8442
|82
|Calhoun
|8290
|136
|Marshall
|8141
|69
|Houston
|6310
|51
|DeKalb
|6188
|51
|Cullman
|6064
|64
|Limestone
|5668
|50
|St. Clair
|5567
|63
|Lauderdale
|5346
|63
|Elmore
|5239
|78
|Walker
|4568
|125
|Talladega
|4546
|67
|Jackson
|4544
|28
|Blount
|4036
|52
|Colbert
|3988
|55
|Autauga
|3570
|43
|Coffee
|3066
|29
|Franklin
|2953
|35
|Dale
|2897
|59
|Covington
|2633
|38
|Chilton
|2631
|47
|Dallas
|2555
|36
|Russell
|2539
|6
|Escambia
|2333
|33
|Clarke
|2137
|24
|Tallapoosa
|2131
|96
|Chambers
|2076
|58
|Pike
|1786
|21
|Marion
|1779
|42
|Winston
|1692
|25
|Lawrence
|1672
|37
|Marengo
|1566
|26
|Bibb
|1548
|42
|Pickens
|1501
|24
|Geneva
|1453
|16
|Butler
|1368
|44
|Barbour
|1309
|30
|Fayette
|1246
|18
|Cherokee
|1241
|24
|Hale
|1221
|33
|Randolph
|1154
|29
|Washington
|1052
|23
|Henry
|1037
|8
|Clay
|1034
|29
|Monroe
|977
|10
|Cleburne
|923
|15
|Lamar
|912
|11
|Macon
|882
|27
|Lowndes
|880
|32
|Crenshaw
|803
|32
|Wilcox
|799
|19
|Conecuh
|793
|15
|Perry
|769
|9
|Bullock
|742
|20
|Sumter
|701
|23
|Greene
|565
|20
|Choctaw
|459
|20
|Coosa
|445
|5
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|58757
|782
|Davidson
|53221
|489
|Knox
|26658
|232
|Rutherford
|24221
|208
|Hamilton
|23126
|229
|Williamson
|14786
|107
|Sumner
|13383
|173
|Out of TN
|13005
|62
|Wilson
|10397
|106
|Unassigned
|10088
|52
|Montgomery
|9442
|103
|Sullivan
|9080
|154
|Washington
|8632
|135
|Blount
|7982
|80
|Maury
|7893
|94
|Bradley
|7520
|56
|Putnam
|7494
|101
|Sevier
|7146
|54
|Madison
|6920
|140
|Robertson
|5339
|66
|Hamblen
|4873
|70
|Tipton
|4673
|47
|Anderson
|4550
|45
|Greene
|4547
|80
|Gibson
|4288
|80
|Coffee
|4145
|52
|Bedford
|3951
|52
|Dickson
|3937
|50
|Dyer
|3840
|63
|Lawrence
|3778
|51
|Carter
|3768
|76
|McMinn
|3696
|60
|Warren
|3642
|26
|Cumberland
|3574
|47
|Roane
|3520
|40
|Loudon
|3301
|25
|Obion
|3279
|65
|Jefferson
|3166
|51
|Monroe
|3126
|50
|Hawkins
|2971
|46
|Franklin
|2922
|43
|Fayette
|2838
|44
|Lincoln
|2710
|27
|Weakley
|2680
|40
|Hardeman
|2600
|40
|Rhea
|2526
|42
|Henderson
|2492
|39
|Lauderdale
|2420
|27
|White
|2391
|34
|Carroll
|2360
|47
|Marshall
|2330
|26
|Cheatham
|2316
|18
|Macon
|2281
|34
|Cocke
|2276
|34
|Hardin
|2274
|33
|Wayne
|2224
|16
|Campbell
|2194
|30
|Giles
|2050
|56
|Trousdale
|2043
|12
|Henry
|2031
|28
|Haywood
|1970
|33
|Overton
|1864
|39
|Smith
|1799
|23
|DeKalb
|1766
|26
|McNairy
|1709
|34
|Johnson
|1666
|26
|Scott
|1657
|12
|Hickman
|1606
|23
|Fentress
|1593
|27
|Marion
|1590
|22
|Grainger
|1476
|21
|Crockett
|1422
|29
|Bledsoe
|1401
|6
|Lake
|1331
|11
|Claiborne
|1329
|11
|Chester
|1271
|26
|Unicoi
|1217
|35
|Morgan
|1186
|11
|Cannon
|1168
|7
|Decatur
|1152
|17
|Benton
|1056
|26
|Union
|1045
|7
|Lewis
|1031
|17
|Grundy
|1030
|14
|Humphreys
|991
|8
|Polk
|944
|15
|Sequatchie
|921
|6
|Jackson
|854
|18
|Meigs
|774
|13
|Stewart
|745
|19
|Clay
|740
|21
|Perry
|718
|23
|Houston
|712
|21
|Moore
|568
|4
|Van Buren
|493
|5
|Pickett
|483
|16
|Hancock
|279
|4