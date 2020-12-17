Free food and flu shots available in Huntsville
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|42489
|570
|Mobile
|22651
|390
|Madison
|17809
|165
|Tuscaloosa
|16012
|205
|Montgomery
|14209
|263
|Shelby
|13165
|89
|Baldwin
|11212
|145
|Lee
|8966
|73
|Morgan
|8794
|70
|Etowah
|8302
|80
|Calhoun
|8072
|135
|Marshall
|8036
|66
|Houston
|6211
|51
|DeKalb
|6068
|50
|Cullman
|5935
|64
|Limestone
|5545
|50
|St. Clair
|5465
|62
|Lauderdale
|5243
|63
|Elmore
|5143
|76
|Walker
|4512
|123
|Jackson
|4505
|28
|Talladega
|4476
|64
|Blount
|3950
|50
|Colbert
|3943
|53
|Autauga
|3510
|43
|Coffee
|3017
|26
|Franklin
|2923
|34
|Dale
|2844
|59
|Covington
|2612
|38
|Chilton
|2604
|46
|Dallas
|2535
|34
|Russell
|2511
|6
|Escambia
|2302
|32
|Clarke
|2110
|24
|Tallapoosa
|2106
|95
|Chambers
|2064
|57
|Pike
|1773
|17
|Marion
|1739
|41
|Winston
|1673
|25
|Lawrence
|1635
|37
|Marengo
|1550
|26
|Bibb
|1520
|42
|Pickens
|1461
|24
|Geneva
|1437
|16
|Butler
|1343
|44
|Barbour
|1296
|30
|Cherokee
|1218
|24
|Fayette
|1217
|18
|Hale
|1184
|33
|Randolph
|1140
|29
|Washington
|1041
|23
|Henry
|1019
|8
|Clay
|1017
|29
|Monroe
|957
|10
|Cleburne
|904
|15
|Lamar
|889
|10
|Lowndes
|876
|31
|Macon
|870
|25
|Crenshaw
|803
|32
|Wilcox
|793
|19
|Conecuh
|787
|15
|Perry
|755
|9
|Bullock
|737
|20
|Sumter
|696
|23
|Greene
|558
|20
|Choctaw
|457
|20
|Coosa
|444
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|58127
|761
|Davidson
|52439
|481
|Knox
|26179
|221
|Rutherford
|23828
|201
|Hamilton
|22532
|223
|Williamson
|14557
|103
|Sumner
|13216
|167
|Out of TN
|12937
|58
|Wilson
|10204
|103
|Unassigned
|9649
|47
|Montgomery
|9178
|102
|Sullivan
|8949
|150
|Washington
|8460
|135
|Blount
|7823
|72
|Maury
|7724
|94
|Bradley
|7352
|52
|Putnam
|7293
|92
|Sevier
|6993
|54
|Madison
|6816
|132
|Robertson
|5210
|65
|Hamblen
|4736
|68
|Tipton
|4593
|46
|Anderson
|4461
|43
|Greene
|4402
|80
|Gibson
|4209
|80
|Coffee
|4045
|52
|Bedford
|3893
|49
|Dickson
|3873
|48
|Dyer
|3792
|63
|Lawrence
|3721
|48
|Carter
|3700
|75
|McMinn
|3630
|60
|Warren
|3498
|24
|Roane
|3458
|40
|Cumberland
|3457
|44
|Obion
|3227
|65
|Loudon
|3207
|24
|Jefferson
|3115
|43
|Monroe
|3039
|49
|Hawkins
|2890
|46
|Franklin
|2864
|41
|Fayette
|2798
|42
|Lincoln
|2678
|26
|Weakley
|2640
|41
|Hardeman
|2569
|40
|Rhea
|2465
|41
|Henderson
|2453
|38
|Lauderdale
|2388
|27
|White
|2330
|28
|Carroll
|2322
|43
|Marshall
|2305
|26
|Cheatham
|2248
|18
|Hardin
|2246
|33
|Macon
|2242
|33
|Cocke
|2228
|33
|Wayne
|2195
|15
|Campbell
|2141
|27
|Trousdale
|2041
|12
|Giles
|2014
|56
|Henry
|2008
|28
|Haywood
|1951
|31
|Overton
|1816
|39
|Smith
|1765
|20
|DeKalb
|1718
|26
|McNairy
|1663
|35
|Johnson
|1642
|26
|Scott
|1616
|12
|Hickman
|1576
|22
|Marion
|1559
|22
|Fentress
|1553
|27
|Grainger
|1449
|21
|Crockett
|1393
|29
|Bledsoe
|1380
|6
|Lake
|1321
|11
|Claiborne
|1308
|11
|Chester
|1259
|25
|Unicoi
|1194
|34
|Morgan
|1169
|10
|Cannon
|1140
|5
|Decatur
|1111
|17
|Union
|1045
|7
|Benton
|1043
|25
|Lewis
|1017
|17
|Grundy
|1002
|14
|Humphreys
|979
|8
|Polk
|928
|15
|Sequatchie
|880
|5
|Jackson
|845
|17
|Meigs
|755
|13
|Stewart
|738
|19
|Houston
|707
|21
|Clay
|706
|19
|Perry
|693
|22
|Moore
|560
|4
|Pickett
|476
|16
|Van Buren
|475
|5
|Hancock
|266
|4