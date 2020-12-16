Rob's Wednesday December 16th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Some snow flurries will be possible tonight and overnight for North Alabama. We are back to sunshine by Thursday afternoon but it will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|41718
|565
|Mobile
|22488
|389
|Madison
|17454
|163
|Tuscaloosa
|15811
|193
|Montgomery
|14070
|262
|Shelby
|12983
|87
|Baldwin
|11061
|141
|Lee
|8857
|73
|Morgan
|8662
|64
|Etowah
|8156
|80
|Calhoun
|7966
|130
|Marshall
|7890
|64
|Houston
|6155
|51
|DeKalb
|5933
|49
|Cullman
|5831
|61
|Limestone
|5457
|49
|St. Clair
|5391
|62
|Lauderdale
|5200
|61
|Elmore
|5076
|74
|Walker
|4479
|116
|Talladega
|4448
|64
|Jackson
|4433
|27
|Colbert
|3915
|53
|Blount
|3881
|49
|Autauga
|3426
|43
|Coffee
|2971
|25
|Franklin
|2896
|34
|Dale
|2809
|59
|Chilton
|2585
|46
|Covington
|2563
|38
|Dallas
|2517
|34
|Russell
|2494
|6
|Escambia
|2291
|32
|Clarke
|2101
|24
|Tallapoosa
|2085
|93
|Chambers
|2040
|57
|Pike
|1754
|16
|Marion
|1716
|41
|Winston
|1667
|25
|Lawrence
|1617
|37
|Marengo
|1523
|25
|Bibb
|1504
|39
|Pickens
|1441
|24
|Geneva
|1427
|16
|Butler
|1332
|44
|Barbour
|1292
|30
|Cherokee
|1213
|24
|Fayette
|1199
|16
|Hale
|1159
|33
|Randolph
|1133
|28
|Washington
|1037
|23
|Clay
|1014
|28
|Henry
|1006
|8
|Monroe
|939
|10
|Cleburne
|892
|15
|Lamar
|870
|9
|Lowndes
|870
|30
|Macon
|855
|24
|Crenshaw
|793
|32
|Wilcox
|790
|19
|Conecuh
|784
|15
|Perry
|749
|9
|Bullock
|733
|20
|Sumter
|686
|22
|Greene
|552
|20
|Choctaw
|455
|20
|Coosa
|438
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|56987
|757
|Davidson
|51549
|480
|Knox
|25478
|213
|Rutherford
|23272
|198
|Hamilton
|21969
|224
|Williamson
|14232
|103
|Sumner
|12925
|165
|Out of TN
|12421
|58
|Wilson
|9929
|103
|Unassigned
|8975
|45
|Montgomery
|8938
|102
|Sullivan
|8745
|149
|Washington
|8295
|134
|Blount
|7610
|71
|Maury
|7593
|92
|Putnam
|7211
|92
|Bradley
|7178
|50
|Sevier
|6770
|54
|Madison
|6644
|130
|Robertson
|5094
|65
|Hamblen
|4652
|68
|Tipton
|4521
|45
|Anderson
|4363
|41
|Greene
|4292
|80
|Gibson
|4105
|79
|Coffee
|3945
|52
|Dickson
|3773
|48
|Bedford
|3772
|46
|Dyer
|3724
|61
|Carter
|3637
|75
|Lawrence
|3604
|47
|McMinn
|3567
|60
|Warren
|3397
|24
|Cumberland
|3392
|44
|Roane
|3355
|40
|Obion
|3183
|64
|Loudon
|3108
|23
|Jefferson
|3031
|43
|Monroe
|2955
|48
|Hawkins
|2829
|45
|Franklin
|2809
|41
|Fayette
|2740
|42
|Weakley
|2577
|41
|Hardeman
|2538
|40
|Lincoln
|2512
|26
|Henderson
|2402
|38
|Rhea
|2394
|40
|Lauderdale
|2359
|26
|White
|2291
|28
|Carroll
|2274
|40
|Marshall
|2241
|25
|Hardin
|2196
|32
|Macon
|2187
|33
|Cheatham
|2185
|18
|Wayne
|2155
|15
|Cocke
|2139
|33
|Campbell
|2084
|27
|Trousdale
|2023
|12
|Henry
|1991
|28
|Giles
|1953
|54
|Haywood
|1917
|31
|Overton
|1794
|39
|Smith
|1746
|20
|DeKalb
|1679
|25
|McNairy
|1631
|35
|Johnson
|1624
|26
|Scott
|1580
|12
|Hickman
|1533
|22
|Fentress
|1528
|27
|Marion
|1526
|21
|Grainger
|1400
|21
|Crockett
|1373
|29
|Bledsoe
|1371
|6
|Lake
|1307
|11
|Claiborne
|1272
|11
|Chester
|1227
|25
|Unicoi
|1179
|34
|Morgan
|1129
|10
|Cannon
|1106
|5
|Decatur
|1086
|17
|Benton
|1029
|25
|Union
|1025
|7
|Lewis
|987
|17
|Grundy
|978
|14
|Humphreys
|936
|8
|Polk
|917
|15
|Sequatchie
|857
|5
|Jackson
|840
|17
|Meigs
|741
|13
|Stewart
|723
|19
|Clay
|687
|19
|Houston
|687
|21
|Perry
|662
|22
|Moore
|541
|4
|Pickett
|464
|16
|Van Buren
|464
|5
|Hancock
|259
|4