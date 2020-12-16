Clear

Wednesday Fast Cast

Top news stories for Wednesday morning.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 9:19 AM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 9:19 AM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 301533

Reported Deaths: 4124
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson41718565
Mobile22488389
Madison17454163
Tuscaloosa15811193
Montgomery14070262
Shelby1298387
Baldwin11061141
Lee885773
Morgan866264
Etowah815680
Calhoun7966130
Marshall789064
Houston615551
DeKalb593349
Cullman583161
Limestone545749
St. Clair539162
Lauderdale520061
Elmore507674
Walker4479116
Talladega444864
Jackson443327
Colbert391553
Blount388149
Autauga342643
Coffee297125
Franklin289634
Dale280959
Chilton258546
Covington256338
Dallas251734
Russell24946
Escambia229132
Clarke210124
Tallapoosa208593
Chambers204057
Pike175416
Marion171641
Winston166725
Lawrence161737
Marengo152325
Bibb150439
Pickens144124
Geneva142716
Butler133244
Barbour129230
Cherokee121324
Fayette119916
Hale115933
Randolph113328
Washington103723
Clay101428
Henry10068
Monroe93910
Cleburne89215
Lamar8709
Lowndes87030
Macon85524
Crenshaw79332
Wilcox79019
Conecuh78415
Perry7499
Bullock73320
Sumter68622
Greene55220
Choctaw45520
Coosa4384
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 472875

Reported Deaths: 5615
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby56987757
Davidson51549480
Knox25478213
Rutherford23272198
Hamilton21969224
Williamson14232103
Sumner12925165
Out of TN1242158
Wilson9929103
Unassigned897545
Montgomery8938102
Sullivan8745149
Washington8295134
Blount761071
Maury759392
Putnam721192
Bradley717850
Sevier677054
Madison6644130
Robertson509465
Hamblen465268
Tipton452145
Anderson436341
Greene429280
Gibson410579
Coffee394552
Dickson377348
Bedford377246
Dyer372461
Carter363775
Lawrence360447
McMinn356760
Warren339724
Cumberland339244
Roane335540
Obion318364
Loudon310823
Jefferson303143
Monroe295548
Hawkins282945
Franklin280941
Fayette274042
Weakley257741
Hardeman253840
Lincoln251226
Henderson240238
Rhea239440
Lauderdale235926
White229128
Carroll227440
Marshall224125
Hardin219632
Macon218733
Cheatham218518
Wayne215515
Cocke213933
Campbell208427
Trousdale202312
Henry199128
Giles195354
Haywood191731
Overton179439
Smith174620
DeKalb167925
McNairy163135
Johnson162426
Scott158012
Hickman153322
Fentress152827
Marion152621
Grainger140021
Crockett137329
Bledsoe13716
Lake130711
Claiborne127211
Chester122725
Unicoi117934
Morgan112910
Cannon11065
Decatur108617
Benton102925
Union10257
Lewis98717
Grundy97814
Humphreys9368
Polk91715
Sequatchie8575
Jackson84017
Meigs74113
Stewart72319
Clay68719
Houston68721
Perry66222
Moore5414
Pickett46416
Van Buren4645
Hancock2594

Most Popular Stories

Community Events