Vaccine Distribution Logistics

About 15 healthcare workers at Cullman Regional Medical Center received the vaccine for the coronavirus on Tuesday.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|41150
|558
|Mobile
|22294
|389
|Madison
|17277
|162
|Tuscaloosa
|15595
|193
|Montgomery
|13875
|260
|Shelby
|12837
|87
|Baldwin
|10898
|141
|Lee
|8788
|73
|Morgan
|8580
|64
|Etowah
|8043
|80
|Calhoun
|7872
|129
|Marshall
|7820
|65
|Houston
|6111
|52
|DeKalb
|5856
|49
|Cullman
|5734
|59
|Limestone
|5377
|49
|St. Clair
|5323
|62
|Lauderdale
|5125
|61
|Elmore
|4991
|72
|Walker
|4445
|113
|Jackson
|4387
|26
|Talladega
|4371
|63
|Colbert
|3885
|53
|Blount
|3803
|47
|Autauga
|3329
|41
|Coffee
|2947
|25
|Franklin
|2872
|34
|Dale
|2792
|59
|Chilton
|2553
|46
|Covington
|2529
|38
|Dallas
|2492
|34
|Russell
|2470
|6
|Escambia
|2266
|32
|Tallapoosa
|2061
|93
|Clarke
|2051
|24
|Chambers
|2022
|57
|Pike
|1741
|16
|Marion
|1708
|40
|Winston
|1654
|25
|Lawrence
|1596
|37
|Marengo
|1481
|25
|Bibb
|1455
|40
|Pickens
|1421
|24
|Geneva
|1417
|16
|Butler
|1340
|44
|Barbour
|1275
|30
|Cherokee
|1204
|24
|Fayette
|1176
|16
|Hale
|1137
|33
|Randolph
|1131
|28
|Washington
|1032
|23
|Clay
|1008
|28
|Henry
|995
|8
|Monroe
|923
|10
|Cleburne
|887
|15
|Lowndes
|865
|30
|Lamar
|858
|9
|Macon
|845
|24
|Crenshaw
|786
|32
|Conecuh
|781
|15
|Wilcox
|779
|19
|Perry
|747
|9
|Bullock
|728
|20
|Sumter
|668
|22
|Greene
|547
|20
|Choctaw
|455
|20
|Coosa
|434
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|56311
|753
|Davidson
|50898
|481
|Knox
|24944
|211
|Rutherford
|22904
|195
|Hamilton
|21535
|217
|Williamson
|14002
|101
|Sumner
|12762
|164
|Out of TN
|12148
|57
|Wilson
|9772
|101
|Montgomery
|8797
|102
|Unassigned
|8665
|42
|Sullivan
|8603
|141
|Washington
|8101
|129
|Blount
|7534
|70
|Maury
|7365
|92
|Bradley
|7106
|50
|Putnam
|7095
|92
|Madison
|6597
|130
|Sevier
|6594
|50
|Robertson
|4995
|64
|Hamblen
|4566
|68
|Tipton
|4452
|43
|Anderson
|4205
|40
|Greene
|4173
|80
|Gibson
|4058
|78
|Coffee
|3759
|50
|Dickson
|3721
|47
|Dyer
|3691
|60
|Bedford
|3635
|46
|Carter
|3568
|75
|McMinn
|3504
|60
|Lawrence
|3480
|45
|Cumberland
|3339
|44
|Warren
|3295
|24
|Roane
|3253
|39
|Obion
|3150
|64
|Loudon
|3031
|23
|Jefferson
|2970
|42
|Monroe
|2904
|48
|Hawkins
|2766
|45
|Franklin
|2758
|41
|Fayette
|2715
|42
|Weakley
|2546
|38
|Hardeman
|2520
|40
|Lincoln
|2412
|26
|Rhea
|2355
|40
|Henderson
|2348
|38
|Lauderdale
|2345
|25
|White
|2265
|28
|Carroll
|2234
|39
|Marshall
|2193
|24
|Hardin
|2160
|32
|Macon
|2154
|33
|Cheatham
|2146
|18
|Wayne
|2140
|15
|Cocke
|2098
|32
|Campbell
|2037
|27
|Trousdale
|2013
|12
|Henry
|1963
|26
|Haywood
|1904
|31
|Giles
|1879
|53
|Overton
|1759
|39
|Smith
|1703
|20
|DeKalb
|1661
|25
|Johnson
|1616
|26
|McNairy
|1609
|34
|Scott
|1552
|12
|Marion
|1501
|21
|Fentress
|1497
|27
|Hickman
|1492
|22
|Grainger
|1381
|21
|Bledsoe
|1362
|6
|Crockett
|1360
|29
|Lake
|1298
|10
|Claiborne
|1246
|11
|Chester
|1213
|25
|Unicoi
|1158
|33
|Morgan
|1091
|9
|Cannon
|1082
|5
|Decatur
|1069
|16
|Union
|1013
|6
|Benton
|1011
|23
|Grundy
|962
|14
|Lewis
|953
|17
|Humphreys
|925
|8
|Polk
|892
|15
|Jackson
|835
|17
|Sequatchie
|824
|5
|Meigs
|726
|13
|Stewart
|718
|19
|Houston
|684
|21
|Clay
|676
|19
|Perry
|633
|22
|Moore
|522
|4
|Van Buren
|458
|4
|Pickett
|456
|16
|Hancock
|253
|4