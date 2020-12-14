Monday Fast Cast

Top news stories for Monday morning.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|40709
|558
|Mobile
|22169
|389
|Madison
|17030
|162
|Tuscaloosa
|15513
|193
|Montgomery
|13783
|260
|Shelby
|12705
|87
|Baldwin
|10806
|141
|Lee
|8744
|73
|Morgan
|8492
|64
|Etowah
|7977
|80
|Calhoun
|7813
|129
|Marshall
|7801
|65
|Houston
|6062
|52
|DeKalb
|5834
|49
|Cullman
|5700
|59
|Limestone
|5315
|49
|St. Clair
|5261
|62
|Lauderdale
|5078
|61
|Elmore
|4959
|72
|Walker
|4424
|113
|Jackson
|4361
|26
|Talladega
|4335
|63
|Colbert
|3843
|53
|Blount
|3776
|47
|Autauga
|3300
|41
|Coffee
|2921
|25
|Franklin
|2865
|34
|Dale
|2767
|59
|Chilton
|2547
|46
|Covington
|2525
|38
|Dallas
|2490
|34
|Russell
|2463
|6
|Escambia
|2262
|32
|Tallapoosa
|2055
|93
|Clarke
|2041
|24
|Chambers
|2013
|57
|Pike
|1737
|16
|Marion
|1684
|40
|Winston
|1637
|25
|Lawrence
|1585
|37
|Marengo
|1473
|25
|Bibb
|1441
|40
|Pickens
|1414
|24
|Geneva
|1409
|16
|Butler
|1330
|44
|Barbour
|1272
|30
|Cherokee
|1197
|24
|Fayette
|1168
|16
|Hale
|1132
|33
|Randolph
|1128
|28
|Washington
|1026
|23
|Clay
|1003
|28
|Henry
|989
|8
|Monroe
|922
|10
|Cleburne
|882
|15
|Lowndes
|858
|30
|Lamar
|855
|9
|Macon
|843
|24
|Wilcox
|779
|19
|Conecuh
|778
|15
|Crenshaw
|778
|32
|Perry
|745
|9
|Bullock
|728
|20
|Sumter
|666
|22
|Greene
|546
|20
|Choctaw
|454
|20
|Coosa
|433
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|55456
|744
|Davidson
|50108
|475
|Knox
|24409
|205
|Rutherford
|22336
|193
|Hamilton
|21119
|212
|Williamson
|13786
|100
|Sumner
|12456
|160
|Out of TN
|11598
|56
|Wilson
|9512
|100
|Montgomery
|8490
|102
|Sullivan
|8358
|135
|Unassigned
|8202
|41
|Washington
|7921
|129
|Blount
|7342
|68
|Maury
|7311
|92
|Putnam
|6953
|90
|Bradley
|6854
|48
|Sevier
|6453
|47
|Madison
|6434
|128
|Robertson
|4879
|64
|Hamblen
|4457
|67
|Tipton
|4376
|43
|Anderson
|4073
|40
|Greene
|4063
|79
|Gibson
|3967
|77
|Coffee
|3691
|48
|Dyer
|3648
|60
|Dickson
|3590
|47
|Bedford
|3579
|46
|Carter
|3498
|75
|Lawrence
|3455
|44
|McMinn
|3382
|60
|Cumberland
|3235
|44
|Warren
|3159
|23
|Roane
|3142
|39
|Obion
|3101
|63
|Loudon
|2934
|23
|Jefferson
|2907
|40
|Monroe
|2821
|48
|Franklin
|2702
|41
|Hawkins
|2677
|43
|Fayette
|2669
|42
|Hardeman
|2501
|40
|Weakley
|2500
|38
|Lincoln
|2356
|26
|Lauderdale
|2313
|25
|Henderson
|2295
|38
|Rhea
|2291
|39
|Carroll
|2216
|39
|White
|2216
|28
|Marshall
|2153
|23
|Hardin
|2123
|31
|Macon
|2122
|32
|Wayne
|2116
|15
|Cheatham
|2066
|18
|Cocke
|2052
|32
|Trousdale
|2002
|12
|Campbell
|1988
|27
|Henry
|1907
|26
|Haywood
|1867
|31
|Giles
|1842
|53
|Overton
|1737
|38
|Smith
|1671
|20
|DeKalb
|1606
|25
|Johnson
|1596
|25
|McNairy
|1592
|34
|Scott
|1491
|11
|Marion
|1469
|21
|Fentress
|1457
|27
|Hickman
|1444
|21
|Bledsoe
|1347
|6
|Grainger
|1344
|21
|Crockett
|1329
|29
|Lake
|1288
|10
|Claiborne
|1225
|11
|Chester
|1201
|25
|Unicoi
|1137
|30
|Decatur
|1055
|16
|Morgan
|1046
|8
|Cannon
|1036
|5
|Benton
|1003
|22
|Union
|952
|6
|Grundy
|943
|14
|Lewis
|935
|16
|Humphreys
|901
|8
|Polk
|865
|15
|Jackson
|815
|17
|Sequatchie
|794
|5
|Stewart
|707
|19
|Meigs
|690
|13
|Houston
|675
|21
|Clay
|663
|19
|Perry
|612
|22
|Moore
|498
|4
|Pickett
|452
|16
|Van Buren
|448
|4
|Hancock
|252
|4