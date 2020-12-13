black community and a vaccine

new developments
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|40232
|558
|Mobile
|22034
|389
|Madison
|16760
|162
|Tuscaloosa
|15373
|193
|Montgomery
|13671
|260
|Shelby
|12551
|87
|Baldwin
|10665
|141
|Lee
|8675
|73
|Morgan
|8393
|64
|Etowah
|7919
|80
|Calhoun
|7760
|129
|Marshall
|7736
|65
|Houston
|6024
|52
|DeKalb
|5785
|49
|Cullman
|5633
|59
|Limestone
|5244
|49
|St. Clair
|5210
|62
|Lauderdale
|5005
|61
|Elmore
|4909
|72
|Walker
|4396
|113
|Jackson
|4306
|26
|Talladega
|4298
|63
|Colbert
|3806
|53
|Blount
|3744
|47
|Autauga
|3258
|41
|Coffee
|2886
|25
|Franklin
|2848
|34
|Dale
|2748
|59
|Chilton
|2527
|46
|Covington
|2517
|38
|Dallas
|2487
|34
|Russell
|2458
|6
|Escambia
|2258
|32
|Tallapoosa
|2046
|93
|Clarke
|2033
|24
|Chambers
|1997
|57
|Pike
|1731
|16
|Marion
|1669
|40
|Winston
|1633
|25
|Lawrence
|1569
|37
|Marengo
|1459
|25
|Bibb
|1417
|40
|Pickens
|1399
|24
|Geneva
|1398
|16
|Butler
|1306
|44
|Barbour
|1269
|30
|Cherokee
|1187
|24
|Fayette
|1160
|16
|Hale
|1122
|33
|Randolph
|1121
|28
|Washington
|1020
|23
|Clay
|998
|28
|Henry
|984
|8
|Monroe
|921
|10
|Cleburne
|878
|15
|Lowndes
|856
|30
|Lamar
|841
|9
|Macon
|838
|24
|Wilcox
|777
|19
|Conecuh
|776
|15
|Crenshaw
|771
|32
|Perry
|738
|9
|Bullock
|725
|20
|Sumter
|659
|22
|Greene
|544
|20
|Choctaw
|453
|20
|Coosa
|430
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|54465
|737
|Davidson
|49076
|470
|Knox
|23858
|203
|Rutherford
|21809
|191
|Hamilton
|20664
|208
|Williamson
|13512
|97
|Sumner
|12156
|158
|Out of TN
|10985
|56
|Wilson
|9283
|99
|Montgomery
|8267
|99
|Sullivan
|8119
|131
|Washington
|7677
|129
|Unassigned
|7627
|40
|Maury
|7163
|91
|Blount
|7111
|68
|Putnam
|6844
|88
|Bradley
|6722
|48
|Madison
|6295
|126
|Sevier
|6206
|46
|Robertson
|4723
|63
|Tipton
|4297
|42
|Hamblen
|4292
|66
|Greene
|3959
|79
|Gibson
|3893
|77
|Anderson
|3868
|39
|Dyer
|3605
|61
|Coffee
|3581
|49
|Dickson
|3502
|46
|Bedford
|3487
|46
|Carter
|3401
|74
|Lawrence
|3369
|43
|McMinn
|3261
|60
|Cumberland
|3158
|44
|Warren
|3060
|22
|Obion
|3047
|61
|Roane
|3036
|39
|Loudon
|2843
|23
|Jefferson
|2842
|40
|Monroe
|2731
|48
|Franklin
|2626
|41
|Fayette
|2620
|40
|Hawkins
|2545
|43
|Hardeman
|2475
|40
|Weakley
|2460
|38
|Lincoln
|2278
|25
|Lauderdale
|2269
|25
|Henderson
|2248
|37
|Rhea
|2179
|39
|White
|2174
|28
|Carroll
|2165
|38
|Marshall
|2102
|23
|Wayne
|2102
|14
|Macon
|2098
|32
|Hardin
|2070
|30
|Cheatham
|2004
|18
|Cocke
|2001
|32
|Trousdale
|1982
|12
|Campbell
|1914
|26
|Henry
|1864
|26
|Haywood
|1845
|30
|Giles
|1813
|52
|Overton
|1707
|38
|Smith
|1629
|20
|Johnson
|1578
|25
|McNairy
|1571
|34
|DeKalb
|1555
|25
|Fentress
|1439
|27
|Scott
|1429
|11
|Marion
|1426
|21
|Hickman
|1420
|20
|Bledsoe
|1325
|6
|Crockett
|1315
|29
|Grainger
|1289
|21
|Lake
|1282
|9
|Chester
|1186
|25
|Claiborne
|1183
|11
|Unicoi
|1090
|30
|Decatur
|1043
|15
|Cannon
|1007
|5
|Morgan
|994
|8
|Benton
|989
|22
|Lewis
|917
|16
|Grundy
|913
|14
|Union
|895
|6
|Humphreys
|883
|8
|Polk
|846
|15
|Jackson
|806
|17
|Sequatchie
|727
|5
|Stewart
|696
|18
|Houston
|667
|21
|Meigs
|661
|13
|Clay
|655
|19
|Perry
|598
|22
|Moore
|479
|4
|Pickett
|446
|16
|Van Buren
|437
|4
|Hancock
|242
|4