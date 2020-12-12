Saturday Evening Weather Forecast - Rich Johnson

WAAY-TV Saturday evening weather forecast with meteorologist Rich Johnson
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|39541
|559
|Mobile
|21937
|387
|Madison
|16459
|163
|Tuscaloosa
|15100
|193
|Montgomery
|13557
|259
|Shelby
|12411
|87
|Baldwin
|10489
|141
|Lee
|8595
|74
|Morgan
|8259
|62
|Etowah
|7819
|80
|Calhoun
|7658
|129
|Marshall
|7650
|64
|Houston
|5970
|51
|DeKalb
|5721
|48
|Cullman
|5541
|57
|Limestone
|5147
|49
|St. Clair
|5107
|62
|Lauderdale
|4970
|60
|Elmore
|4870
|72
|Walker
|4355
|113
|Talladega
|4241
|62
|Jackson
|4232
|25
|Colbert
|3736
|53
|Blount
|3663
|47
|Autauga
|3233
|42
|Coffee
|2854
|25
|Franklin
|2828
|34
|Dale
|2713
|59
|Chilton
|2514
|47
|Covington
|2487
|38
|Dallas
|2481
|34
|Russell
|2446
|6
|Escambia
|2234
|32
|Tallapoosa
|2036
|93
|Chambers
|1982
|55
|Clarke
|1760
|24
|Pike
|1723
|16
|Marion
|1648
|39
|Winston
|1621
|25
|Lawrence
|1541
|36
|Marengo
|1400
|25
|Bibb
|1398
|40
|Geneva
|1388
|15
|Pickens
|1383
|24
|Butler
|1289
|44
|Barbour
|1264
|30
|Cherokee
|1167
|24
|Fayette
|1143
|16
|Randolph
|1118
|28
|Hale
|1110
|33
|Washington
|1003
|22
|Clay
|995
|28
|Henry
|961
|8
|Monroe
|908
|11
|Cleburne
|870
|14
|Lowndes
|852
|30
|Macon
|831
|24
|Lamar
|830
|9
|Conecuh
|773
|15
|Crenshaw
|766
|32
|Perry
|734
|9
|Bullock
|723
|20
|Wilcox
|699
|18
|Sumter
|643
|22
|Greene
|528
|19
|Choctaw
|444
|20
|Coosa
|426
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|53864
|730
|Davidson
|48599
|461
|Knox
|23316
|200
|Rutherford
|21504
|191
|Hamilton
|20322
|206
|Williamson
|13339
|96
|Sumner
|11986
|156
|Out of TN
|10781
|56
|Wilson
|9156
|99
|Montgomery
|8107
|97
|Sullivan
|7997
|128
|Washington
|7577
|129
|Unassigned
|7115
|38
|Maury
|7110
|83
|Blount
|7015
|68
|Putnam
|6728
|87
|Bradley
|6607
|45
|Madison
|6189
|125
|Sevier
|6126
|44
|Robertson
|4640
|62
|Hamblen
|4244
|65
|Tipton
|4231
|42
|Greene
|3891
|79
|Gibson
|3841
|76
|Anderson
|3804
|39
|Dyer
|3570
|61
|Coffee
|3533
|46
|Bedford
|3449
|46
|Dickson
|3420
|41
|Carter
|3361
|74
|Lawrence
|3291
|41
|McMinn
|3215
|60
|Cumberland
|3076
|43
|Obion
|3019
|60
|Roane
|2982
|39
|Warren
|2946
|21
|Jefferson
|2810
|39
|Loudon
|2783
|22
|Monroe
|2707
|47
|Fayette
|2592
|40
|Franklin
|2587
|41
|Hawkins
|2498
|41
|Hardeman
|2449
|40
|Weakley
|2436
|38
|Lauderdale
|2256
|25
|Henderson
|2223
|37
|Lincoln
|2220
|25
|Rhea
|2154
|39
|Carroll
|2134
|38
|White
|2123
|28
|Marshall
|2091
|22
|Wayne
|2086
|14
|Macon
|2065
|32
|Hardin
|2047
|30
|Cheatham
|1974
|18
|Cocke
|1971
|31
|Trousdale
|1968
|12
|Campbell
|1899
|26
|Henry
|1846
|24
|Haywood
|1822
|30
|Giles
|1791
|52
|Overton
|1677
|38
|Smith
|1605
|20
|Johnson
|1578
|25
|McNairy
|1554
|34
|DeKalb
|1493
|25
|Scott
|1415
|10
|Fentress
|1412
|27
|Hickman
|1411
|20
|Marion
|1410
|22
|Bledsoe
|1321
|6
|Crockett
|1285
|29
|Grainger
|1276
|21
|Lake
|1274
|9
|Chester
|1167
|25
|Claiborne
|1166
|11
|Unicoi
|1073
|30
|Decatur
|1035
|15
|Cannon
|979
|5
|Benton
|976
|20
|Morgan
|972
|8
|Lewis
|914
|16
|Grundy
|906
|14
|Union
|880
|6
|Humphreys
|867
|8
|Polk
|839
|15
|Jackson
|793
|17
|Sequatchie
|697
|5
|Stewart
|686
|18
|Houston
|652
|21
|Clay
|647
|19
|Meigs
|647
|13
|Perry
|593
|22
|Moore
|471
|4
|Pickett
|438
|16
|Van Buren
|429
|4
|Hancock
|241
|4